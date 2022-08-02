Where to Watch and Stream Little Nicky Free Online

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up after nine months of dating, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The stars, who were first linked as a couple in October 2021, amicably parted ways this week, with the split attributed to distance and schedules, according to an insider with knowledge of the relationship. More from The Hollywood ReporterInstagram Head Responds to Kardashian Backlash Over Platform Aping TikTok: "We're Going to Need to Evolve"Paris Couture Week: Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and Dua Lipa Model in Balenciaga ShowMiley Cyrus on Challenges of 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party' and Why Pete Davidson Was the...

