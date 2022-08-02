ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles: A Celebration of Southern Louisiana

By Jeanette McKellar
whereyat.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.whereyat.com

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 THE LAKE

Hot Dog – Wienermobile Visits South Louisiana this Weekend

If you've ever seen it in traffic, you have to admit it will really catch your eye. But that's what a 27-foot rolling hot dog in a bun should do, right? Well, that's the strategy behind the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, a marketing tool used by the company to promote it meat products by making appearances at local grocery stores and shops throughout the country.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Lafayette, LA
Society
City
Lafayette, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clifton Chenier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Cajun Music#Volunteers#Culinary Arts#Codofil#The Feed Seed Lafayette
KLFY News 10

UPDATE: Carencro Wal-Mart open again

UPDATE, 8/4/11, 11:02 A.M.: The Walmart in Carencro has re-opened. ORIGINAL, 8/3/22, 8:52 P.M.: CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) Viewers called News Ten asking why the Carencro Walmart appeared to have been evacuated and closed. According to Carencro Police Chief David Anderson, store management was testing a new system that experienced an error. He said customers were […]
CARENCRO, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KLFY.com

Great vibes and great food in a family friendly spot

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The menu at Pete’s is filled top to bottom with flavor in a family-friendly sports bar. Gerald Gruenig shares some of his favorites on the menu. Where are they located: 3903 Johnston St. When are they open: Everyday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. How can...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued July 27-Aug. 2

STORAGE: 221 Verot School Road, description; Tuff Shed garage on existing slab; applicant and contractor, Tuff Shed; $19,129. BARBERSHOP: 2429 W. Congress St., description, add and close in work stations; applicant, Lance Broussard; contractor, Sartin Builders; $30,000. HOSPITAL: 4212 W. Congress St., description, minor renovation to suite at Ochsner Lafayette...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy