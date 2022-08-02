ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambridge, PA

Ambridge theater presents musical about a young woman finding her way

By Scott Tady, Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lUOXo_0h1VLqgO00

AMBRIDGE − A youthful cast leads "The Mad Ones," the off-Broadway hit presented by Iron Horse Community Theatre.

"'The Mad Ones' is a tremendously written and scored contemporary musical about a young woman trying to find her way through the big decisions facing her as she gets older," director Josh Taylor-Martin said. "The cast is doing amazing work and I can't wait to add the energy of the audience to this experience."

Miralhi Taylor-Martin of Sewickley (daughter of the director) and Maya Anabella of Mount Lebanon play the featured roles of Sam and Kelly.

"Watching the characters' friendship and challenges is a total roller coaster of emotions," director Taylor-Martin said.

'I had seen some of the other work this cast has done, and I couldn't wait to get into the rehearsal hall with them, he said. "So much talent on the stage at Iron Horse − you'd have to be mad to miss it."

A plot synopsis from Iron Horse founder London Cain:

"18-year-old Samantha Brown sits in a hand-me-down car with the keys clutched in her hand. Caught between a yearning for the unknown and feeling bound by expectation, she telescopes back to a time before her world had fallen apart. As she relives her senior year, we meet Sam’s well-intentioned helicopter mother Bev (Janaya Daniele of Williamsport) and her high school sweetheart of a boyfriend Adam (Max Peluso of Sewickley) but it’s her painfully alive best friend Kelly that haunts her. Kelly was everything Sam is not − impetuous and daring. She pushed Sam to break rules and do the unexpected."

Ultimately Sam must make a decision: Will she follow her mother’s dreams for her, or will she summon the courage to drive away from her friends and family into a future she can’t imagine?

"The role of Sam is complex and takes a lot of stamina," Taylor-Martin, the actress playing that role, said. "It’s a role that I know for certain I wouldn’t have been able to play at this time last year. I love her development as a person and she will always be a close character in my heart because she truly evaluates and probably overthinks each decision.”

Castmate Anabella said, "This show deals with heavy topics and the relationships are so specific, and that’s one of the struggles with theater: How is one supposed to feel so close to a stranger? But with this cast, it was so easy. We all instantly clicked and found comfort in each other."

Show dates are Aug. 12-13, 19-21, and 26-27. All show times start at 7:30 p.m. except the Sunday matinee on Aug. 21 at 2.

Tickets cost $20; $18 for seniors (64+) and students, available in advance at ironhorsetheatrecompany.com

Scott Tady is entertainment editor at The Times and easy to reach at stady@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Caribbean restaurant, 2 Sisters 2 Sons, closing Sharpsburg doors

A popular Caribbean restaurant that drew people to Sharpsburg for its oxtail and jerk chicken has announced its doors will close this month. 2 Sisters 2 Sons, which recently celebrated its second anniversary in the borough, will close Aug. 31. “The area wasn’t working out for us as we hoped,”...
SHARPSBURG, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 1-7

Bounce House Launch Party. Thu., Aug. 8. 5-9 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. cmoa.org. After some time out of the spotlight to focus on her mental and physical health, Clara Kent returns with a new project: Bounce House Studios & Productions. The Black-owned and operated company intends to foster environments that allow Black artists to have sustainable and lucrative careers while creating “freely and intently, and develop[ing] into their most authentic artistic selves.” Kent is celebrating the launch of Bounce House with a performance during Carnegie Museum's Summer Series "Inside Out" alongside Tribe Eternal (made up of Bilal Abbey and Pharaoh Lum) and Mani Bahia & The Mob.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Meteorologist Ashley Dougherty’s daughter has arrived!

We’re so excited to announce our Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 family has grown by one!. Meteorologist Ashley Dougherty and her husband, Bobby, have welcomed their daughter, Willow Marie. Willow was born Monday evening. Ashley says Willow is “the sweetest little thing” and has a full head of hair....
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Some Bellevue roads to close for filming of Netflix movie

Bellevue announced that two roads in the borough will be closed all day Tuesday for the filming of a Netflix movie. Mayor Val Pennington said West Avenue between S. Starr and St. Jackson avenues and S. Jackson Avenue up to Monroe Avenue will be closed all day Tuesday. Those roads...
BELLEVUE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sewickley, PA
City
Williamsport, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Mount Lebanon, PA
City
Ambridge, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Superstar

