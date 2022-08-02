ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Says You Should Call Out Scammers

u.today
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
u.today

Vitalik Buterin Gets Pranked with 25 Trillion Airdrop, Dumps Token 50%

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin sold 25 trillion SHIT received from an unidentified prankster. The total amount of tokens dumped by Buterin through Uniswap is estimated at 33,475 USDC. As a result, the price of the asset plummeted by 60%. According to PeckShieldAlert, the tokens were transferred to the address vitalik.eth,...
MARKETS
u.today

Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"

MARKETS
u.today

Bitcoin, Ether and Others Back in Green, Solana Developers Take No Responsibility: Crypto Market Review, August 4

MARKETS
Vitalik Buterin
u.today

Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Says Bitcoin Is His Own Largest Position

MARKETS
u.today

"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption

American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
MARKETS
u.today

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for August 5

MARKETS
u.today

Michael Saylor Steps Down as MicroStrategy CEO, Bitstamp to Delist XRP Pair, SHIB Team Reveals Name of Much-Awaited Game: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor to step down as MicroStrategy CEO. Yesterday, it became known that MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor is stepping down as the company’s CEO. Saylor will assume the role of an executive chairman, moving his focus to the company's Bitcoin acquisition strategy and other initiatives related to the largest cryptocurrency. He believes that splitting the roles of CEO and chairman will make it possible for the company to pursue its core corporate strategies in a more efficient way. The position of CEO will now be taken by Phong Le, who has served as the company's president since July 2020. According to Le, he is "honored" and "excited" to become the new head of the organization. The shares of the company are down 2% in after-hours trading following the announcement.
MARKETS
u.today

SEC Wants to Reopen Discovery in Ripple Case; Here's Why

In a recent letter to Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn, Ripple's legal team is claiming that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission wants to reopen discovery in the case. The defendants have requested the court's permission to serve non-party subpoenas in order to obtain copies of several video recordings in which the agency's officials made public remarks.
ECONOMY
u.today

Here's Why Michael Saylor's Resignation as CEO Is Bullish for Crypto

STOCKS
u.today

Ethereum Among Market Leaders with 6% Growth, Bitcoin to Bring Surprises Next Week: Crypto Market Review, August 5

MARKETS
u.today

Ethereum Might Surge to $5,000 if This Scenario Plays Out, Arthur Hayes Says

Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes shared his bullish outlook for Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, in a recent blog post. Hayes believes that the price of the cryptocurrency could skyrocket to as high as $5,000 after the merge if the transition to proof-of-stake ends up being a success and the U.S. Federal Reverse reverses its hawkish stance.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for August 4

MARKETS
u.today

WazirX Comes Under Investigation as $350 Million Laundered Through Largest Indian Exchange

As became known from the Economic Times, WazirX, owned by Binance, was investigated in India on suspicion of money laundering in excess of $350 million. The case against India's largest cryptocurrency exchange was initiated by the Directorate of Enforcement. The subject of the case is the concealment of crypto transactions worth 27.9 billion rupees, the equivalent of $350 million.
WORLD
u.today

Biggest Crypto Wallets Hacked, Solana Losing Millions, Industry in Danger: Crypto Market Review, August 3

MARKETS
u.today

DeFi Started Recovering While NFT Segment Bleeds: DappRadar July 2022 Report

All segments of the global Web3 ecosystem are still affected by the aftermath of the painful Terra (LUNA) ecosystem collapse. However, some major smart contracts hosting platforms wintessed double-digit TVL upsurges. DeFi segment sees 22% increase in TVL in last 30 days. According to DappRadar Blockchain Industry Report – July...
MARKETS
u.today

XRP Is on the Cusp of Potential Breakout, Says Top Trader

MARKETS
u.today

Bitcoin May Rally by 240% from Here, According to Ark Invest

STOCKS
u.today

Binance's CZ Boasts About BNB's Most Recent Achievement

As noted by Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, BNB, the native token of the Binance ecosystem, has managed to reach a new high against Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Earlier this Thursday, the cryptocurrency reached a new peak of 1,335 satoshies. BNB is vastly outperforming Bitcoin despite the fact that...
MARKETS
u.today

Ripple's General Counsel Reacts to SEC's "Very Dangerous" Legal Theory

Stuart Alderoty, general counsel of Ripple, took aim at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a series of recent tweets. Alderoty claims that SEC keeps relegating its sister regulator, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), to the “kids' table.” He adds that the regulator’s strategy is to attack various projects with its “regulation by enforcement” approach in order to expand its reach beyond the realm of securities.
ECONOMY

