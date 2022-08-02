Film ‘Born on the Water’s Edge’ celebrates history of Stony Creek, Thimble Islands

Read on www.registercitizen.com
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
New Haven's International Festival of Arts & Ideas to host 'Rhythm Exchange' concert series on the Green
Starting Aug. 18, New Haven residents will be able to attend biweekly music and dance performances on the New Haven Green during their lunch break. Rhythm Exchange, a concert series organized by International Festival of Arts & Ideas, will feature music and dance performances from various genres every other Thursday from noon to 1:30 p.m, according to a press release from The Festival. Organizers hope the event will help New Haveners pause in their busy day and enjoy the city's culture.
Fairfield’s Hazem Mohamed, 26, remembered for love of cars, travel, and making friends laugh
FAIRFIELD — Hazem Mohamed got home from work Tuesday, took a quick shower, and told his family he was going for a quick ride on his motorcycle to get some fresh air. Instead, police later arrived at the family’s home to tell them Mohamed had been fatally injured in a hit-and-run crash less than a mile away.
WestSide Square food truck park and marketplace opens in Hartford
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The city of Hartford has a brand-new food truck park, thanks to an entrepreneurial local couple that saw a vacant parking lot and envisioned a vibrant community space there. Quan and Rebeca Quach recently opened WestSide Square, a food...
Kent sees its downtown as a ‘destination.’ New sidewalks could be even more ‘reinvigorating’
KENT — Crews have been on the streets of Kent as construction on the town’s streetscape project begins. The roughly $3 million project, which involves replacing approximately 11,000 linear feet of sidewalks, has been 14 years in the making. The work is expected to be completed in about 180 days.
American fusion restaurant The Pharmacy opens in Hamden’s Spring Glen
HAMDEN — From Cajun Jambalaya Pasta to Colombian Empanadas and Korean Sticky Ribs, new American fusion restaurant The Pharmacy has opened its door in Spring Glen. It’s located at 1670 Whitney Ave., where Cafe Amici used to be before it was relocated earlier this year because the owners said the restaurant had outgrown the spot.
Family of bears rescued from Connecticut storm drain
SIMSBURY — A mother bear and her two cubs were rescued from a storm drain in Simsbury this week, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Conservation. Environmental Conservation police with DEEP were called to a neighborhood on Wednesday. Officers originally thought the bear was using the drain to travel or to take a break from the heat, but they soon realized she needed help.
Lawsuit: Woman fled to Connecticut with dog after calling off wedding
GREENWICH — After calling off their wedding, a former couple is fighting for custody of their dog after the woman took the 5-year-old boxer/beagle mix to her parents’ home in Riverside, according to court filings. Keith Glanzman has filed a lawsuit in New York Supreme Court against his...
Community news: Darien’s Person-to-Person invites chef to be speaker at fundraising luncheon, and more
The nonprofit Person-to-Person is holding its Transforming Lives Luncheon on Oct. 27 at the Hilton Stamford Hotel, 1 First Stamford Place, with chef Lidia Bastianich as the featured guest speaker. Bastianich will be joined on the podium by Debra Ponzek, owner of Aux Delices. The luncheon is a fundraiser to...
Norwich firefighters rescue distressed boater from Thames River
NORWICH — Firefighters rescued a boater in distress on the Thames River Thursday morning, according to the Norwich Fire Department. The 38-foot vessel had run aground on the breakwater, or a barrier on the water to protect the coast from waves, and water was leaking into the boat, Battalion Chief Gregory Despathy said in a news release.
Westport residents to meet with developer of controversial Village at Saugatuck project
WESTPORT — Residents will have the opportunity to learn more about the The Village at Saugatuck, a proposed affordable housing project on the Hiawatha Lane Extension, at a meeting planned for this weekend. According to Save Old Saugatuck, a group of residents opposed to the development, notices addressed from...
Hardy Lane, Long Hill sites eyed for new Trumbull senior center
TRUMBULL — The town took a step toward settling on a final location for a new senior center as Public Works Director George Estrada recommended the Long Hill Administration Building or a town-owned plot on Hardy Lane as potential sites. “They’re really the only two sites that are town-owned...
How someone sold a Newtown property without the owner knowing, warrant shows
NEWTOWN — A Connecticut man was able to sell a lakefront property he didn’t own to an unsuspecting buyer because his name was strikingly similar to the rightful owner’s, investigators said in an arrest warrant. In a court filing, Newtown police allege that Edwin Robert Lewis III...
Businessman, father of undrafted NFL free agent from CT killed by train in Greenwich
GREENWICH — Scott J. Harrington will be remembered as a dedicated community member, a successful career man, an avid football fan, and most importantly, as “the best husband and father you could ever imagine,” according to his obituary. Harrington, 59, of Riverside, was struck near the Cos...
Torrington joins pilot recycling program focused on helping users change disposal habits
TORRINGTON — To lower the cost of sending bulky waste like bottles, cans and glass out of state, Torrington is joining a pilot collection program offered by Eye Recycle. Eye Recycle, a Waterbury-based company that provides a collection service for recyclable cans and bottles, was founded by Mike Stallings, who presented his company’s mission to the City Council this week.
New Haven, Army Corps offer major solutions to potential flooding problems likely to grow worse over time
NEW HAVEN — What if 20 years from now, a storm like Irene or Sandy — or worse — strikes after sea level has risen a few more inches?. Wedged between the tidal forces of a storm — and storm surge — coming off Long Island Sound and heavy drainage from a downtown that floods in spots during heavy rains are Interstate 95 and the Amtrak and Metro-North railroad tracks, two of busiest commuter transportation systems in the country.
Warrant: Horse trainer accused of torturing animals at White Birch Farm in Portland
PORTLAND — An East Hampton woman has been accused of using inhumane methods while working as a horse trainer at a local farm, according to a warrant for her arrest. Portland police arrested Alexis Wall, 30, last Friday following an investigation by the state Animal Control Unit. Wall was charged with 20 counts of animal cruelty, which include nine counts of torture, seven counts of mutilating or cruelly beating or unjustifiably injuring an animal, two counts of failing to provide proper drink and two counts of overworking, according to the arrest warrant.
‘This is so painful’: Mourners gather for funeral of Danbury family killed in murder-suicide
DANBURY — A visibly distraught Pedro Panjon was helped by two people to walk from St. Peter Church to a waiting car behind four hearses carrying the bodies of his wife and three young children on Friday morning. A little more than a week ago, Panjon’s wife, Sonia Loja,...
Dogs and smoke detectors help residents escape Stamford blaze, officials say
STAMFORD — Barking dogs and smoke detectors helped alert residents to a blaze that tore through a multi-family Shippan home during the overnight hours Wednesday, officials said. A firefighter was taken to the hospital and later released after falling about 6 feet when the first-floor porch, weakened by the...
New London police probe ‘significant’ injury that led to seagull’s death
NEW LONDON — Police are looking for video that may help determine how a seagull suffered a “significant” injury to its bill Friday morning, requiring the animal to be put down. New London police said the Animal Control officer was called to the Fishers Island Ferry terminal...
New Greenwich acupuncture practice focuses on physical and mental health, working as a ‘natural pain killer’
GREENWICH — An Old Greenwich resident who just opened her own acupuncture business on the west end of town said her interest in the alternative medicine practice was borne from her own experience in managing pain. “I hurt my shoulder swimming 15 years ago,” said Susan Knight, who is...
