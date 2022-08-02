Man rescued 5 kids, 2 of his former teachers from flooded homes after getting a message asking for help

The Clay County woman who pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her newborn baby has been sentenced. Amber Bowling was sentenced this week to 40 years in prison. Bowling pleaded guilty to murder in May. In December 2018, state police say Bowling put the baby boy in a garbage bag before throwing the bag over a banister. An autopsy showed the newborn suffered fractural ribs and cranial bleeding. The sentence was part of a plea agreement for her guilty plea.

