Read on www.legalsportsreport.com
Related
legalsportsreport.com
Midnight Madness: Ohio Sports Betting Starts Promptly Jan. 1, 2023
Sports betting in Ohio will start at midnight on Jan. 1, 2023, according to Casino Control Commission Executive Director Matt Schuler. Ohio sportsbooks can take their first bets “once the ball drops in Times Square,” Schuler said at Wednesday’s commission meeting. There should be plenty of operators...
legalsportsreport.com
Retail FanDuel Sportsbook Coming To Las Vegas Boyd Casino
FanDuel is on the agenda for licensure this month in Nevada, but the company is keeping its plans close to the chest. A company spokesperson declined comment on why FanDuel is listed on August’s Nevada Gaming Control Board agenda, which was published Thursday. The first hearing will come next week with the Gaming Commission meeting Aug. 25 for final approvals.
Comments / 0