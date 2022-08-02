Mental health worker shortage grows in Ohio

Read on www.cleveland.com
Lake, Summit counties joins Cuyahoga, Lorain, Portage as now red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; masks advised (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lake and Summit counties join Cuyahoga, Lorain, and Portage counties, along with more than 75% of Ohio’s 88 counties as now being classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ohio has been steadily worsening in...
Cuyahoga, several other Northeast Ohio counties, are in CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — Several counties in Northeast Ohio are listed by the CDC as being at a 'high' community level for this week. Among the new counties on the list is Summit County, which the CDC reports has a COVID case rate of 200 per 100,000 residents as well as 11.1 new COVID-related hospital admissions per capita over the past seven days.
Ohio colleges offer former students a pathway back to higher education with new 'stranded credit program'
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Eight colleges, including Cleveland State University and Cuyahoga Community College, will be helping former college students throughout Northeast Ohio make progress toward their degrees with a new initiative, the Ohio College Comeback Compact. Funded by non-profit organizations such as the Lumina Foundation, the Kresge Foundation and the Joyce...
Ohio Department of Health awards $7 million to 26 community organizations
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The Ohio Department of Health has awarded $6.89 million to 26 community-based organizations with the goal of supporting projects that improve the health and lives of residents in Ohio Health Improvement Zones. Ohio Health Improvement Zones are neighborhoods ODH has identified as dealing with socioeconomic and demographic...
Reproductive rights groups plan abortion constitutional amendment: The Wake Up for Friday, Aug. 5, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. A warm and sultry weekend is ahead for Northeast Ohio, with chances for showers and thunderstorms. Storms are likely this afternoon, with highs in the mid-80s. Temps could reach the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday, and while thunderstorms are possible, the chances are slight. Read more.
medinacountylife.com
Ohio Department of Health Awards $6.89 Million to Address Community Conditions that Impact Health
COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Health director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, today announced that ODH and its Office of Health Opportunity has awarded $6.89 million to 26 organizations to fund projects designed to address community conditions that impact health and improve the lives of residents in Ohio Health Improvement Zones.
Advocates plan Ohio ballot campaign to keep legal abortion: Capitol Letter
Voters to decide: Reproductive rights groups are planning to place a constitutional amendment on the ballot in coming years to protect abortion rights. Laura Hancock reports that supporters haven’t decided on an election date, nor what the amendment would say. The groups say their first priority is electing justices to the Supreme Court who have a better track record on abortion rights than incumbents in the in the Nov. 8 election. An abortion opponent said the amendment may not be successful, noting that voters in Kansas – who rejected an anti-abortion constitutional amendment earlier this week – were asked a different question on their ballots Tuesday than what Ohio voters would face.
Feds arrest ex-Portage County court employee accused of mailing feces to Republican lawmakers in Ohio, including Jim Jordan
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Federal agents on Friday arrested a Mogadore man and accused him of sending more than three dozen feces-laden letters to Republican politicians in Ohio, including U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, and those in other states. Richard John Steinle, a 77-year-old former Portage County Common Pleas Court mediator,...
wksu.org
Morning Headlines: Results from Ohio's unusual August primary are here ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 3:. Could Akron vote in November on a civilian review board of its police?. Diebold Nixdorf reduces 2022 outlook, cites supply chain, inflation. DeWine says school safety issues go beyond shootings. Akron neighborhoods cancel National Night Out events, citing protests, safety concerns.
NE Ohio communities come together with local officers for National Night Out
All across Northeast Ohio, local communities participated in National Night Out. It's an annual event that aims to improve police-community relations.
thecentersquare.com
Out-of-state doctors apply for Ohio licensure on law's first day
(The Center Square) – Doctors from across state lines have begun applying to work in Ohio, which entered the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact last year. The state received 15 applications from doctors in seven states Tuesday, the first day applications were accepted. “It is so exciting to see Ohioans...
Following Kansas, an Ohio constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights is expected for ballots
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio reproductive-rights groups are planning to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot to protect abortion rights in coming years, according to officials with the groups. “We are expecting to do a constitutional amendment,” said Lauren Blauvelt-Copelin, vice president of government affairs and public advocacy for...
nypressnews.com
Some College, No Degree Get Another Chance in Northeast Ohio
For roughly 15,000 stopped out postsecondary students in northeast Ohio, institutional debt, acquired through unpaid tuition, or parking tickets, or student fees, has kept them from accessing their transcripts to re-enroll at a university. Now, those 15,000 individuals will get another chance at completing their degree. The Ohio College Comeback...
Allowing online renewal of Ohio driver licenses a laudable effort toward customer service: Editorial
A new program the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles launched last month that allows motorists to renew their driver licenses online is worth crowing about. The program is the latest step taken by Gov. Mike DeWine aimed at reducing the need for Ohioans to make trips to BMV offices and wait in line for services.
Cuyahoga Exec Armond Budish shut out of Democratic State Central Committee seat: The Wake Up for Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon, and it will be warm, with highs in the mid- to upper-80s. The volatile weather remains likely overnight, with temps staying in the low 70s. Read more.
wvxu.org
The results are in for Tuesday's low-turnout primary in Ohio
Two highly competitive Democratic contests for Ohio House seats in Hamilton County dominated Tuesday's low-turnout election in southwest Ohio. It was an election which broke records for low-turnout, with turnout in the four southwest Ohio counties ranging from 6.6% in Clermont County to 9.5% in Butler County. Hamilton County came...
DeWine discusses new school safety measures in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine spoke Tuesday about new school safety initiatives at the Ohio School Safety Summit. Among the topics was the new measures that were part of House Bill 99, which is the legislation DeWine signed into law that allows teachers to be armed in the classroom starting this fall.
Judge scolds Ohio House Bill 6 defendant for posting witness’s social security card and driver’s license online
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A federal judge has admonished a former lobbyist accused in the Ohio House Bill 6 corruption case for using his website to publish the personal information of a key witness in the case, including unredacted copies of his driver’s license and Social-Security card. In a written...
