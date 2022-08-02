Volkswagen settlement could help bring more fuel-efficient vehicles to NC

Read on www.wcnc.com
61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
WCNC
Beachgoers beware: Climate change may be increasing fecal bacteria at North Carolina beaches
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina’s beaches could be brimming with bacteria due to aging infrastructure. Researchers at the Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City said they are seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in ocean water. In Beaufort, nearly every high tide sends saltwater into the area’s...
WBTV
Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide
Starting Friday and running through Sunday night, people can shop tax-free in South Carolina. ‘Cheers to 27 years’: Popular south Charlotte furniture store closing in 2023. The company also had locations in Boston, Nashville, Atlanta, and Columbia, S.C. Robinhood is closing its Charlotte office, leaving big promises unfulfilled. Updated:...
Officials investigating fire that destroyed Concord house
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A fire that destroyed a home in Cabarrus County Thursday night was caused by a lightning strike, officials said. Firefighters responded to a fire off Fairmead Drive, near Fieldstone Drive Thursday. Paul Loffire, a firefighter from Cabarrus County, shared videos and photos of the scene with WCNC Charlotte. Video from the scene showed flames and heavy smoke pouring from the home's roof while crews worked to put out the fire.
WCNC
One person dead following shooting in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a shooting in northeast Charlotte early Friday morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. According to police, the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Avebury Drive, right off East W.T. Harris Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Ontario Shukur Redfern suffering from a gunshot wound. Redfern was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.
WCNC
VERIFY: Yes, seniors in NC can apply for property tax breaks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With inflation driving up the cost of pretty much everything in 2022, many people are struggling to pay their bills. One of the most vulnerable populations is seniors, who are often living on a fixed income, budgeting every penny to make ends meet. So what happens to seniors if their property taxes are higher than they can afford?
Beep beep! Charlotte dealerships say moped sales are way up
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dealerships in the Queen City are reporting a huge drop in car sales, and told WCNC Charlotte it's due to inflation and people not wanting to buy big-ticket items. But they added many people are turning towards a different item. If you ask Mike Hutchens, owner...
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this month
A major discount supermarket chain is set to open another location in North Carolina this month. Aldi is opening another new grocery store location in North Carolina in August 2022.
West Charlotte coach Sam Greiner suspended for CMS investigation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — West Charlotte High School football coach Sam Greiner is suspended with pay for an investigation, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials said. A CMS spokesperson confirmed Greiner was suspended with pay but couldn't comment on specific personnel matters. Officials said Greiner, who has been at West Charlotte since 2020, was under investigation.
Real estate company operating in NC fined $62M for ‘cheating’, ‘misleading’
A search of the company's website shows more than 4,000 homes for sale in the Raleigh and Durham area alone.
WITN
Officials: Explosive material improperly stored at North Carolina plant
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP)- A state investigation has found that hundreds of tons of a potentially explosive fertilizer ingredient were improperly stored at a North Carolina plant when it was destroyed by a fire that burned for days earlier this year. The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the North Carolina Department of...
WCNC
1,200 Fort Bragg soldiers to be relocated after barracks don't meet HVAC standards
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Up to 1,200 Fort Bragg soldiers will be relocated after an inspection showed their barracks did not meet HVAC standards. In a statement, Fort Bragg Public Affairs Office said U.S. Army and installation leaders recently inspected living conditions in the VOLAR-style barracks in the Smoke Bomb Hill area at Fort Bragg.
Hurricane forecast lowered – but don’t relax in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The people at Colorado State University who predict hurricanes and their severity are out with a new forecast that lowers the number of storms expected by Nov. 30 but doesn’t make coast residents in North Carolina feel much safer. CSU’s Tropical Weather & Climate Research team now forecasts 18 named storms […]
Charlotte City Councilman announces new site for open-air flea market
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After months of waiting, the Eastland Mall open-air market relocation is getting going. The market was removed from its original site in February, displacing dozens of vendors from their line of income. The city initially said a new location wasn't possible. A temporary location was found...
WCNC
A garage sale 'buyer' used fake Zelle emails to scam NC woman
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Garage sales and Facebook Marketplace - both are common places to sell things you no longer want or need. It used to be cash-only, but with Cash App, Venmo, Zelle, and others, you can be paid instantly if both buyer and seller use the same app.
Fuel up with Kristy Kreme doughnuts priced to match the US average gas price
Krispy Kreme has again deflated the price of an Original Glazed dozen donuts to the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the United States.
NASCAR offering training in STEM careers
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — NASCAR Technical Institute hosted students Thursday to give them a closer look at in demand science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers within NASCAR. "The goal is to expose youth to these high tech, high demand trades in the automotive industry," Jennifer Bergeron, President of NASCAR...
Remains of missing World War II soldier from North Carolina identified
WASHINGTON — After decades of searching, the remains of North Carolina native David N. Owens, who served as an Army private during World War II, have been recovered near Hurtgen, Germany. Owens, from Green Hill, North Carolina, disappeared in battle during World War II in Hurtgen, Germany. According to...
Raleigh News & Observer
Know your rights: 5 things to watch for when it comes to neighbor vs. neighbor disputes
In neighbor vs. neighbor disputes involving homeowners associations, N.C. law gives the HOAs most of the power. To be sure, HOAs are legally armed to enforce the letter of their neighborhood laws — from what kind of mailbox you can have to the type of fencing you can wrap around your yard.
WCNC
South Carolina's tax-free holiday is underway
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is once again holding its annual tax-free weekend - but this time amid rising inflation nationwide. The weekend tax break, which runs from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, comes just in time for parents, students and teachers looking to stock up on various items for the upcoming school year.
WCNC
