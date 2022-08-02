Author Boresz Engelking to sign latest Lake County history book at Debonné Vineyards

Read on www.cleveland.com
Related
Farm parks offer rural adventures near the city
PARMA, Ohio -- How are you gonna keep them down in the city once they’ve seen the farm?. That’s the question to ask after residents get a taste of country life at one of Northeast Ohio’s farm parks. “It’s a farm right in the middle of suburbia,”...
Lake, Summit counties joins Cuyahoga, Lorain, Portage as now red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; masks advised (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lake and Summit counties join Cuyahoga, Lorain, and Portage counties, along with more than 75% of Ohio’s 88 counties as now being classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ohio has been steadily worsening in...
Sand Castle competition organized by American Institute of Architects’ Cleveland chapter returns Saturday to Edgewater Beach
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After a two-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Sand Fest sand castle and sculpture competition sponsored by the Cleveland Chapter of the American Institute of Architects is returning to Edgewater Beach. On Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., competing teams from local architecture...
Berea, Middleburg ponder script sign installations: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- Originally installed by Destination Cleveland as a way to boost tourism, script signs initially spread throughout Cleveland, with most of them on the city’s west side. Similar signs are now heading in our direction. The first of these signs in the southwest suburbs can be found...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pekar Comic Fest is Aug. 20 on Coventry in Cleveland Heights: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- It’s that time of year once more for the Harvey Pekar Comic Book Fest, this year taking place from noon to 10 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Coventry PEACE Park in Cleveland Heights. The park can be found across from the Coventry Library branch, 1925 Coventry Road.
Why there was a ring on radar over Portage County
Thursday morning's radar was interesting. It showed a ring develop over parts of Portage County.
Brecksville gets corny: Talk of the Towns
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The Brecksville Historical Association presents its annual corn roast from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Squire Rich Museum, 9367 Brecksville Road in Brecksville. Bring the whole family to enjoy roasted, freshly picked corn in the husk, served dripping in butter. Volunteers will also be...
The voters spoke Tuesday, and they rejected Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish came in third in the Democratic State Central Committee Tuesday, sending a clear message that the county is ready for new leadership. We’re talking about the vote and its meaning on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland.com news quiz: Cleveland hopes to create a fund to do what?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — City officials are mulling over setting up a $100,000 fund ... to do what?. If you think you know the answer, then try your luck with this week’s cleveland.com news quiz. It has 10 questions on current events from the past week.
AmeriCorps history specialist bids farewell after year of work: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- I guess I shouldn’t be surprised by another of those “best kept secrets” in our community. Few people seem to know that there is a local AmeriCorps representative as an area Ohio History Service Corps resource person available to historical societies in five surrounding counties.
cleveland.com
Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
Cleveland Planning Commission approves new Buckeye neighborhood plan with ‘anti-gentrification’ theme
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted unanimously on Friday to approve a new neighborhood plan for Buckeye, a long-struggling East Side community poised for an upswing after decades of population loss, disinvestment, and fallout from political corruption. The plan calls for “anti-gentrification’' strategies including the encouragement...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parma Safety Fair featuring popular helicopter visit set for Aug. 13
PARMA, Ohio -- Once a year, an arriving University Hospitals AirMed helicopter seemingly overshoots the UH Parma Medical Center. Instead of dealing with an emergency and a patient in need, the chopper hovers above Powers Boulevard before landing to audience oohs and ahhs at the Parma Safety Fair. This year’s...
Three great pizza places in Ohio
Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
Deal closes for nonprofits to take over Cleveland’s historic Shaker Square, start repairs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shaker Square has taken a key step toward potential recovery with the closing of an $11 million purchase of the property as part of a plan to save the historic retail center on Cleveland’s East Side. New Village Corp., a subsidiary of Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, and...
Reproductive rights groups plan abortion constitutional amendment: The Wake Up for Friday, Aug. 5, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. A warm and sultry weekend is ahead for Northeast Ohio, with chances for showers and thunderstorms. Storms are likely this afternoon, with highs in the mid-80s. Temps could reach the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday, and while thunderstorms are possible, the chances are slight. Read more.
Feds arrest ex-Portage County court employee accused of mailing feces to Republican lawmakers in Ohio, including Jim Jordan
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Federal agents on Friday arrested a Mogadore man and accused him of sending more than three dozen feces-laden letters to Republican politicians in Ohio, including U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, and those in other states. Richard John Steinle, a 77-year-old former Portage County Common Pleas Court mediator,...
8 Cuyahoga County homes sold for $1.25 million or more in July; see which one topped the list
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Eight Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1.25 million in July, including two each in Rocky River and Shaker Heights, the latter with the highest sales price in the county last month of $1.63 million. The other homes which sold for $1.25 million or more...
The Venetian Ball set at Akron Civic Theatre
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Civic Theatre’s Spirits of the Civic – The Venetian Ball is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20. The theme for this year’s fundraising gala is Venice.
So you recently got COVID-19; are you still contagious?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two and a half years into the greatest pandemic most of us have ever known, life has mostly returned to normal. At this point, if you haven’t gotten COVID-19 at least once, you’re in the minority. But what if you get COVID-19 now? How...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
79K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0