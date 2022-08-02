ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Americans continue to face economic hardship

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jSFwi_0h1VLg6M00

( WWLP ) – With no break in sight for rising prices, nearly two-thirds of all Americans are living paycheck to paycheck.

According to a LendingClub report from a CNBC article , as of June, roughly 157 million adults say they are struggling to afford their monthly expenses. That’s up from 58 percent since May and 55 percent from a year ago.

Bars and restaurants not included in sports betting bill

Although average hourly earnings are up 5 percent since last year, prices have been rising even faster, especially for groceries and gas.

Reports show that even top earners have been struggling to make ends meet. The Federal Reserve hiked its target federal funds rate in an effort to calm inflation and has indicated even more increases are coming until inflation shows clear signs of a pullback.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

State pension funds drop 3.4 percent from last year

After posting the highest return in its history a year ago, the market volatility of the last year contributed to a $3.3 billion dip in value for the Massachusetts state pension fund in fiscal year 2022, a performance that officials described as strong given "the weakest market since the global financial crisis more than thirteen years ago."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Linus Business#Americans#Lendingclub#Cnbc#The Federal Reserve#Nexstar Media Inc
WWLP

Six injured, one fatality, after car crashes into Red Creek in Wolcott

WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WROC) — A fatal car accident that occurred on Thursday along Younglove Road in the Town of Wolcott left one five year old dead, and seriously injured six others that were in the car. Investigators with the New York State Police discovered the person driving the vehicle, 28-year-old Kayla Perrotta, lost control of […]
WOLCOTT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WWLP

5 killed, 7 hurt when speeding driver runs red light in L.A.

At least five people were killed and seven were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash at a gas station on South La Brea and Slauson avenues Thursday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported about 1:40 p.m. Video obtained by KTLA shows the moment of impact as the driver of a dark-colored Mercedes speeds through […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWLP

Prosecution rests in deadly motorcycle crash trial

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A survivor of a crash that killed seven fellow members of a Marine motorcycle club acknowledged Wednesday that the lead rider had an unsafe blood alcohol level but denied that the club president swerved into the path of the oncoming truck. Josh Morin was the final witness for the prosecution, which has rested […]
RANDOLPH, NH
WWLP

WWLP

27K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy