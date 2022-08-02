Drone service and AAM vertiport specialist Skyports closes $26 million Series B round

Read on dronedj.com
Skyports, AirAsia enter AAM vertiport partership in Malaysia
Skyports, the designer and builder of infrastructure for advanced air mobility (AAM) craft, has signed an agreement with the AirAsia Aviation Group to examine the opportunities for air taxi vertiport construction throughout Malaysia. The accord calls for London-based Skyports to work with AirAsia’s specialized AAM unit to explore optimal locations...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Dronamics joins Scotland’s national medical drone delivery network
European drone delivery company Dronamics has joined a consortium in Scotland preparing what it says will be the UK’s first nation-wide UAV transport network of medical supplies and lab samples. Dronamics said it has signed on with The Care and Equity – Healthcare Logistics UAS Scotland (CAELUS) consortium, which...
