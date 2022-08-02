Kompute, an Estonian-based blockchain company, has released a decentralized cloud computing model built on tokens designed specifically for Web3, providing greater anonymity and control. Designed using widely tested open-source technologies, Kompute’s decentralized network is deployed on top of Ethereum with the off-chain layer running on Kubernetes. This structure allows for high availability, easy scalability, and reliable, low-cost cloud computing services. More information is available at https://kompute.network/.