Superstar arrived at Animal Friends in June during Pride month, when all of our incoming animals were named in honor of LGBTQ+ activists, icons and movements. Superstar is the embodiment of drag queens everywhere! While all of our animals are stars in their own right, this Superstar will vogue – or hop – his way into your heart with his sweet personality and fierce faux-hawk.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Your Radio Place

Win Pittsburgh Zoo tickets HERE

There’s still some summer left, and AVC Communications wants to send you to the Pittsburgh Zoo! Complete the form below for a chance to win a pair of Pittsburgh Zoo tickets. The tickets are valid through the end of the year. Contest ends Thursday, August 11 and winners will be drawn Friday, August 12. Good luck! One entry per person. Duplicate entries will be disqualified.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crumbl Cookies to open region’s first cookie store with a drive-thru at The Block Northway

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Anybody who wants to skip the meal to get to dessert won’t even have to get out of their car for The Block Northway’s latest tenant. After establishing its first location in the region at the Miracle Mile Shopping Center in Monroeville in a deal announced last year, a franchisee of Crumbl Cookies has leased the former Jason’s Deli at The Block Northway, where it will set up a new cookie shop with a drive-thru.
MONROEVILLE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Samantha Brown
wtae.com

Guardian Angels Parish to close 5 churches

More changes are coming for a Catholic parish in the Diocese of Pittsburgh. Seven churches make up Guardian Angels Parish in the Allegheny Valley, but that could soon be reduced to just two. Parish leaders say they can only afford to keep two churches open due to rising costs and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest underway

The Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest presented by the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department is coming to Scotland Meadows Park (1945, Wilson Dr., New Castle) Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7. Twenty hot air balloons will take to the skies of the Lawrence County's Amish Countryside throughout the event. In...
NEW CASTLE, PA
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in Pittsburgh

If you happen to live in Pittsburgh and you are wondering where you could enjoy a good pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travellers and they have excellent online reviews. The food is delicious, the service is great and the prices are more than affordable. What more could you ask for? All that is left for you to do is to go check them out one by one and then come back and tell us which one you liked best. And if you have other recommendations, as always, you are more than welcomed to share them with us in the comment section. Until then, here are three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh:
PITTSBURGH, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Moraine State Park Regatta This Weekend

Portersville — The 23rd Annual Moraine State Park Regatta returns to Lake Arthur’s South Shore (225 Pleasant Valley Road, Portersville, PA) on August 5-7. The festivities will span most of the shoreline and include both land and water activities. The Regatta lasts Friday 4:00-8:00 pm, Saturday 10:00 am-10:00 pm, and Sunday 10:00 am-6:00 pm. The event has grown in popularity in recent years, drawing a record of over 28,000 attendees in 2021. The event is free to attend, including parking.
PORTERSVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Musical Theater#Gannett#Performing
wtae.com

Two women shot in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Police confirm two young women, one 18, and one 19, were shot in the back in broad daylight on a Pittsburgh street Thursday. Watch the report in the video player above. Residents heard loud gunfire just after 11:15 a.m. on Stranahan Street near Brushton Avenue in Pittsburgh's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

7 Pittsburgh Black-owned businesses worth a visit

Pittsburgh is a vibrant city full of shops, restaurants, and newly-opened activity hubs. This summer, explore some of the city’s Black-owned businesses that offer unique products and a firm grounding in the community. With so much to see and do in Pittsburgh—especially during summer—it’s challenging to narrow down your...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WPXI Pittsburgh

Grandmother wanted in connection with infant’s overdose in McKees Rocks facing more charges

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A McKees Rocks grandmother, charged in connection to the overdose of her young grandson, is facing new charges as police work to track her down. According to Allegheny County Police, Robbie Boyer, 47, was watching three of her grandchildren when one, a 10-month-old boy had to be revived with overdose reversal medication on Sunday night.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman accused of shooting boyfriend at home in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man said his girlfriend shot him because she thought he was cheating.Leah Gillis is accused of shooting the man in the shoulder and neck on Tuesday at a home in Penn Township, Westmoreland County. Police say Gillis called 911 to say she shot the man after he threatened her.She went on to say she only wanted to scare him, not shoot him, according to court papers.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Beaver County Times

Beaver County Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
358K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Beaver, PA from Beaver County Times.

 http://timesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy