Cardano achieves these two key milestones prior to hard fork
Cardano [ADA] one of the most developed crypto networks reached two important milestones ahead of the much-awaited (delayed) hard fork. The Vasil upgrade would deliver a “massive” performance improvement, at least that’s what the community predicted. Milestones unlocked. ADA holders/communities saw sustained development ahead of the impending...
Kompute deploys decentralized cloud computing protocol specifically for Web3
Kompute, an Estonian-based blockchain company, has released a decentralized cloud computing model built on tokens designed specifically for Web3, providing greater anonymity and control. Designed using widely tested open-source technologies, Kompute’s decentralized network is deployed on top of Ethereum with the off-chain layer running on Kubernetes. This structure allows for high availability, easy scalability, and reliable, low-cost cloud computing services. More information is available at https://kompute.network/.
