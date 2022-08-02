Man rescued 5 kids, 2 of his former teachers from flooded homes after getting a message asking for help

Read on www.wgal.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kentucky flood victim survives with wife, two of four pets
Randall Roberson is one of the people in eastern Kentucky who lost everything in the flood. He is counting on assistance from FEMA and the generosity of others to get his life back.
WKYT 27
Perry Co. woman spends 16 hours on mountain with grandma to escape rising floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve heard harrowing stories of escape from flood victims over the past week. People clinging on to what they could, to not be swept away by floodwaters. “The whole time I was just, ‘please let me make it back home to my family,’” said...
wymt.com
‘That’s not your stuff’: Eastern Ky. deputies make more looting arrests
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is hard at work patrolling hard hit areas of the county. As of Thursday, deputies arrested eight people accused of looting. In a recent interview with WYMT, Sheriff Joe Engle issued a warning to those planning to loot. “If...
WLWT 5
Meet heroes who rescued people from eastern Kentucky flooding
BUCKHORN, Ky. — "If I had to boil it down to one word, it would be complete and utter devastation. Anywhere you go, it's hard to find someone that's not affected by the flooding," Drew Stevens with the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team said. The team is full...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
In Kentucky flooding epicenter, communities help each other and wait for assistance
Knott County was the epicenter of the flooding, and has claimed the most deaths so far. Now, they’re picking up the pieces.
wdrb.com
'Batman' shows up in eastern Kentucky with message for kids affected by floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You've heard it said that not all heroes wear capes, but sometimes a cape-wearing hero is exactly what a community needs. According to a report by LEX 18, the Dark Knight has shown up in eastern Kentucky with a message for children impacted by the recent floods.
Breathitt Co. flood victim says gift cards desired for long-term recovery
The massive volunteer effort will eventually start to dwindle, and in the long term, a Breathitt County woman says gift cards are the most valued gift for folks like her parents.
Mother ties family together to escape raging flood waters
As flood waters raged around her Breathitt County mobile home Thursday night, Jessica Willett thought her family might not be able to escape.
IN THIS ARTICLE
somerset106.com
Clay County Mother Sentenced In The Death Of Her Newborn
The Clay County woman who pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her newborn baby has been sentenced. Amber Bowling was sentenced this week to 40 years in prison. Bowling pleaded guilty to murder in May. In December 2018, state police say Bowling put the baby boy in a garbage bag before throwing the bag over a banister. An autopsy showed the newborn suffered fractural ribs and cranial bleeding. The sentence was part of a plea agreement for her guilty plea.
The Weather Channel
Kentucky Flooding: Teen, Dog Make Harrowing Escape To Roof, Wait 5 Hours For Help
Chloe Adams had a choice: Swim through raging floodwaters or drown in her own home. Then Chloe, 17, spent five hours sitting on a roof surrounded by water as unfathomable flooding ripped through Whitesburg, Kentucky, Thursday. Her dog Sandy was in her arms. Chloe was desperately trying to save both...
Harlan County murder under investigation, 2 arrested
Kentucky State Police (KSP) received a call of shots fired at 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday in Cumberland.
WKYT 27
Ky. mom sentenced for throwing newborn over banister in trash bag
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clay County woman who pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her newborn baby has been sentenced. Amber Bowling was sentenced on Monday to 40 years in prison. Bowling pleaded guilty to murder in May. In December 2018, state police Bowling put the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Funeral services start for Knott County flood victims
One funeral home held the first round of services for flood victims in Knott county on Thursday. "He was a gentle kind soul, and he never hurt anybody," said Ruby Slone.
Details emerge in Perry looting cases; six arrested
Filings in Perry District Court this week detail the charges and circumstances involved in the arrests by Perry County Sheriff’s deputies of six individuals charged with allegedly being involved in looting of flood victims’ property. According to court documents, the first case occurred on the afternoon of July...
clayconews.com
Gray, Kentucky Man serving Sentence for Drug Charge escapes Custody in Madison County
RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is looking for an inmate who walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center, on July 31, 2022. The initial investigation indicates Billy R. Lowe, 43 years of age from Gray, KY, walked away from the facility in Richmond.
clayconews.com
Shooting Victim killed during Officer-Involved Incident in Knox County, Kentucky is referred to as "A female Suspect"
BOONE HEIGHTS, KY (August 2, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP has been requested by Barbourville Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 9:00 P.M. EST on Monday, August 1, 2022 in Knox County. At the request of the Barbourville Police...
Eastern Kentucky flood victims advised to get tetanus shots: Here’s why
Tetanus shots are now recommended to flood victims in eastern Kentucky, as they begin to the re-building phase.
wymt.com
‘We just sat...in tears’: Residents recall harrowing moments during Eastern Kentucky floods
JACKSON, Ky. (WLKY/WYMT) - Jimmy Campbell had just waded through chest-deep water to rescue his dog. He tried to drive out the no-outlet road leading to his home, but the mud and floodwaters were too much. CBS affiliate WLKY reports he climbed up onto nearby railroad tracks, sat in the...
Woman killed in Kentucky officer-involved shooting
The Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting that involved a Barbourville Police Officer and left one person dead.
q95fm.net
Three Arrested For Looting Following Flash Flooding
Three people were arrested on Thursday night in Perry County for looting following the historic flooding that hit our region last week. The individuals were discovered in the Lost Creek area and transported to the Kentucky River Regional Jail. According to Perry County Sheriff’s Office Officials, there is no official...
Comments / 0