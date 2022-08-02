ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Mental health worker shortage grows in Ohio

By Tiffany Alexander, Eye on Ohio
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cleveland.com

Comments / 3

Related
Cleveland.com

Ohio colleges offer former students a pathway back to higher education with new ‘stranded credit program’

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Eight colleges, including Cleveland State University and Cuyahoga Community College, will be helping former college students throughout Northeast Ohio make progress toward their degrees with a new initiative, the Ohio College Comeback Compact. Funded by non-profit organizations such as the Lumina Foundation, the Kresge Foundation and the Joyce...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Health
Cleveland.com

Reproductive rights groups plan abortion constitutional amendment: The Wake Up for Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. A warm and sultry weekend is ahead for Northeast Ohio, with chances for showers and thunderstorms. Storms are likely this afternoon, with highs in the mid-80s. Temps could reach the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday, and while thunderstorms are possible, the chances are slight. Read more.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Advocates plan Ohio ballot campaign to keep legal abortion: Capitol Letter

Voters to decide: Reproductive rights groups are planning to place a constitutional amendment on the ballot in coming years to protect abortion rights. Laura Hancock reports that supporters haven’t decided on an election date, nor what the amendment would say. The groups say their first priority is electing justices to the Supreme Court who have a better track record on abortion rights than incumbents in the in the Nov. 8 election. An abortion opponent said the amendment may not be successful, noting that voters in Kansas – who rejected an anti-abortion constitutional amendment earlier this week – were asked a different question on their ballots Tuesday than what Ohio voters would face.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
thecentersquare.com

Out-of-state doctors apply for Ohio licensure on law's first day

(The Center Square) – Doctors from across state lines have begun applying to work in Ohio, which entered the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact last year. The state received 15 applications from doctors in seven states Tuesday, the first day applications were accepted. “It is so exciting to see Ohioans...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Mental Health Services#Mental Health Issues#Sociology#The Cleveland Observer#Centers
nypressnews.com

Some College, No Degree Get Another Chance in Northeast Ohio

For roughly 15,000 stopped out postsecondary students in northeast Ohio, institutional debt, acquired through unpaid tuition, or parking tickets, or student fees, has kept them from accessing their transcripts to re-enroll at a university. Now, those 15,000 individuals will get another chance at completing their degree. The Ohio College Comeback...
CLEVELAND, OH
wvxu.org

The results are in for Tuesday's low-turnout primary in Ohio

Two highly competitive Democratic contests for Ohio House seats in Hamilton County dominated Tuesday's low-turnout election in southwest Ohio. It was an election which broke records for low-turnout, with turnout in the four southwest Ohio counties ranging from 6.6% in Clermont County to 9.5% in Butler County. Hamilton County came...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Alina Andras

Three great pizza places in Ohio

Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio’s tax-free weekend: How to save on school supplies

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — With the next school year right around the corner, Ohio’s tax-free weekend is the perfect opportunity to complete your back-to-school shopping. According to Reuters, spending per student is averaged to rise to $661 this year which is up 27% from pre-pandemic levels. But with Ohio’s tax-free weekend coming up, back-to-school […]
OHIO STATE
10TV

DeWine discusses new school safety measures in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine spoke Tuesday about new school safety initiatives at the Ohio School Safety Summit. Among the topics was the new measures that were part of House Bill 99, which is the legislation DeWine signed into law that allows teachers to be armed in the classroom starting this fall.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
79K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy