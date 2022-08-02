Festivals Acadiens et Créoles: A Celebration of Southern Louisiana

Read on www.whereyat.com
Lafayette Woman Featured on ‘American Pickers’ Airing This Saturday
A Lafayette woman and her antique collection will be featured on the next episode of the hit television series "American Pickers." You can see long-time collector Mary Stander on the History Channel show this Saturday, August 6 at 8:00 pm. "American Pickers" is a reality television series that follows brothers...
Hot Dog – Wienermobile Visits South Louisiana this Weekend
If you've ever seen it in traffic, you have to admit it will really catch your eye. But that's what a 27-foot rolling hot dog in a bun should do, right? Well, that's the strategy behind the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, a marketing tool used by the company to promote it meat products by making appearances at local grocery stores and shops throughout the country.
Top 5 Places to Get Nachos in Lafayette
Here are the top 5 places to get great nachos in Lafayette:
Backpack giveaway planned in Lafayette
The student must be in the vehicle to receive one of the backpacks. The event starts at 9 a.m. at Destiny of Faith Church.
Lafayette's Downtown Alive! Announces Fall 2022 Lineup
Downtown Lafayette Unlimited (DLU) has announced the Fall '22 lineup for Downtown Alive, and it features some amazing performers.
Restaurant to open second Lafayette location
This Florida-based restaurant chain will soon open another location in Lafayette, which will be their fourth location in Acadiana.
Photos Show Roof of Cajundome in Lafayette Clean and Shining
The roof of the Cajundome needed a good washing, and that is what it got this week.
Did You Know That There Are Now More Breaux Bridges in Mississippi Than There Are in Louisiana?
Breaux Bridge used to be a charming place that was unique to Louisiana.
15th Annual Boudin Cook-Off and Bacon Festival Announces 2022 Date
The 15th annual Boudin Cook-Off and Acadiana Bacon Festival announced the date of this year's festival.
MMA fighter Dustin Poirier hosted school supply drive in Lafayette
Many students in Acadiana gathered at service Chevrolet Cadillac to get backpacks and school supplies from MMA fighter Dustin Poirier.
Lafayette Traffic Officials Make Announcement About Kaliste Saloom Road Widening Project
For the last two years, residents and travelers who use Kaliste Saloom Road between Ambassador Caffery Parkway and E. Broussard Road have been dealing with constant construction, which has caused lane closures as workers have been widening the roadway from two lanes to five lanes. Driving through that area, drivers...
UPDATE: Carencro Wal-Mart open again
UPDATE, 8/4/11, 11:02 A.M.: The Walmart in Carencro has re-opened. ORIGINAL, 8/3/22, 8:52 P.M.: CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) Viewers called News Ten asking why the Carencro Walmart appeared to have been evacuated and closed. According to Carencro Police Chief David Anderson, store management was testing a new system that experienced an error. He said customers were […]
The International Space Station will be visible tonight for 6 minutes
According to Spot The Station, the International Space Station (ISS) will be visible tonight for 6 minutes.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Driving off the dedicated teachers, Narcisse hurts children in Baton Rouge
What do you remember most about your kindergarten teacher? Mine, Mrs. O'Neil, had a warm and inviting classroom. At 37, I can still picture where my assigned seat was in her tidy classroom filled with colorful bulletin boards. When my son starts kindergarten Monday and embraces what is truly an...
Man caught dumping trash in Vermilion River; people want him identified
A recent photo on social media showed a man backing up his truck and unloading trash into the Vermilion River, now his identification is being sought.
’20 Years of Gum Removed’ After Acadiana Mall Entrances Get Pressure Washed—See Before & After Photos
The Acadiana Mall is feeling fresh after getting some much-needed self-care this week. As an '80s baby and a child of the '90s, I can confirm that one of the coolest places to hang out during that time was at the food court entrance of the Acadiana Mall. To be...
KLFY.com
Great vibes and great food in a family friendly spot
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The menu at Pete’s is filled top to bottom with flavor in a family-friendly sports bar. Gerald Gruenig shares some of his favorites on the menu. Where are they located: 3903 Johnston St. When are they open: Everyday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. How can...
theadvocate.com
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued July 27-Aug. 2
STORAGE: 221 Verot School Road, description; Tuff Shed garage on existing slab; applicant and contractor, Tuff Shed; $19,129. BARBERSHOP: 2429 W. Congress St., description, add and close in work stations; applicant, Lance Broussard; contractor, Sartin Builders; $30,000. HOSPITAL: 4212 W. Congress St., description, minor renovation to suite at Ochsner Lafayette...
theadvocate.com
After 8 months in a living room, Johnston Street horse statue finds new home at Moncus Park
Four years after it was removed from its perch outside Cal's Western Store and after eight months in the living room of Lafayette Parish Assessor Conrad Comeaux, an iconic Johnston Street horse statue on Wednesday was elevated to its new home in Moncus Park. The fiberglass horse stood atop a...
