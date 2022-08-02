Deena Leary appointed acting Morris County administrator

Read on wrnjradio.com
Related
wrnjradio.com
Morris County, state, local officials tour Suburban Propane
WHIPPANY, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris County Board of County Commissioners joined New Jersey legislators, local officials and the Morris County Chamber of Commerce in a tour of Suburban Propane’s Whippany headquarters Wednesday to learn more about the firm’s energy production and clean-energy developments. “We greatly...
wrnjradio.com
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on August 5, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
wrnjradio.com
Warren County commissioners seek to overturn new regulations on microbreweries
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Today is International Beer Day, a day for beer lovers everywhere to raise a toast to brewers and bartenders and rejoice in the greatness of beer. But amid the celebrating, in moderation, of course, Warren County is expressing support and concern for its microbreweries who are facing a change in state regulations that will drastically affect their business.
wrnjradio.com
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 25,865 positive cases and 224 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of August 4. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrnjradio.com
Randolph Township family restaurant receives Morris County small business grant
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Rosie’s Trattoria, the popular Randolph Township family restaurant, received a $15,000 Morris County Small Business Grant Program check Wednesday, as two of the Morris County Board of County Commissioner made a special delivery. The restaurant’s struggle to remain in business during and...
insidernj.com
Murphy Requests Independent Investigation into New Jersey City University’s Finances and Operations by State Comptroller
Governor Phil Murphy today sent a letter to the Office of the State Comptroller to request an investigation into the financial situation of New Jersey City University (NJCU). This request follows public reports that NJCU has gone from a $108 million surplus in 2014 to a $67 million deficit today, with another $156 million in debt.
Gov. Murphy calls for investigation into NJCU finances
Gov. Phil Murphy is calling on the Office of the State Comptroller to investigate New Jersey City University’s finances and how the Jersey City school turned an $108 million surplus into a $67 million deficit in eight years. The governor cited reporting by The Jersey Journal in a news...
wrnjradio.com
Mosquito spraying set for Sunday morning in 2 Morris County towns
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be using an All-Terrain vehicle to treat a section of woods in Rockaway, and East Hanover Township Sunday morning. The mosquito spraying will go on from 4:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 7,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
morristowngreen.com
Morris Township Democrats pitch three candidates for special election against pro-Trump Republican
The Republicans have their candidate. On Wednesday, Morris Township Democrats narrowed their choice to three. Jennifer Carcich, Donna Guariglia and Siva Jonnada will be considered this month for appointment by the Township Committee to temporarily succeed Democratic Committeewoman Tara Olivo-Moore, who resigned last month to relocate to Massachusetts. The Committee’s...
New Jersey Globe
New GOP candidate in Morris Township was part of Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol protest
Morris Township Republicans have picked Sherry Nardolillo, who took part in the January 6, 2021 protest at the U.S. Capitol and has voiced false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, as their candidate for a sudden vacancy on the township committee. Democrat Tara Olivo-Moore, who was elected last year,...
wrnjradio.com
2 residents unaccounted for after fire destroys home in Morris County
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two residents are unaccounted for after a massive fire tore through their home early Friday morning in Morris Township. The fire was reported at around 2:52 a.m. at a residence on Normandy Heights Road, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Fire...
wrnjradio.com
Mosquito spraying set for Monday morning in Rockaway
ROCKAWAY, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be using an All-Terrain vehicle to treat a section of woods in Rockaway Monday morning. The mosquito spraying will go on from 4:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. on Monday, August 8, weather permitting, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
roi-nj.com
Franklin, luxury rental community in Franklin Lakes, launches leasing (SLIDESHOW)
The Franklin, a new luxury rental building in Bergen County, has officially launched leasing in the tree-lined borough of Franklin Lakes. Developed by Adoni Property Group, which tapped Manhattan-based the Marketing Directors as its exclusive marketing and leasing agent, the Franklin offers a mix of floorplans ranging from one-bedroom to two-bedroom duplexes in a distinctive, four-story building.
morristowngreen.com
The first two Jewish families of Morristown
The beginnings of Morristown’s rich Jewish history dates back more than 165 years, to the Sam and Sire families. Samuel and Deborah Sam, a German Jewish couple, settled in Morristown circa 1857 with their four children. Samuel, a merchant and tailor, was born in 1825, and Deborah, in 1829.
wrnjradio.com
Sussex County reports 286 new COVID-19 cases; 3 additional deaths
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ – Sussex County officials are reporting from Monday, August 1 to Friday, August 5 286 new COVID-19 cases and 3 additional deaths. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Sussex County is at 41,204 and total deaths is at 511:. Andover Borough-140 and 0 deaths. Andover...
wrnjradio.com
I-78 westbound lane, shoulder closures this weekend as bridge over Raritan River project advances in Somerset County
BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials Friday announced lane and shoulder closures this weekend on I-78 westbound as the bridge over the North Branch of the Raritan River replacement project advances in Bedminster Township. Beginning at 11:59 p.m., Friday, August 5, until...
Several changes made to Montclair school district calendar since first approval
Since first approving the 2022-23 school year calendar in May 2021, the Montclair Board of Education has made several revisions — changing the start and end dates for the school year, moving spring break and repeatedly adjusting when the district will celebrate certain holidays. Parents have voiced frustration over...
Family of teen swimmer who drowned on N.J. waterfront sues city
The family of a 17-year-old who drowned while swimming in Perth Amboy two years ago has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming the waterfront was dangerous at the time and city officials did nothing to protect swimmers. John Robert Vazquez, of Perth Amboy, suffered “fatal drowning injuries” on July 9,...
Residents urged to kill invasive spotted lanternflies swarming North Bergen building
A call-to-action has been issued throughout a community in New Jersey to exterminate an invasive bug that has swarmed the neighborhood.
wrnjradio.com
Denville Township declares water emergency
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Denville Township implemented and will strictly enforce mandatory water restrictions for all residential and commercial properties for outdoor water usage pursuant to Section 565-41 of the General Code of the township, authorities said. These restrictions went into effect on Monday and will remain...
Comments / 0