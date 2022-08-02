The Mysterious Case of Former Amarillo Resident, Steven Koecher

Read on 987thebomb.com
The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
Texas woman charged with holding 17 immigrants hostage in home
A Texas woman has been accused of holding 17 undocumented immigrants hostage in her home.
Early Morning Amarillo House Fire
An early morning house fiore at 12th and Washington near Ellwood Park had Amarillo Firefighters scrambling. Firefighters rolled up on the blaze at 5;30 a.m.and found visible flames coming from the vacant house. Six units were called to the scene and the blaze was under control by 5:50 a.m. No...
Two of the Most Notorious Killers in Amarillo History Shared a Jail Cell
My grandma used to always tell me, You'd be surprised by what people forget. I was reminded of this recently when I came across something in an old newspaper article that made my jaw drop. Amarillo has had its fair share of notable crimes that have gone down in the...
First-ever Iron Horse Shoot Out expected to raise $50K for 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The first-ever Iron Horse Shoot Out is expected to raise $50,000 for the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle. The three-day "motorcycle rodeo" is being held through Saturday at the Amarillo Civic Center. Officers and civilians from nine states and 26 cities in Texas are...
Amarillo Police Department marks anniversary of Officer Scherlen’s death
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department took to social media on Thursday to remember Officer Justin Scherlen, who died on Aug. 4 in 2016 from complications caused by injuries sustained in a 2015 crash involving his patrol car. As described by the department, Scherlen’s patrol car was struck head-on by another vehicle near […]
Amarillo is Growing and East Amarillo is Getting New Businesses
I love seeing growth in Amarillo. Many people think that the only growth happening in Amarillo is in the Southwest, but that's not the case. Amarillo is growing everywhere!. Amarillo is seeing lots of new growth to the east. In fact, the I-40 and Grand area have a new Ross...
Amarillo officials searching for Tuesday robbery suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department and Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help identifying a suspect connected to two separate Tuesday morning robberies on Amarillo Boulevard East. According to the department as well as previous reporting from MyHighPlains.com, officers responded to two separate robberies in the 1500 and 3000 blocks of […]
VIDEO: Amarillo police continue looking for suspect in robberies along Amarillo Boulevard East
VIDEO: Amarillo Zoo celebrating International Cat Day with activities this weekend. Morning showers and storms are dissipating as of the mid-morning hours, setting the stage for partly cloudy skies and highs in the 90s again today. Updated: 17 hours ago. VIDEO: Officials: Friona woman charged with federal crime after holding...
Amarillo Insurance Agency Robbery Bonanza. Bank Robbery Next?
They say everything in life is a gateway to something else. Having a few drinks after work every day is a gateway to alcoholism. Playing cards online is a gateway to gambling addiction. So on and so forth, right?. So does that mean robbing insurance agencies at gunpoint is the...
Surveillance photos of gunman who robbed 2 insurance companies released, reward offered
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police released two surveillance photos of a gunman wanted for robbing who robbing two insurance companies in less than 15 minutes. Tuesday morning, the suspect robbed Texas Insurance at 1500 E. Amarillo Blvd. and Amarillo's Insurance Agency about a mile down the road. He...
Friday morning fire burns home near Ellwood Park
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on an early Friday morning house fire that drew six firefighting units to the scene. According to department officials, crews were called to the area of 12th and Washington near Ellwood Park at around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, where firefighters found a vacant […]
Is There A Mormon Temple In Amarillo? No, But There’s Options.
The question came up recently in a conversation of whether or not there's a Mormon temple in Amarillo. After doing some digging, we had a couple of answers. No, there's no temple. But if you're looking for a place to worship as part of the Latter Day Saints, there's still options.
How to Confuse Out of Towners: Amarillo’s Quirky Things
Amarillo is a unique town. We are smack dab in the middle of I-40 and we are in the top of Texas, so we have things very unique to our map dot. We have some very strange things happening in Amarillo, things that make other people go hmm. Here are...
Missing elderly person located
Update 9 p.m. According to a message from the Amarillo Police Department, the missing elderly man has returned home and is safe. Original AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department asked the community for help in searching for a missing 88-year-old man, last seen early Wednesday morning. According to the police department, the man […]
Amarillo to join other Texas cities in streaming lawsuit
DALLAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo, along with 24 other cities across the state of Texas, are expected to sue three major streaming entertainment platforms, alleging the platforms have failed to pay municipal franchise fees as far back as 2007. According to a news release from the city of Nacogdoches, Amarillo, as well […]
Amarillo, 24 other cities suing Disney, Hulu, Netflix for millions in unpaid fees
DALLAS COUNTY — A lawsuit filed Thursday by Amarillo and 24 other Texas cities claims that Disney, Hulu and Netflix have for years stiffed the cities out of dollars the streaming giants are required to pay under state law — and now cities are coming to collect. Austin,...
Borger School Bus Drivers Walk Off The Job
The start of school all over the Texas Panhandle is in less than 2 weeks. What happens when kids don't have transportation to get to school? Most take the bus, so what happens when there's no one to drive the bus?. It looks like the Borger Independent School District is...
August is a Great Time in Amarillo to Clear the Shelters
Amarillo seems to have a problem with our animals making their way to the shelters. There is no room. If everyone just had their dogs and cats fixed this problem would get a lot better. There will still be a need for our local shelters but it wouldn't seem to...
OMG!!! Someone Adopt Panda from AAM&W
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with another great pet that is in need of a good home. Remember that Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee of our Pet of the Week. Carpet Tech also wants to remind people that they have...
