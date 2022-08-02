Inspirational Sister of Saint Joseph — Former Teacher and Newspaper Editor — Passes in Flourtown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — So far this year in Philadelphia, there’s been at least 1,300 shooting victims. Some people believe the mayor, police department and DA’s Office are not doing enough. One group will once again hit the streets in some of the city’s toughest neighborhoods in hopes of bringing peace to our streets. For the critics who ask why people within communities ravaged by gun violence don’t do something about it? The answer is countless men and women do actively — case in point, Rev. G Lamar Stewart Sr., who spearheads a group trying to attack the root of the problem. “Every night...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO