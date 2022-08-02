ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volkswagen settlement could help bring more fuel-efficient vehicles to NC

 3 days ago
WCNC

61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
WBTV

Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide

Starting Friday and running through Sunday night, people can shop tax-free in South Carolina. ‘Cheers to 27 years’: Popular south Charlotte furniture store closing in 2023. The company also had locations in Boston, Nashville, Atlanta, and Columbia, S.C. Robinhood is closing its Charlotte office, leaving big promises unfulfilled. Updated:...
WCNC

Officials investigating fire that destroyed Concord house

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A fire that destroyed a home in Cabarrus County Thursday night was caused by a lightning strike, officials said. Firefighters responded to a fire off Fairmead Drive, near Fieldstone Drive Thursday. Paul Loffire, a firefighter from Cabarrus County, shared videos and photos of the scene with WCNC Charlotte. Video from the scene showed flames and heavy smoke pouring from the home's roof while crews worked to put out the fire.
WCNC

One person dead following shooting in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a shooting in northeast Charlotte early Friday morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. According to police, the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Avebury Drive, right off East W.T. Harris Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Ontario Shukur Redfern suffering from a gunshot wound. Redfern was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.
WCNC

VERIFY: Yes, seniors in NC can apply for property tax breaks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With inflation driving up the cost of pretty much everything in 2022, many people are struggling to pay their bills. One of the most vulnerable populations is seniors, who are often living on a fixed income, budgeting every penny to make ends meet. So what happens to seniors if their property taxes are higher than they can afford?
WCNC

Beep beep! Charlotte dealerships say moped sales are way up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dealerships in the Queen City are reporting a huge drop in car sales, and told WCNC Charlotte it's due to inflation and people not wanting to buy big-ticket items. But they added many people are turning towards a different item. If you ask Mike Hutchens, owner...
WCNC

West Charlotte coach Sam Greiner suspended for CMS investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — West Charlotte High School football coach Sam Greiner is suspended with pay for an investigation, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials said. A CMS spokesperson confirmed Greiner was suspended with pay but couldn't comment on specific personnel matters. Officials said Greiner, who has been at West Charlotte since 2020, was under investigation.
WITN

Officials: Explosive material improperly stored at North Carolina plant

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP)- A state investigation has found that hundreds of tons of a potentially explosive fertilizer ingredient were improperly stored at a North Carolina plant when it was destroyed by a fire that burned for days earlier this year. The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the North Carolina Department of...
FOX8 News

Hurricane forecast lowered – but don’t relax in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The people at Colorado State University who predict hurricanes and their severity are out with a new forecast that lowers the number of storms expected by Nov. 30 but doesn’t make coast residents in North Carolina feel much safer. CSU’s Tropical Weather & Climate Research team now forecasts 18 named storms […]
WCNC

A garage sale 'buyer' used fake Zelle emails to scam NC woman

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Garage sales and Facebook Marketplace - both are common places to sell things you no longer want or need. It used to be cash-only, but with Cash App, Venmo, Zelle, and others, you can be paid instantly if both buyer and seller use the same app.
WCNC

NASCAR offering training in STEM careers

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — NASCAR Technical Institute hosted students Thursday to give them a closer look at in demand science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers within NASCAR. "The goal is to expose youth to these high tech, high demand trades in the automotive industry," Jennifer Bergeron, President of NASCAR...
WCNC

South Carolina's tax-free holiday is underway

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is once again holding its annual tax-free weekend - but this time amid rising inflation nationwide. The weekend tax break, which runs from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, comes just in time for parents, students and teachers looking to stock up on various items for the upcoming school year.
