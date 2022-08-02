Film ‘Born on the Water’s Edge’ celebrates history of Stony Creek, Thimble Islands

PORTLAND — An East Hampton woman has been accused of using inhumane methods while working as a horse trainer at a local farm, according to a warrant for her arrest. Portland police arrested Alexis Wall, 30, last Friday following an investigation by the state Animal Control Unit. Wall was charged with 20 counts of animal cruelty, which include nine counts of torture, seven counts of mutilating or cruelly beating or unjustifiably injuring an animal, two counts of failing to provide proper drink and two counts of overworking, according to the arrest warrant.

PORTLAND, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO