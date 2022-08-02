ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephenson County, IL

Stephenson County's COVID cases fall 29.9%; Illinois cases up 9.6%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
The Journal Standard
 3 days ago
New coronavirus cases increased 9.6% in Illinois in the week ending Sunday as the state added 35,371 cases. The previous week had 32,268 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Illinois ranked 17th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 7.4% from the week before, with 906,593 cases reported. With 3.81% of the country's population, Illinois had 3.9% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 28 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Stephenson County reported 96 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 137 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 12,891 cases and 168 deaths.

Within Illinois, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Saline County with 604 cases per 100,000 per week; Union County with 582; and Cass County with 552. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Cook County, with 13,394 cases; DuPage County, with 2,814 cases; and Lake County, with 2,122. Weekly case counts rose in 50 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Cook, Kane and DuPage counties.

Across Illinois, cases fell in 47 counties, with the best declines in Adams County, with 182 cases from 268 a week earlier; in Kankakee County, with 264 cases from 343; and in Logan County, with 58 cases from 123.

In Illinois, 70 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 75 people were reported dead.

A total of 3,563,653 people in Illinois have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 38,882 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 91,316,648 people have tested positive and 1,029,926 people have died.

Illinois's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 31. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 3,500
  • The week before that: 3,363
  • Four weeks ago: 3,244

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 75,143
  • The week before that: 73,476
  • Four weeks ago: 63,312

Hospitals in 24 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 21 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 30 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

