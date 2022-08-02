Two Montco Retailers Included in National Publication’s Wrap-up of Latest Pet Trends

Read on montco.today
Two County Businesses Connect in Rattled-Off List of Nationwide Supply-Chain Excellence
Plymouth Meeting's ECRI has recognized King of Prussia's Universal Health Services, Inc., for 2022 supply chain excellence.Image via iStock. In an era where supply chain has almost taken on pejorative overtones, one Montco firm recognized another for its ongoing success at developing and delivering products. In the 2022 edition of the Healthcare Supply Chain Excellence Awards from ECRI (Plymouth Meeting), one went to Universal Health Services, Inc., King of Prussia.
Montgomery County 1960s Record from a Niche Sport Pokes Its Way to the Surface
An obscure state record from the 1960s is tied to Evansburg State Park, Collegeville.Image via Pa. Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources. The Pa. record for largest deer antlers from a long-ago Montgomery County hunt remained something of a legend for years. But Josh Honeycutt, writing for the Realtree Store (a gear supplier from Georgia), has verified it.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Harleysville Home in Which Mother Nature Supplied Both the Setting and the Building Materials
– The windows continue to enhance that entire side of the structure, adding a bright, airy vibe to the dining room. The kitchen has a sliding door that leads to a recently rebuilt raised porch. The from that vantage point, the vistas spread for miles. – – The finished basement has much...
Land Purchase to Make Green Lane Park Just a Wee Bit Larger and Greener
The former Deep Creek Learning Center, whose plot is expected to join the acreage of Green Lane Park. The move of Deep Creek Learning Center, a private school, from Perkiomenville to Schwenksville may enable Montgomery County to add a 1.1-acre parcel to the extensive footprint of Green Lane Park. The story was part of Dan Sokil’s turf at The Times Herald.
Montgomery County Leadership: Bud Hansen, President and CEO, Normandy Farm Hotel & Conference Center
Bud HansenImage via Normandy Farms. Bud Hansen, president and CEO of Normandy Farm, spoke to MONTCO Today about his close relationship with his dad and how he learned to love golf from an early age. He also talked about sharing a love of sports with his wife and kids and why their house is where their kids love to hang out.
National Industry Publication Finds Blue Bell Supermarket Manager to Be Top Shelf
Rosemary Babyak of the Blue Bell Giant has won a prestigious recognition from an industry publication. There are grocery lists, and then there are grocery leadership lists. Progressive Grocer magazine — a national publication — has chosen Rosemary Babyak of the Blue Bell Giant among its 2022 Top Women in Grocery.
beMarketing Shortlisted for Four 2022 Global Digital Excellence Awards
beMarketing is in the running for a number of industry awards this fall.mage via the Global Digital Excellence Awards. beMarketing, the Philadelphia-based marketing and advertising agency, announces its shortlist in the esteemed Global Digital Excellence Award. This annual recognition program acknowledges outstanding digital websites, campaigns, tools, and teams from across the globe.
Elyse Lupin, Pres., Founder of Elysium Marketing Group, Joins Center for Loss and Bereavement Board
Elyse Lupin — President and Founder of Elysium Marketing Group (Ambler) — has joined the board for The Center for Loss and Bereavement in Skippack. Lupin is on both the community relations and marketing committees, where she will use her extensive marketing background to build awareness of the grief counseling services the organization provides.
Calif. Biotech Firm Wants King of Prussia for Its East-Coast Operations But Must Build to Fit Shifted Staff
Exelixis Inc., Calif. biotech company, is working at a build-to-lease arrangement in King of Prussia from which to run its East Coast operations. Exelixis Inc., a Calif. biotech company, targeted King of Prussia to hold its East Coast operations. However, absent a building it found suitable, it is now eyeing a built-to-suit facility. Natalie Kostelni unrolled the blueprints on this proposed structure in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
West Chester-Based Tech Company Assists Underprivileged Communities in Chester County
Ensuring safe housing, food, and education are some of the most important things a community can offer. The Community, Youth and Women’s Alliance of Chester County (CYWA) offers all those things and more.
Phoenixville’s CCWMG — Renowned for Retainer-Based Financial Planning — Welcomes New Managing Director
Derek Dobin.Image via Creative Capital Wealth Management Group. Creative Capital Wealth Management Group, which employs a retainer-based planning model that is making waves in the industry, is currently in growth mode.
Montco’s Monarch Butterflies Are Departing — Like Fluttery Vacationers — for Winters in the Warmth
An Aug. 17 event in Royersford will include a mass release of Monarch Butterflies.Image via iStock. What does a Monarch Butterfly have in common with certain Montgomery County residents? They not only hate the cold weather, they migrate to warmer climates to avoid it. But considering the fragile insects’ exit to Mexico and beyond isn’t here just yet, opportunities remain to appreciate and support them. Franki Rudnesky reported a local one in PhillyVoice.
Fortune: Highest Concentration of Remote Jobs is in Big Cities
Do you want your next job to be one where you can work from home? Then as contradictory as it might sound, you might want to move to a major city like New York, Los Angeles or stay right here in Philadelphia.
Arts Montco Week, Returns for 2022 and Includes First-Ever Montco Jazz Fest
Image via Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board. The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board announces the return of Arts Montco Week, a celebratory initiative that supports Montgomery County’s over 200 arts, culture, and entertainment venues.
Medicare Education Services Provides a Helpful Path through the Health Insurance Jargon Jungle
Medicare Education Services helps demystify some of the financial terms surrounding healthcare,. The language of financial services can be a complex one for unfamiliar consumers. As a blend of concepts — often peppered with legal jargon and regulatory caveats — the verbiage can easily confuse the public. David Morrison, owner and advisor for Medicare Education Services, Pottstown, has taken the time to define a few.
Historical Society of Montgomery County Recreates the Childhood Joy of Exploring Attic Treasures
A set of whimsical puzzle blocks is among the curiosities to see at "Grandma's Attic" at the Historical Society of Montgomery County, NorrisImage via the Historical Society of Montgomery County a the Main Line Times & Suburban.
‘We’re Here to Ensure Prosperity’: Citadel Credit Union Launches Business Banking
Citadel Credit Union has officially launched its new Business Banking division — complete with a full suite of products, a new team, and the kickoff of a multichannel marketing campaign entitled “Better Business Banking Has Arrived.”. In January, Citadel, which recently reached $5 billion in assets, onboarded a...
How Is Montco Cutting Its $161M COVID Recovery Fund Pie?
Montgomery County's plans for allocating federal COVID relief are gelling; a final vote is scheduled for late Aug.Image via iStock. On its surface the math may seem wonky: Just seven percent of the county’s population is getting 27 percent in COVID-19 recovery funds. But that’s how Montgomery County is leaning toward allocating its federal investment. A deeper dive, however, reveals a sensible thought process behind it, reports Evan Brandt for The Times Herald.
Pennsylvania Turnpike Approves Another Toll Increase
Drivers who travel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike can expect to pay even higher rates starting next year, according to a staff report from 6abc. The Turnpike Commission voted earlier this week to approve a five percent toll increase for both E-ZPass and Toll by Plate customers. The new rates will take effect on January 8, 2023, across the toll-highway system.
