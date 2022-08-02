Top Supply Chain Projects: ALOM Overcomes "Great Resignation" Through Workforce Development

Read on www.sdcexec.com
Network Manager Helps 3PLs Build Collaborative Distributed Fulfillment Networks
Extensiv developed Extensiv Network Manager to help third-party logistics (3PLs) providers build and manage networks of geographically distributed partner warehouses where a brand's inventory is distributed across and shipped from multiple warehouses. "Extensiv Network Manager leverages the company's deep experience working with 3PLs and its industry-leading 3PL warehouse operations platform...
Santander, SAP Partner To Optimize Corporate Banking in Supply Chains
Santander CIB and SAP create a strategic partnership to drive innovation in global transaction banking services as supply chain disruptions continue. The two will look into new solutions for invisible banking, improving client-to-bank connectivity, providing financial tools to help clients navigate supply chain disruptions and accelerate the decarbonization of their industrial activities. Santander services will also be embedded in ERP solutions.
Preparing for Peak Season in Uncertain Times
If the first half of this year has proven anything—with overseas conflict, supply chain disruptions, new COVID lockdowns internationally, a continuous labor shortage, and skyrocketing inflation and consumer demands—it is that logistics professionals need to prepare themselves for anything at any time. To prepare your 3PL warehouse for...
Uber Freight Survey Highlights Future of Autonomous Trucking
A new report released by Uber Freight helps uncover the future of autonomous trucking. The report provided a road map for how autonomous trucks will impact truck driver jobs, operating costs and the movement of goods overall. From Uber Freight:. The hub-to-hub model represents a practical starting point for the...
