Swim or drown: The story behind the viral photo of a teen and her dog surrounded by water

Chloe Adams woke up about 5 a.m. Thursday to gurgling noises coming from the drain in her bathroom and suddenly found herself screaming for help in the dark as rains flooded her Eastern Kentucky home .

"All I knew was that I only had two options here," said the 17-year-old, who was alone with her dog Sandy. "We stay inside and drown or I take my chances swimming to safety. I knew the dangers of trying to swim in deep and moving water, but I felt I had no choice."

A photo of her clutching Sandy on a rooftop later that morning, surrounded by floodwaters in the town of Whitesburg, has become one of the iconic images of the devastation that ravaged the region.

At least 35 people have died in the disaster and hundreds are thought to still be missing, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. The historic flooding also has devastated 13 counties, including Letcher, where Whitesburg is the county seat.

Chloe said that when she checked outside her home early Thursday, water had already started to cover her deck and was rising to the doorstep. She said she was "terrified" and "hysterical" and hollered in vain for family who lived nearby. Once the water started rising, Chloe said it took about an hour before she knew she had to save herself and her dog.

She climbed onto her kitchen table, then called 911, "wanting to hear another voice as much as I wanted help." Dispatchers never got back to her, and she couldn't reach them again. Her fridge fell, shaking her out of panic mode.

By this time, the water had risen to her waist. Chloe tried to see if Sandy, a mutt, could swim on her own, but the small dog couldn't.

"I instantly thought that she needed to be placed on something to float her across," Chloe said. "After a couple of attempts with different floating objects, I found what would work."

She tossed clothes from plastic storage drawers in her closet and placed Sandy inside one of them. The drawer wasn't strong enough to hold Sandy up in deep water, so Chloe put the drawer atop a couch cushion to help it float.

Acting on adrenaline, she swam to the top of a neighbor's garage building. She pushed Sandy's container ahead of her against the current, then swam. She pushed again. Then swam.

"I'm alone in this," she thought. "If we're going to survive this, I'm going to have to make that happen."

The water was colder than she expected.

"Sandy was anxious when it first began," Chloe said. "She was breathing heavily and scared to be placed in the container."

"I placed Sandy on the slanted roof and held her there and, as quickly as possible, pulled myself into the roof...getting all kinds of scrapes and scratches," she said.

Chloe estimates that she spent at least five hours waiting to be rescued from the rooftop. Sandy "was calm when we made it to the roof and even slept in my lap some as we waited," she said.

"The hours of waiting was torture. There was periodic hard rains beating down on us," Chloe added. She put the drawer on top of their heads, which didn't do much good when the sun would shine between showers, burning Chloe while she was on the roof.

"Relentless" insects also buzzed around her.

"I also got sharp cramps from having to sit in one spot on a sharp, pointed, itchy ... surface comforting Sandy the whole time, who was, by the way, very good considering what I had just put her through," Chloe said.

Chloe's family had to watch while she waited helplessly. She said they shouted words of encouragement from the house across the way.

Terry Adams, Chloe's father, was in Lexington, Kentucky when he heard about what happened in Whitesburg, where he grew up.

"I could not reach Chloe by phone, and I was really scared," he said. "I knew the devastation that had hit the area, but all phones were out. It was a nightmare."

Like many families' homes, the Adams' house was devastated, and it seems there isn't much for Chloe and Sandy to go back to.

"Most of my extended family lost everything. At this time, it seems that our home is a total loss," Adams said. But he expressed pride in Chloe's ability to remain levelheaded.

"I am so grateful that Chloe was rescued," Terry Adams said. "I am so proud of the young woman she has become. She lost every possession she had that day, but she has remained stoic."

Chloe and Sandy were rescued by a cousin, Larry Adams, who Chloe said used a kayak to get them to safety.

"I want to thank my Heavenly Father for getting my through this tough time, for giving me the strength and courage to do what I had to do," she said.

"She is a true hero not only for her actions on that day, but the way she has carried herself since," her father added.

Chloe, who is safe at her grandmother's house, said she always puts Sandy first.

"She has always been there for me since I was a kid...she was my top priority throughout the whole situation. She will never be forgotten," Chloe said.

