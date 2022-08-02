National Industry Publication Finds Blue Bell Supermarket Manager to Be Top Shelf

Read on montco.today
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia Thompson
Two Montco Retailers Included in National Publication’s Wrap-up of Latest Pet Trends
Nano aquarium.Image via iStock. Reporter Ethan D. Mizer of Pet Product News, the N.Y. industry resource on animal-associated retail trends, included two Montgomery County observations from those in the know in its summation of trending market activity.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Harleysville Home as Mother Nature Supplied Both the Setting and the Building Materials
The home at 1926 Old Church Road, Harleysville, was constructed in 1970, a time when the back-to-nature movement was in full, groovy swing. Although fashion and music tastes have changed since then (perhaps for the better, up to debate), the construction of this cozy real estate opportunity is quite current, with its accent on open flow and attractive seasonal views.
What Does Business Casual Look Like This Summer?
After much of the country was forced to work remotely over the last two years, it created an opportunity for a revamp as workers started returning to offices. Employers were now looking at what practices they had been using that might be outdated and what elements of remote work were worth retaining.
Aqua’s Brian Gresehover Promoted to Vice President of Engineering to Advance Company Excellence Initiatives
Brian Gresehover.Image via Essential Utilities. Essential Utilities Inc. has appointed Brian Gresehover to Vice President of Engineering at Aqua, its water and wastewater subsidiary.
Land Purchase to Make Green Lane Park Just a Wee Bit Larger and Greener
The former Deep Creek Learning Center, whose plot is expected to join the acreage of Green Lane Park.Image via MontcoPA video at The Times Herald. The move of Deep Creek Learning Center, a private school, from Perkiomenville to Schwenksville may enable Montgomery County to add a 1.1-acre parcel to the extensive footprint of Green Lane Park. The story was part of Dan Sokil’s turf at The Times Herald.
Phoenixville’s CCWMG — Renowned for Retainer-Based Financial Planning — Welcomes New Managing Director
Derek Dobin.Image via Creative Capital Wealth Management Group. Creative Capital Wealth Management Group, which employs a retainer-based planning model that is making waves in the industry, is currently in growth mode.
Montgomery County Leadership: Bud Hansen, President and CEO, Normandy Farm Hotel & Conference Center
Bud HansenImage via Normandy Farms. Bud Hansen, president and CEO of Normandy Farm, spoke to MONTCO Today about his close relationship with his dad and how he learned to love golf from an early age. He also talked about sharing a love of sports with his wife and kids and why their house is where their kids love to hang out.
Elyse Lupin, Pres., Founder of Elysium Marketing Group, Joins Center for Loss and Bereavement Board
Elyse Lupin.Image via Elyse Lupin at Elysium Marketing Group. Elyse Lupin — President and Founder of Elysium Marketing Group (Ambler) — has joined the board for The Center for Loss and Bereavement in Skippack.
Two County Businesses Connect in Rattled-Off List of Nationwide Supply-Chain Excellence
Plymouth Meeting's ECRI has recognized King of Prussia's Universal Health Services, Inc., for 2022 supply chain excellence.Image via iStock. In an era where supply chain has almost taken on pejorative overtones, one Montco firm recognized another for its ongoing success at developing and delivering products. In the 2022 edition of the Healthcare Supply Chain Excellence Awards from ECRI (Plymouth Meeting), one went to Universal Health Services, Inc., King of Prussia.
Remote Workers Returning to the Office Phase Out “Business Casual” in Favor of Resortwear and Sneakers
The era of business casual outfits may be on its way out at the workplace. As explained over at Fortune, the idea of what constitutes professional attire changed tremendously while the majority of people were working from home.
