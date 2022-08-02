ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

2 Decades After F4’s Meteoric Rise, Van Ness Wu Drops First English Album

Vice
Vice
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.vice.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Jane Fonda proves she’s still a fitness icon at 84 in major fashion campaign

Long before Instagram was flooded with personal trainers and athleisure clothing dominated fashion, Jane Fonda sparked an at-home exercise revolution and became the original exercise icon.Released in 1982, Jane Fonda’s Workout was a top-selling VHS video for years – with 17 million copies sold by the mid-nineties.The series is credited with opening up the previously male-dominated world of fitness to women as a slew of copycat videos hit the market and aerobics classes boomed.Then aged 44 and with two best actress Oscars under her belt, the lycra-clad Hollywood star popularised the phrase ‘Feel the burn!’ and sent legwarmer sales through...
FITNESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding

Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
Refinery29

I Got The ‘Italian Bob’ & It’s My Favourite Haircut Ever

To say we're spoilt for choice when it comes to cool haircut trends would be an understatement. In the past few months we've seen everything from the 'wolf cut' to 'bottleneck bangs', not to mention the 'octopus' haircut and invisible layers. But for all the buzzy coiffures out there, nothing endures like the bob haircut.
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Lauryn Hill
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Martha Stewart's intimate 81st birthday dinner at her home in Maine where the lifestyle goddess treated pals to lobster, caviar-filled potatoes and her own chardonnay

Martha Stewart celebrated her 81st birthday at her estate in Seal Harbor, Maine with her closest pals. The icon spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com about her party, revealing that she rang in her birthday with a dinner party for 20 at her home Skylands, which is just outside Acadia National Park.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Meghan Markle’s Next Style Chapter Looks Good on Her

When Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, walked into the U.N. General Assembly in July, something was different. Shoulders back, head up, Meghan looked radiant and ready to do business on the arm of a suited and booted Prince Harry. Perhaps it was her Givenchy workwear that made her walk...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteoric Rise#English#Japanese#Taiwanese#Boyz Ii#Metropolis Studios
PopSugar

J Lo Styles a Floral Minidress With Sky-High Wedges For Lunch in Italy

Jennifer Lopez, who had been adventuring in Paris with her new husband, Ben Affleck, is now turning heads in Italy thanks to her signature boho-chic style. Most recently, she stepped out in yet another enviable dress while exploring Capri. Looking effortlessly stylish, Lopez sported a light-blue poplin minidress that boasted...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

The LED Device Used by Megan Fox and Reese Witherspoon Reduced My Fine Lines and Dark Spots in 3 Weeks

Here's a cautionary tale: I started developing dark spots and fine lines a few years ago due to spending a lot of time in the sun without proper sunscreen usage (wear your SPF, please). I decided I wanted to be proactive about my complexion before it got any worse — which is how I came across the handy red light therapy wand that's been taking over Hollywood.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheDailyBeast

It’s Official: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Reportedly Call It Quits

Good news or bad news, depending on who you are—Kete is officially no more. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly broken up and decided to be friends after an extremely public nine-month romance, sources close to the couple told E! News. The pair met and shared their first kiss when Kardashian hosted “Saturday Night Live” in October, and later, she hit up the comedian for some “BDE action,” Kardashian said on a podcast in April. However, the couple had been doing long distance recently, and sources said they’re just not able to keep up their relationship with their demanding schedules. With Davidson in Australia filming the movie Wizards! and Kardashian taking care of her four kids she shares with Kanye West in Los Angeles, sources said it has “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship,” but they have “a lot of love and respect for each other.”Read it at E! News
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Airbnb
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Thailand
Country
China
Variety

‘Batgirl,’ David Zaslav and the End of Streaming Evangelism in Hollywood (Column)

Click here to read the full article. Five years almost to the day after it began, Hollywood’s evangelistic fervor for streaming has been extinguished this week by the “Batgirl” imbroglio.  Warner Bros. Discovery’s decision to scrap the completed DC Comics film that was bound for HBO Max marks the boldest example of Old Media economic rigor being applied to contemporary content spending.  David Zaslav, CEO of the newly reconfigured media conglomerate, didn’t even mask his bewilderment at the decision-making process and optimistic profit projections made by the previous WarnerMedia regime. Zaslav and other executives spoke Aug. 4 during WB Discovery’s second-quarter earnings...
MOVIES
Harper's Bazaar

The shoe that never dates: we explore the enduring appeal of the Manolo Blahnik Hangisi

There are few fashion investments that are as relevant now as they were over two centuries ago, but Manolo Blahnik’s Hangisi shoe is one such sartorial outlier. Sure, this buckle-adorned pump was officially launched in the spring of 2008, but its design was influenced by the style of one Ms Joséphine Bonaparte – wife to Napoleon and arbiter of trends.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
93K+
Followers
20K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy