Luke Bryan Brings Two Brothers Onstage After Their Dad Died, Mom Says ‘Thank You for Giving Me My Boy Back’

The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Artists of Color Accelerate (AOCA) Celebrates Successful First Year of InitiativeConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Luke Bryan Stops a Fight During Ohio Tour Stop [Watch]
Luke Bryan interrupted his show in Youngstown, Ohio, last weekend to ask two people fighting a question everyone in attendance was wondering. "Why the hell were y'all fighting during 'Buy Dirt,'" Bryan is seen asking the combatants in several social media videos shared after the Saturday night (July 16) concert. "Buy Dirt" is a calming ballad that hit No. 1 for Bryan and Jordan Davis. It's about finding the things that are really important in life.
Luke Bryan Slips & Falls During Concert But Keeps Performing Like A Champ: Watch
Luke Bryan took a tumble on stage during his Raleigh, North Carolina, on July 9, but he didn’t stop the show whatsoever. A fan took a video of the 45-year-old falling as he was singing “That’s My Kind Of Night.” The country singer slipped and fell to the ground, but he didn’t miss a beat.
They’re Back! Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry Returning to ‘American Idol’ for Season 21
Season 21 of American Idol will look very familiar, as three recognizable judges will be returning for another run of the reality singing competition. Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry are all confirmed for the next round of the series, which is set to air next spring. Ryan Seacrest...
AOL Corp
Makin’ Tracks: Luke Bryan Cheers the ‘Country On’ With an Optimistic Message
“Hey, hey, U.S.A./ We ain’t seen our better days.”. In a divisive era with many Americans skeptical about the future of the democracy, Luke Bryan’s new single, “Country On,” is a timely elixir, a four-minute reminder of the nation’s proud middle class, its work ethic and the sense of community that comes from simply doing what they do.
Church lady gives friend's 13-year-old daughter a ride home from school and demands to see her mother’s jewelry box
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Growing up, I enjoyed the freedom of walking to and from school. Everyone else was walking to and from school, and we felt comfortable with our safety in numbers. However, one afternoon my friend became ill and couldn't reach her parents to come and pick her up at school.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce From Kelly Clarkson
One year after Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s divorce was officially finalized, country music icon Reba McEntire is now speaking out about the split between her stepson and the “American Idol” alum. According to Hello! Magazine, Reba McEntire previously spoke about the former couple’s heartbreaking situation by...
‘American Idol’ Finalist Hired a Bodyguard Following Nicole Kidman’s Advice to ‘Invest in Security’
One “American Idol” alum is opening up about the powerful advice she received from famed actress Nicole Kidman. Melinda Doolittle, a finalist on “Idol’s” sixth season, recently opened up during an interview for the singing competition’s 20th anniversary. According to the vocalist, she met...
Kelsea Ballerini Hits The CMA Fest Stage In Sexy Jumpsuit & Sparkly Cowgirl Hat
Kelsea Ballerini was one of several country stars to hit the main stage at the CMA Music Festival in June 2022, and her performance was televised with many others on Aug. 3. The 28-year-old looked like she was having a blast as she performed, wearing an embroidered jumpsuit that hugged every inch of her figure. At one point during the performance, she put on a sparkly cowgirl hat to acknowledge her country roots while she belted out some of her hits.
Luke Bryan’s Wife Introduces ‘Newest Addition’ to Farm: VIDEO
In February 2017, the Bryan/Boyer family suffered a horrific tragedy. Luke and Caroline Bryan’s infant niece, Sadie Brett Boyer, passed away following a series of health issues. To honor her memory, Brett’s parents, Bo and Ellen Boyer, created The Brett Boyer Foundation, which seeks to “raise awareness for children with Congenital Heart Disease and Down Syndrome.”
Miranda Lambert Says Living In L.A. When Blake Shelton Began ‘The Voice’ “Taught Me Hollywood Is Not Anything I Want To Be Part Of”
Miranda Lambert’s most-recent record, Palomino, has been on repeat since its release. In a recent interview with the LA Times (around the album’s release), she detailed parts of her journey so far and how she’s been able to remain at the forefront of mainstream country music for so long by doing it her own way.
‘American Idol’s Scotty McCreery Lands Two-Week No. 1 With ‘Damn Strait’
American Idol’s Scotty McCreery is celebrating his fifth No.1 hit, Damn Strait, topping the charts for two weeks. As of July 25th, the song—which pays tribute to his most inspirational Country icon—has been reigning over Billboard’s Country Airplay chart for the 14-day stretch. And the single it is still holding strong.
Bindi Irwin posts emotional message announcing the death of a 'beautiful family member': 'Rest in peace angel'
Bindi Irwin shared some sad news with fans on Thursday, revealing a beloved 'family member' had died. The 24-year-old Wildlife Warrior revealed the family's 38-year-old echidna had died, with Bindi sharing a gallery of pictures of the animal. 'Saying goodbye to our beautiful family member of 38 years,' Bindi's emotional...
Jon Pardi Turns Heartbreak Into a Party on ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ [Listen]
Fiddle, heartache and an uncompromising rootsy production take center stage on Jon Pardi’s ebullient new song, “Mr. Saturday Night.”. Benjy Davis, Joe Ragosta and Reid Isbell co-wrote the rootsy up-tempo tune, which opens with its chorus as Pardi reflects on his infamous friends-given label “Mr. Saturday Night.” As he reveals, he’s “Mr. never-missed-a-good-time” only because he’s masking his post-breakup woes.
Why Elle King Can't Stop Praising Miranda Lambert and the "Badass" Women of Country Music
Watch: Miranda Lambert & Elle King Get Tipsy Ahead of BBMAs 2022. Elle King is raising a glass to her country music peers. As the co-host for CMA Fest 2022, the "Drunk (And I Don't Want to Go Home)" singer had the opportunity to see a lot of talented artists perform in Nashville this summer. But according to Elle, it's the women in country music who deserve some extra love for being absolute powerhouses.
Darius Rucker Is Collaborating With Chapel Hart on New Album
Darius Rucker has a new album on the way, and, as the singer revealed this week, it will feature country harmony group Chapel Hart. Rucker announced the news in a short tweet following Chapel Hart's successful audition on America's Got Talent, which aired Tuesday (July 19) on NBC. Rucker initially took to social media to praise the trio for their performance of their original song, "You Can Have Him, Jolene," which presents a modern-day response to Dolly Parton's classic tune, "Jolene."
‘Big Brother 24’: Nicole Says ‘Shut up’ After Monte’s Warning, Fans Ask ‘Is She About to Evict Herself?’
Nicole Layog ignores an important warning on 'Big Brother 24' that could've saved her game.
