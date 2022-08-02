Read on www.geeky-gadgets.com
PlayStation indie games arriving in August 2022
Sony has this week revealed details of the new PlayStation indie games that will be arriving during the month of August 2022. Featured games include Gigabash which will be launching in a few days time on August 5 and will be available on the both the PS4 and PS5. Cult...
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25174 adds new Game Pass Widget
Microsoft has today rolled out its latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25174 to the Dev Channel enabling developers and those interested a preview at what you can expect to be coming to the Windows operating system in the near future. The latest release includes the introduction of the new Game Pass Widget together with a wealth of enhancements, tweaks and fixes.
NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 32GB production modules now available
NVIDIA has this week announced the availability of production models of the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 32GB with the Jetson AGX Orin developer kit, capable of providing developers with up to up to 275 trillion operations per second, supports multiple concurrent AI application pipelines with an NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU, next-generation deep learning and vision accelerators, high-speed I/O, and fast memory bandwidth.
Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 240Hz 4K gaming monitor unboxed
Anyone considering purchasing the recently launched Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 240Hz 4K gaming monitor which was awarded Best of Innovation Award in the Gaming category during CES 2022 at the beginning of this year. Might be interested to know that Samsung has created an informative and boxing article providing a detailed look at how to set up and configure the new Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor.
Half-Life Incursion VR wave mod for Alyx now available
Virtual reality gamers and especially Half-Life Alyx fans will be pleased to know that the new wave-based combat mod for Alyx, in the form of Half-Life Incursion is now available to download and test your skills. Designed to provide a hardcore VR onslaught of enemies to content with, you must scavenge for weapons, ammo and upgrades to last for as long as possible against the ever-increasing pressure provided by the Combine soldiers.
HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 hub with integrated GaN hits Kickstarter
HyperDrive has returned to Kickstarter this month to launch its new Thunderbolt 4 Power Hub offering the world’s first Goshen Ridge Thunderbolt 4 hub with an integrated GaN power source. HyperDrive works with Thunderbolt 3 devices, Thunderbolt 4 devices, USB4 devices and USB-C devices and is capable of transfer speeds up to 40Gbps and 32Gbps via PCIe. Full specifications include :
Creative Sound Blaster X1 USB DAC unveiled
Creative has launched their latest headphone amplifier, the Creative Sound Blaster X1, the device comes with the Sound Blaster Acoustic Engine technology. The new Creative Sound Blaster X1 is now available to buy in the US and the device retails for $69.99, more details about the device are below. With...
OnePlus unveils OxygenOS 13
As well to the new OnePlus 10T smartphone, OnePlus also revealed their new mobile OS, OxygenOS 13 and this will bring a wide range of new features to their smartphones. The video below gives us an idea about the design and some of the features in the next major release of the OnePlus mobile OS.
More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked
We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
Microsoft Teams finally optimized for Apple Silicon Macs
It is taken Microsoft some time but this week the company has announced that its Microsoft Teams service and software has been optimized to run on Apple Silicon computers. Apple first launched its Apple M1 processor way back in November 2020 and since then has released a variety of MacBook, MacBook Air and Mac computers including its new Studio range all equipped with Apple Silicon.
Meet Your Maker game unveiled by Behaviour Interactive
Behaviour Interactive has today revealed their new IP game in the form of dark post-apocalyptic, first-person building-and-raiding game Meet your Maker. Releasing a quick two minute video providing an overview of what you can expect from the storyline and gameplay revolving around the creation and infiltration of stand-alone levels called Outposts, “as players seek to protect or steal the world’s most precious remaining resource from each other” explains Justin Fragapane Lead Content Strategist, Behaviour Interactive.
Awesome interactive Genshin Impact map
With further announcements from the development team at miHoYo that new content will be coming to the open world role-playing game Genshin Impact in the form of the new and highly anticipated Sumeru region. It is definitely worth making sure you do not get lost as you explore the open world of the game. This is where the great interactive Genshin Impact map of Teyvat can help you navigate the world.
Mojo84 transparent programmable mechanical keyboard
Mojo84 is a new 75% mechanical keyboard launched by Kickstarter this month which has already raised over $250,000 thanks to over 1500 backers with still three days remaining on its campaign. The keyboard builds on the company’s previous successful campaign and now features brand new black keycaps, upgraded gasket mount and custom switches. The design team kept all your favorites from the Mojo68, including the transparent case design, hot-swappable options and the KBTOOLS App. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $179 or £148 (depending on current exchange rates).
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to come with faster charging
The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is expected to launch at Samsung Unpacked next week, the event takes place next Wednesday the 10th of August. As well to the new Galaxy Watch 5 we will also get to see two new smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.
MangoPi MQ Pro with 64-bit RISC-V processor
MangoPi has officially launched their second RISC-V mini PC after unveiling it earlier this year. The MangoPi MQ Pro measures just 65 x 30mm and is available with either 512MB or 1GB of DDR3L memory and is equipped with 2 x USB Type-C ports, 1 x mini HDMI 1.4 port, 1 x microSD card reader plus a 40-pin GPIO header compatible with Raspberry Pi boards. The mini PC also supports Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 4 connectivity.
SK hynix DDR5 DRAM CXLTM memory
This month SK hynix has announced it has developed its first DDR5 DRAM CXL memory (Compute Express Link) memory making available samples. The first CXL memory device developed by SK hynix is a 96 GB product composed of 24 Gb DDR5 DRAMs based on 1 anm. The samples take the form of EDSFF (Enterprise and Data Center Standard Form Factor) E3.S and it supports PCIe 5.0 x8 Lane, uses DDR5 standard DRAM and is equipped with CXL controllers explains SK hynix.
How to record a call on android
This guide is designed to show you how to record a call on your Android Phone, this is something that can be useful, when you record a call you should make sure that it is done legally. It should be made clear that you should not record a call or...
Run Windows 11 on Mac using VMware Fusion
If you have recently purchased one of Apple’s new M1 or M2 Mac computers and are looking for a way to run Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 operating system. You will be pleased to know that the engineers over at VMware have released a tech preview of their Fusion software that allows you to run Windows 11 on Intel and Apple Silicon with 2D GFX and Networking.
Amazon Luna hits Samsung smart TVs
Earlier in the year, the Samsung Gaming Hub brought Xbox Game Pass, NVIDIA GeForce Now, Google Stadia, and other game services to Samsung smart TVs and smart monitors, promising to add other services like Amazon Luna “soon.” Well, now Amazon’s cloud gaming service is available on 2022 Samsung smart TVs. That wasn’t a long wait at all.
Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus G PCIe 4.0 SSD
Sabrent has this month introduced its new Rocket 4 Plus G PCIe 4.0 SSD storage making it available in capacities of 1, 2 and 4 TB offering a bandwidth of 7 GB/s+. Rocket 4 Plus G 1 TB is priced at $170, Rocket 4 Plus G 2 TB $300, Rocket 4 Plus G 4 TB $700 and Gaming Heatsink – $30.
