Inspirational Sister of Saint Joseph — Former Teacher and Newspaper Editor — Passes in Flourtown

Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Principal honored as unsung hero
A South Philadelphia native received a prestigious fellowship from the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes. Jayda Pugliese was named 2022 Lowell Milken Center Fellow following a trip to Fort Scott, Kansas in late June to collaborate with the staff of the Lowell Milken Center, which is an international educational nonprofit.
Muhlenberg Program Pairing College Students with the Incarcerated in Collegeville Changes Perspectives
Sen. Bob Casey (center) at the Muhlenberg roundtable where Collegeville's Inside/Out program was discussed. As an undergrad, Muhlenberg student Rachel Liberty partook in a university program in which classwork included time with incarcerated men at SCI Phoenix, the Collegeville correctional institution formerly known as Graterford. It so changed her, she spoke on its merits to with Sen. Bob Casey at a funding roundtable. Jenny Roberts reported Liberty’s newfound advocacy in The Morning Call.
Tragic Story of Pennsbury Brothers Highlighted in New Book on ‘Raw Deal That America Has Given Young People’
Will Bunch's new book discusses the impact of college debt on America's students.Image via Steven M. Faulk, The Philadelphia Inquirer. A new book covering the American college debt crisis features the story of two brothers who graduated from Pennsbury High School. Will Bunch wrote about his upcoming book in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Historical Society of Montgomery County Recreates the Childhood Joy of Exploring Attic Treasures
A set of whimsical puzzle blocks is among the curiosities to see at "Grandma's Attic" at the Historical Society of Montgomery County, NorrisImage via the Historical Society of Montgomery County a the Main Line Times & Suburban.
Arts Montco Week, Returns for 2022 and Includes First-Ever Montco Jazz Fest
Image via Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board. The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board announces the return of Arts Montco Week, a celebratory initiative that supports Montgomery County’s over 200 arts, culture, and entertainment venues.
West Chester-Based Tech Company Assists Underprivileged Communities in Chester County
Ensuring safe housing, food, and education are some of the most important things a community can offer. The Community, Youth and Women’s Alliance of Chester County (CYWA) offers all those things and more.
Five New Members to Be Inducted into Cardinal O’Hara Hall of Fame
There will be five new members and several champion swim teams added to Cardinal O’Hara High School’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony set for Nov. 12, according to a Cardinal O’Hara High School release. The inductees are Stephen Buonato ‘82, Robert Dumont ‘86, Kate Dessart-Mager ‘02,...
After Successfully Qualifying, Downingtown Teen Expected to Be Youngest Participant at U.S. Amateur
Nick Gross.Image via Pete Bannan, Daily Local News. Nick Gross, a 15-year-old Downingtown native, recently qualified for the United States Amateur and is expected to be the youngest participant in the elite competition, writes Neil Geoghegan for the Daily Local News.
This Beautiful Botanic Bathroom in PA Is One of The All-Time BEST in the U.S.
Did you know there was an award for "America's Best Bathroom"? Neither did I. That is, until I saw this article online earlier today on NBC 10 Philadelphia that Delaware Botanic Gardens at Pepper Creek in Dagsboro, DE just made the list of the Top 10 finalists for the title of "America's Best Bathroom 2022."
Plan to turn former M'kor Shalom synagogue into Jewish college gets Cherry Hill Planning Board okay.
A Yeshiva educational institution for Jewish young men got the go-ahead from the Cherry Hill Planning Board on Monday night to move into the former M'kor Shalom synagogue on Evesham Road. Between 100 and 120 students will be housed in the renovated building, in 27 dormitory rooms ranging from 267...
Divine Lorraine is now officially a Mint House hotel, but tenants feel pushed aside
David Budnick and his partner moved into the Divine Lorraine last November. It was their first place together without roommates, and they spent several months and a good chunk of money making the apartment in the historic building feel like their own. “We’ve really started to call this place home,”...
Montgomery County Leadership: Michael Rounds, President of Williamson College of the Trades
Michael Rounds, President of Williamson College of the TradesImage via Williamson College of the Trades. Michael Rounds, President of Williamson College of the Trades, spoke with MONTCO Today about growing up in Minnesota, his interest in music and football, his decision to go to West Point, and finally become the president of Williamson College of the Trades, a private men’s three-year junior vocational college near Media frequently referred to as the Harvard of trade schools.
Ridley Creek Concert Hike - The Core: Clapton
Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Craig LaBan reviewed Tresini in Ambler
The Philadephia Inquirer’s Craig LaBan released his review of Tresini, a newer restaurant at 504 North Bethlehem Pike in Ambler (Lower Gwynedd). The restaurant filled the space of San Marco and opened on May 14th. In the review, LaBan said the following about the owner and chef Brad Daniels:
Philadelphia Youth Baseball player is missing
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on July 25, 2022. Police say 16-year-old Christian Harley was last seen on the 100 block of South 56th Street. Harley was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt with “Philadelphia’ Youth baseball” in...
Activists Hitting Streets Of Philadelphia’s Toughest Neighborhoods In Hopes Of Bringing Peace
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — So far this year in Philadelphia, there’s been at least 1,300 shooting victims. Some people believe the mayor, police department and DA’s Office are not doing enough. One group will once again hit the streets in some of the city’s toughest neighborhoods in hopes of bringing peace to our streets. For the critics who ask why people within communities ravaged by gun violence don’t do something about it? The answer is countless men and women do actively — case in point, Rev. G Lamar Stewart Sr., who spearheads a group trying to attack the root of the problem. “Every night...
Members of the Jackson 5 to Perform Their Only Fall Show at the Xcite Center at Bensalem’s Parx Casino
The Jacksons will perform their only fall show in Bucks County.Image via Parx Casino. Several surviving members of the Jackson 5 are set to perform at Bensalem’s Parx Casino next month. Chloe Rabinowitz wrote about the upcoming show for Broadway World Pennsylvania.
Colanzi’s Moira’mensing Cafe in South Philadelphia is now open
Colanzi’s Moira’mensing Cafe is open for business. The former Colanzi’s Bar at 1301 West Moyamensing Avenue in South Philadelphia has been revamped and is now an all-day cafe serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The family-friendly dining spot features brick oven pizza (including breakfast pizzas!), sandwiches, homemade soup,...
White Dog Cafe to host dinner benefiting veteran service dog nonprofit
Diners can enjoy food and drinks for a dog-gone good cause later this month at the fifth annual Dining Out for the Dogs dinner hosted by White Dog Cafe. The canine-themed event takes place on Monday, Aug. 22 at 5 p.m. at the restaurant's three suburban locations in Wayne, Haverford and Glen Mills. Proceeds will benefit Alpha Bravo Canine, a Philadelphia organization that donates service dogs to U.S. veterans.
Get Up Close and Personal With a Philadelphia Sports Legend
WEST CHESTER, PA — Philadelphia sports fans have a real treat coming up at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center. Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, September 7th. Didinger is coming to...
