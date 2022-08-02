Westbrook man following in dad’s footsteps, in first wave of returning Peace Corps volunteers

Read on www.registercitizen.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
First Lady Jill Biden heckled in front of a Connecticut ice cream shopCheryl E Preston
Four Downtown Initiatives in Connecticut Earn National AccreditationConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
Related
Register Citizen
Community news: Darien’s Person-to-Person invites chef to be speaker at fundraising luncheon, and more
The nonprofit Person-to-Person is holding its Transforming Lives Luncheon on Oct. 27 at the Hilton Stamford Hotel, 1 First Stamford Place, with chef Lidia Bastianich as the featured guest speaker. Bastianich will be joined on the podium by Debra Ponzek, owner of Aux Delices. The luncheon is a fundraiser to...
Register Citizen
New Haven's International Festival of Arts & Ideas to host 'Rhythm Exchange' concert series on the Green
Starting Aug. 18, New Haven residents will be able to attend biweekly music and dance performances on the New Haven Green during their lunch break. Rhythm Exchange, a concert series organized by International Festival of Arts & Ideas, will feature music and dance performances from various genres every other Thursday from noon to 1:30 p.m, according to a press release from The Festival. Organizers hope the event will help New Haveners pause in their busy day and enjoy the city's culture.
Register Citizen
Fairfield’s Hazem Mohamed, 26, remembered for love of cars, travel, and making friends laugh
FAIRFIELD — Hazem Mohamed got home from work Tuesday, took a quick shower, and told his family he was going for a quick ride on his motorcycle to get some fresh air. Instead, police later arrived at the family’s home to tell them Mohamed had been fatally injured in a hit-and-run crash less than a mile away.
Register Citizen
‘This is so painful’: Mourners gather for funeral of Danbury family killed in murder-suicide
DANBURY — A visibly distraught Pedro Panjon was helped by two people to walk from St. Peter Church to a waiting car behind four hearses carrying the bodies of his wife and three young children on Friday morning. A little more than a week ago, Panjon’s wife, Sonia Loja,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Danbury schools fills five administrative positions in roles as principal, assistant principal
DANBURY — The city’s public schools announced five administrative appointments this week, filling assistant principal and principal positions at Broadview Middle School, Danbury High School and Shelter Rock Elementary School. School district Superintendent Kevin Walston announced the new school administrators in a statement sent Wednesday. “I want to...
Register Citizen
Stamford high school students graduate after summer program
STAMFORD — Students from Stamford’s three high schools — Westhill High School, Stamford High School and the Academy of Information Technology & Engineering — attended a graduation ceremony for summer high school on Friday.
Register Citizen
Fairfield Schools’ diversity director called out for controversial retweets
FAIRFIELD — The school district’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion has issued an apology after some parents spoke out about retweets they found disparaging toward white people. In one of the posts retweeted by Digna Marte, Fairfield Public Schools’ DEI director, someone stated, “This is one of...
Register Citizen
Hardy Lane, Long Hill sites eyed for new Trumbull senior center
TRUMBULL — The town took a step toward settling on a final location for a new senior center as Public Works Director George Estrada recommended the Long Hill Administration Building or a town-owned plot on Hardy Lane as potential sites. “They’re really the only two sites that are town-owned...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Torrington joins pilot recycling program focused on helping users change disposal habits
TORRINGTON — To lower the cost of sending bulky waste like bottles, cans and glass out of state, Torrington is joining a pilot collection program offered by Eye Recycle. Eye Recycle, a Waterbury-based company that provides a collection service for recyclable cans and bottles, was founded by Mike Stallings, who presented his company’s mission to the City Council this week.
Register Citizen
Stamford Board of Representatives urges city to keep — not sell — 5 acres of ‘untouched’ land
STAMFORD — The Board of Representatives is encouraging the city to keep two vacant properties it owns in North Stamford rather than try to sell them as other city boards have suggested. As part of a process that occurs at least once every three years, the city proposed selling...
Register Citizen
Harwinton golf tournament to benefit ALS Assoc.
HARWINTON — A charity golf tournament to benefit the Connecticut Chapter of the ALS Association will be held Sept. 18 at Fairview Farm Golf Course in Harwinton. The Jack Mac Scramble for ALS will honor the memory of Torrington native, Jack McCarthy, who died of ALS in September, 2021.
Register Citizen
Torrington discusses obscenity laws, anti-Biden signs
TORRINGTON — They’re appearing more and more. Lawn signs and flags declaring support for former President Donald Trump, and “F— Joe Biden.” There are variations on the theme, such as “Trump Won,” referring to the 2020 election, and “Trump 2024.”. But it’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Hamden divided on creation of chief operating officer position
HAMDEN — Creation of a town chief operating officer position is in limbo as the Legislative Council and the Charter Revision Commission remain at odds over whether one even should be created. While the council has the final say whether to include the provision that would create the new...
Register Citizen
New Haven, Army Corps offer major solutions to potential flooding problems likely to grow worse over time
NEW HAVEN — What if 20 years from now, a storm like Irene or Sandy — or worse — strikes after sea level has risen a few more inches?. Wedged between the tidal forces of a storm — and storm surge — coming off Long Island Sound and heavy drainage from a downtown that floods in spots during heavy rains are Interstate 95 and the Amtrak and Metro-North railroad tracks, two of busiest commuter transportation systems in the country.
Register Citizen
Why a task force deciding how to spend COVID funds is raising concerns in Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD — Town leaders don’t know how American Rescue Act Plan funds will be spent yet, because they still haven’t decided who should be responsible for allocating the money. A Bloomfield Finance Subcommittee meeting this month indicated that members of the town council are skeptical that a...
Register Citizen
Westport residents to meet with developer of controversial Village at Saugatuck project
WESTPORT — Residents will have the opportunity to learn more about the The Village at Saugatuck, a proposed affordable housing project on the Hiawatha Lane Extension, at a meeting planned for this weekend. According to Save Old Saugatuck, a group of residents opposed to the development, notices addressed from...
Register Citizen
Norwich firefighters rescue distressed boater from Thames River
NORWICH — Firefighters rescued a boater in distress on the Thames River Thursday morning, according to the Norwich Fire Department. The 38-foot vessel had run aground on the breakwater, or a barrier on the water to protect the coast from waves, and water was leaking into the boat, Battalion Chief Gregory Despathy said in a news release.
Register Citizen
WestSide Square food truck park and marketplace opens in Hartford
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The city of Hartford has a brand-new food truck park, thanks to an entrepreneurial local couple that saw a vacant parking lot and envisioned a vibrant community space there. Quan and Rebeca Quach recently opened WestSide Square, a food...
Register Citizen
American fusion restaurant The Pharmacy opens in Hamden’s Spring Glen
HAMDEN — From Cajun Jambalaya Pasta to Colombian Empanadas and Korean Sticky Ribs, new American fusion restaurant The Pharmacy has opened its door in Spring Glen. It’s located at 1670 Whitney Ave., where Cafe Amici used to be before it was relocated earlier this year because the owners said the restaurant had outgrown the spot.
Register Citizen
Police: Recent Hamden High graduate killed in New Haven crash
HAMDEN — A recent high school grad was killed last weekend in a crash in New Haven, officials said Thursday. New Haven Police responded to a one-car crash on Orchard Street between Munson and Henry streets around 11:50 p.m. Sunday, Officer Scott Shumway said. Elias Hnini, who graduated this...
Comments / 0