Robbie Williams to headline Radio 2 Live with BBC Concert Orchestra

Drake shows support for Young Thug and Gunna with “Free YSL” call in ‘Sticky’ video
Drake has shared an official music video for the latest ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ single, ‘Sticky’, in which he shows support for Young Thug and Gunna as they continue to fight against their recent gang-related charges. The song itself makes a brief mention to the plight of Gunna...
Lizzo responds to viral video of young fan dancing to ‘About Damn Time’: “That is my Grammy right there”
Lizzo has shared an emotional post of her reacting to a young fan dancing to her single ‘About Damn Time’. The clip, which you can view below, features a little girl mimicking the rapper’s choreography from the song’s music video. It has already received over 250,000...
David Crosby thinks he’s “too old to tour anymore”
David Crosby fans hoping to catch him on tour soon will be disappointed to know that the iconic songwriter, aged 80 for a few weeks more, has ruled out the possibility. The former Byrds legend – who will turn 81 on August 14 – confirmed as much on Twitter overnight, responding to a fan who’d suggested he announce a new run of tour dates in the near future. “I think I’m too old to tour any more… sadly,” he wrote.
Hundreds of venues sign up to not take cut of artists’ merchandise sales – but campaigners want more
A campaign to stop music venues from taking a cut of artists’ merchandise sales is proving successful, but campaigners say that more live music spaces still need to sign up. Back in January, the Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) announced a new directory highlighting music venues that charge zero commission on the sale of merchandise. The ‘100% Venues’ database aimed to address the “outdated and unfair” practice of performance spaces taking a cut of acts’ merch proceeds at gigs.
The Grandchildren Of Loretta Lynn & Conway Twitty Team Up For Cover Of Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m On Fire”
The apple surely doesn’t fall far from the tree. Tayla Lynn, the granddaughter of Loretta Lynn, and Tre Twitty, the grandson of Conway Twitty, have formed a duo called Twitty & Lynn, and they’re currently out on tour together doing A Salute to Conway and Loretta. And they just released a brand new cover and music video of a really cool, country-fied version of Bruce Springsteen’s “Im on Fire.” “I’m On Fire” was originally released in 1985, and was the fourth single from […] The post The Grandchildren Of Loretta Lynn & Conway Twitty Team Up For Cover Of Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m On Fire” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Panic! At The Disco share upbeat new single, ‘Local God’
Panic! At The Disco have shared an upbeat new single called ‘Local God’ – check it out below. The song is the final single to be shared from their upcoming new album, ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ after the title track was previously shared and last single, ‘Middle Of A Breakup‘.
Listen to Stella Donnelly’s new single, ‘How Was Your Day?’
Stella Donnelly has shared a new single, ‘How Was Your Day’, the latest to be lifted from the singer’s upcoming sophomore album ‘Flood’. Listen to it below. The song sees the indie-pop musician return with trademark candour, with talk-sung vocals about the breakdown of communication in a relationship. In a press release, Donnelly explained “the verses are just excerpts from real conversations.
Watch Gang of Youths cover Travis’ ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’
Gang of Youths have performed a cover of ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’ by Travis while appearing on Australian radio station triple j’s Like a Version segment. The band, who are currently in the midst of a tour of their home country in support of third album ‘Angel in Realtime’, stay relatively faithful to the 1999 original, paring it back somewhat for an acoustic rendition, with frontman Dave Le’aupepe accompanied by strings and piano.
Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck have been accused of stealing lyrics from a poem on their album ’18’
Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck have been accused of stealing lyrics from a poem on their collaborative album ’18’. The poem Hobo featured in a 1974 book about toasts, Get Your Ass In The Water And Swim Like Me, by Bruce Jackson, reports Rolling Stone. It revolves around...
Yungblud releases fierce new song ‘The Emperor’ from upcoming deluxe bundle
Yungblud has shared ‘The Emperor’, a track from the recently announced deluxe bundle of his self-titled album that arrives next month. ‘The Emperor’ is a spirited new song that has been selected as the official 2022 anthem for ESPN’s College Football Season. It follows previous tracks...
Sports Team unveil jaunty new single, ‘The Drop’
Sports Team have unveiled a jaunty new single today (August 3) called ‘The Drop’ – check it out below. The latest taster of the band’s upcoming second studio album, ‘Gulp!’, the track “inspects the relentless nature of work culture”, according to a press statement.
Willow announces new album ‘COPINGMECHANISM’
Willow Smith has announced she will release a new album titled ‘COPINGMECHANISM’ next month. The musician took to Instagram yesterday (August 3) to announce that the new record – the follow-up to last year’s ‘Lately I Feel Everything’ – will be arriving on September 23. A new single called ‘Hover Like a Goddess’ is also set to drop later tonight. See the announcement post below:
Lil Nas X heaps praise on Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’: “So much intention was put into this”
Lil Nas X has nothing but love for Beyoncé’s just-released seventh album, ‘Renaissance’, the rapper has made clear in a new post shared on social media. Taking to his Instagram Story overnight, the artist also known as Montero Hill “unironically” declared that Bey’s latest is “kinda changing my life somehow”.
Listen to Slipknot’s thundering new single, ‘Yen’
Slipknot have today (August 5) shared a thundering new single called ‘Yen’. The latest single is taken from the band’s upcoming new album, ‘The End, So Far’, which is released on September 30 via Roadrunner Records, marking the band’s final record with the label after first signing with them in 1998. You can pre-order the album here.
“Down with Profitstock!”: ‘Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99’ shows festivals at their exploitative worst
Held at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, New York in July 1999, Woodstock ’99 was the third incarnation of the legendary counterculture festival. And also the worst. Comprehensively torching the values and reputation of the original 1969 event, it became a three-day rampage of bottle-flinging, looting, arson and sexual assault that had its root in several fundamental societal issues. In ’69, for instance, rebelling against a repressive status quo meant permissiveness; in ’99, rebelling against a permissive status quo meant violence.
Warner Music Group becomes first major label to adopt fan-powered royalties system
Warner Music Group has become the first major label to adopt a fan-powered royalties system through which funds are distributed to acts based on how many individual users listen to their music. The company is following in the footsteps of SoundCloud, who last year announced that it’d be the first...
The Mars Volta announce first album in 10 years and share new single ‘Vigil’
The Mars Volta have shared details of their first album in a decade alongside the release of a new single called ‘Vigil’. The self-titled album, ‘The Mars Volta’, is released on September 16 via Cloud Hill and marks the band’s first record since 2012’s ‘Noctourniquet’.
New 30th anniversary version of ‘ABBA Gold’ coming next month
ABBA have announced a new 30th anniversary version of their greatest hits collection ‘ABBA Gold’. The collection is one of the most successful releases in recorded music history, with more than 32 million sales worldwide. It’s the second highest selling album of all time in the UK, spending...
Madonna says she’ll never sell her back catalogue: “Ownership is everything, isn’t it?”
Madonna remains staunch on the importance of owning the rights to her own music, saying in a new interview that she has no plans to sell her sprawling back catalogue. Speaking to Variety, the pop superstar vouched for claims made by her longtime manager Guy Oseary that Madonna would never sell her stake in the rights to her lengthy discography.
Fatboy Slim recalls Woodstock ’99 horror: “I did what I was told and ran”
This story contains discussion and descriptions of sexual assault. Fatboy Slim has recalled the “terrifying” moment a van drove into the audience during his set at Woodstock 1999. The DJ and producer looked back on the incident during an interview for the three-part Netflix documentary series Trainwreck: Woodstock...
