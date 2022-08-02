Newtown Square’s Dan DiLella Replaced as US 250th Anniversary Chair

Read on delco.today
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia Thompson
Ex-CIA chief predicts Chinese President's next moves after Pelosi's Taiwan trip
Ret. Gen. David Petraeus, the former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, tells CNN’s John Avlon why Chinese President Xi Jinping may try to avoid conflict with the US and Taiwan following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to the democratic, self-governing island.
Congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed in car crash
US Representative Jackie Walorski, a Republican from Indiana’s 2nd district, has been killed in an automobile accident.According to multiple local news outlets Ms Walorski died following a crash in Elkhart County at 12.32 pm local time on Wednesday.Ms Walorski’s communications director, Emma Thompson, was named among the deceased, as was a local Republican Party official. According to an initial police report, Ms Walorski’s vehicle was struck head-on by a driver who crossed over into oncoming traffic; the driver of that vehicle died as well. Witness statements later indicated that it was the car carrying the congresswoman that crossed the...
Delaware County Ranks Near Top in Purchasing Power in PA
Delaware County has ranked among the top ten in Pennsylvania in SmartAsset’s recently published eighth annual study on the places with the most purchasing power. To find places where the average living expenses are most favorable to the people who live there, SmartAsset looked at the cost of living relative to income to determine the purchasing power in each county in Pennsylvania as well as across the country.
Aqua’s Brian Gresehover Promoted to Vice President of Engineering to Advance Company Excellence Initiatives
Brian Gresehover.Image via Essential Utilities. Essential Utilities Inc. has appointed Brian Gresehover to Vice President of Engineering at Aqua, its water and wastewater subsidiary.
PECO Plan to Replace Trees with Poles Sparks Nether Providence Protest
Wallingford and Swartmore residents are trying to keep PECO from cutting down or trimming a number of trees, some of them 250 years old, writes Jaclyn Lee for 6abc.com. Neighbors say the trees define the neighborhoods and hate the idea of looking out at utility poles instead of beautiful trees on their street.
Prospect Medical Less Enthusiastic for Crozer Sale, Says Crozer Landlord
Health care professionals protested service cuts last spring at the Crozer Chester Medical Center.Image via Jessica Griffin, The Philadelphia Inquirer. The landlord that owns Crozer Health’s real estate says Crozer Health’s parent company Prospect Medical Holdings Inc. may be losing enthusiasm for selling the health care system, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Folcroft Welcomes Gov. Wolf, Who Hears Tales of Struggle
Gov. Wolf, in Folcroft with resident Angie Carr and officials.Image via submitted photo to the Daily Times. Pa. Gov. Wolf was in Folcroft Tuesday to re-introduce a plan to send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvania residents, writes Pete Bannon for the Daily Times.
Elyse Lupin, Pres., Founder of Elysium Marketing Group, Joins Center for Loss and Bereavement Board
Elyse Lupin — President and Founder of Elysium Marketing Group (Ambler) — has joined the board for The Center for Loss and Bereavement in Skippack. Lupin is on both the community relations and marketing committees, where she will use her extensive marketing background to build awareness of the grief counseling services the organization provides.
Fixing 911 System Still a Priority, County Council Assures Chiefs
Delaware County’s 911 system is an August agenda item, say members of Delaware County Council, as they reassured concerned police chiefs who described the current system as “dire,” writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. “It’s creating very strong safety issues for our officers on the...
Delaware County Leadership: Bud Hansen, President and CEO, Normandy Farm Hotel & Conference Center
Bud HansenImage via Normandy Farms. Bud Hansen, president and CEO of Normandy Farm, spoke to BUCKSCO Today about his close relationship with his dad and how he learned to love golf from an early age. He also talked about sharing a love of sports with his wife and kids, and why their house is where their kids love to hang out.
