Treasures From Legendary 1857 'Ship Of Gold' Shipwreck Unveiled In Nevada

By CBS News
News On 6
 3 days ago
In the 1980s, an expedition discovered a ship full of gold sunken off the coast of North Carolina. The U.S.S. Central America was heading from Panama to New York by way of Cuba in mid-September, 1857. It sank in a category 2 hurricane that killed 425 of the 578 passengers. The millions of dollars in gold that it was carrying sank with it.
