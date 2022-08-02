Robbie Williams to headline Radio 2 Live with BBC Concert Orchestra

The apple surely doesn’t fall far from the tree. Tayla Lynn, the granddaughter of Loretta Lynn, and Tre Twitty, the grandson of Conway Twitty, have formed a duo called Twitty & Lynn, and they’re currently out on tour together doing A Salute to Conway and Loretta. And they just released a brand new cover and music video of a really cool, country-fied version of Bruce Springsteen’s “Im on Fire.” “I’m On Fire” was originally released in 1985, and was the fourth single from […] The post The Grandchildren Of Loretta Lynn & Conway Twitty Team Up For Cover Of Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m On Fire” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 16 MINUTES AGO