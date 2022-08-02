Illinois Town Experimenting with Drones as 1st Responders

Read on kickam1530.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. Shenoy
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Related
nypressnews.com
Family of pigs spotted roaming in Wayne, Illinois
WAYNE, Ill. (WLS) — Wayne, Illinois police have alerted residents about a family of pigs spotted roaming in the western suburb. The pigs were spotted in the western part of Wayne around Army Trail Road near Robin Lane. “This morning the team of bandits thwarted attempts from our officers...
‘Furry Babies’ charged with operating without a license
After a routine investigation, The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is revoking the licenses of three businesses with petitions alleging they were operating as a pet shop in Illinois without having the proper license.
WAND TV
IDOA sends notices of revocation to dog dealers operating without license
SPRINGFIELD, Il. (WAND)– The Illinois Department of Agriculture has revoked licenses of three dog dealers. According to IDOA, three businesses licenses were revoked for operating in violation of the Animal Welfare Act. The pet shop were operating as pre shops in Illinois without pet shop operators licenses as required...
Lightning strike outside White House kills Wisconsin couple
Two people from Wisconsin were killed by a bolt of lightning near the White House in Washington, D.C. on Thursday. The lightning struck at 6:52 p.m., critically injuring four people who were standing in Lafayette Park, located just north of the White House. "Upon arrival, we found four patients. Two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
starvedrock.media
Morris Shooting Victim Is Revealed
If you've been following the story of a fatal shooting in Morris, the victim has now been identified. The Grundy County Coroner's Office says 25-year-old Beverly Lambert of Shorewood was pronounced dead Thursday evening at the Morris Hospital. She was rushed there late Thursday afternoon after being shot inside a home in the 500 block of Twilight Drive in Morris.
Suburban couple frustrated after motorists keep crashing into home
LOCKPORT, Ill. — Cars and trucks keep crashing into a couple’s home in unincorporated Lockport — and they say nobody wants to help them. “We were actually in the living room watching and the whole house shook,” homeowner Kristy Howard said. Cars or SUV’s on several terrifying occasions have kept crashing into Howard’s home and […]
ourchanginglives.com
Urban Playground – St. Charles, Illinois
These days, St. Charles is often mistaken as just a suburb of Chicago. The reality of its beginnings is something far more interesting. To gain a better grasp of its history we spent a couple of days exploring the nooks and crannies of the city. With the Lincoln Highway running right down the middle, it is a popular destination for visitors from the surrounding regions. Trains run daily from Chicago, ferrying urban dwellers to this upscale outpost. Today this urban playground has moved on from its early days, but there are still reminders of days gone by. To get a better grasp of the city’s unique history, we dropped by the St. Charles History Museum.
959theriver.com
Public Invited to Rock N Wheels in Addison Tonight to Write Messages on Ambulance Being Donated to Ukraine
There will be a special addition to Rock ‘N Wheels tonight!. A 15-year-old ambulance from the Addison Fire Department is heading to Ukraine to help first responders dealing with the war. The ambulance was recently retired from the Addison FD, but will be continuing it’s service overseas! The vehicle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Study Shows Just How Badly People Want To Leave Illinois
At one point in our state's history, Illinois was a big growth spot in the country. During the 19th century up to just past the midpoint of the 20th century, people from all over the country and the world poured into Illinois. Then, as we approached the millennium, those numbers...
fox32chicago.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Illinois
CHICAGO - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
NBC Chicago
COVID ‘Surging' in Parts of Illinois, Chicago's Top Doc Says. Here's a Look at Where
While several Illinois counties remain under a high community level for COVID, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which locations are seeing the highest rates?. According to Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, southern Illinois "is surging" currently. "Chicago continues to have rates...
Data Shows 1 Metro Area in Illinois has more jobs than pre COVID
Spoiler...it's not Chicago, so which of the metro areas in Illinois has actually now grown more jobs than it had back in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic began, and overall as a state how close is Illinois to getting jobs back to pre-pandemic levels?. According to data from the website...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Passenger fires gunshots on board Pace bus traveling on the Bishop Ford: State police
The Pace bus was traveling outbound on the Ford near 130th street when, Illinois State Police said, an argument between passengers escalated to the point that shots were fired. It happened at about 3:45 pm. Nobody was hit.
Father dies after family killed in wrong-way crash on I-90
HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State Police say an eighth person has died from a fiery crash involving a wrong-way car on an interstate in northern Illinois. Police announced Wednesday that 32-year-old Thomas Dobosz of Rolling Meadows, Illinois, has died. They say he was driving a van carrying his 31-year-old wife, Lauren, and five children […]
fox32chicago.com
McHenry County officials dispute bakery's discrimination accusation following cancelation of drag show
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - An Illinois bakery has accused its local government of discriminating against it by banning events at the space after it was vandalized and had to cancel a planned drag show, but the village disputes the bakery's version of events. Owner Corinna Sac posted a...
Amid rash of gun violence, Waukegan and North Chicago demand same resources as Highland Park
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) -- Leaders in Lake County are calling for help – as a rash of shootings in Waukegan and other northeastern areas of the county since mid-July has the community on edge.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart called an emergency townhall Thursday night.Neighbors in Waukegan and North Chicago are hoping for answers for a way to curb gun violence in their towns. They are calling for the same resources brought to Highland Park, at the south end of Lake County, following the July 4th parade massacre there exactly one month ago.Ray...
Metra train strikes pedestrian near Fairview station in Downers Grove
Service on Metra's BNSF line has been suspended after an outbound train struck a pedestrian near Fairview Avenue in Downers Grove.
Woman, 25, killed in Morris, IL shooting ID'd; 16-year-old charged
A 25-year-old woman from Shorewood has been identified as the woman killed in Morris, Illinois Thursday, and a teenager has been charged with murder.
Chicago magazine
The Most Corrupt Addresses in the Chicago Area
You can spend your bottom dollar on an alderman in Chicago. On LaSalle Street, where pals meet to fix City Hall. They do things and accrue things the goo-goos appall. 1940 W. Foster Ave.: This long-abandoned police station was once the headquarters of the Summerdale District. In the late 1950s, eight Summerdale officers helped professional burglar Richard Morrison break into houses on the North Side. The cops not only acted as lookouts for Morrison, but helped him haul away the loot, then divided it up amongst themselves. Five cops went to prison. The scandal was so bad that Mayor Richard J. Daley had to hire an egghead professor to make the department look honest again. He fired police superintendent Timothy O’Connor, your usual Irish cop, and replaced him with reformer O.W. Wilson, dean of the University of California’s School of Criminology.
wjol.com
Will County Coroner: Bolingbrook Stabbing Victim Identified
The Office of the Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers is reporting the death of Shane P. Conley a 26-year-old male resident of Bolingbrook who was pronounced deceased at The Amita Health Adventist Medical Center Bolingbrook on 8/1/22 @4:19pm. Mr. Conley was a victim of an apparent homicide. The Bolingbrook Police Dept. is investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending autopsy, police, and toxicological reports.
KICK AM 1530
Quincy, IL
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kickam1530.com
Comments / 0