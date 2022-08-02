Treasures From Legendary 1857 'Ship Of Gold' Shipwreck Unveiled In Nevada

Click here to read the full article. The unearthing of a complete Gorgosaurus was a rare discovery that could advance dinosaur research—which is why scientists are not happy to see it fall into private hands. Sotheby’s New York announced that they auctioned a finished dinosaur skeleton this month for $6.1 million. It’s the first Gorgosaurus skeleton that has been sold and the first time the company has sold a complete dinosaur fossil since the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago bought Sue the T-Rex back in 1997 for $8.4 million. The auction house did not disclose the name of buyer...

SCIENCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO