Extra $95 in N.Y. SNAP monthly benefits extended; here’s what to expect

By Giavanni Alves
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Guest
3d ago

I am a disabled senior and Snap is a blessing for me. I am truly grateful for it. Snap and heap are the only benefits I qualify for. Ido wish NY would start enforcing laws against criminals.

Diana Krivitza
3d ago

people on SSI, said deserve something along with the elderly. makes me sad that they are looked passed. I helped an elderly man the other day because he barely had any food and had to decide whether to get milk, eggs or cheese to get thru. broke my heart

walkonbye?
3d ago

people should be expecting A RAISE ON THEAT $95 I MEAN REALLY the prices eat up the regular monthly food stamps and the turn around the prices eat up the $95 you just lose all around

IN THIS ARTICLE
