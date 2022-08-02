ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

What Arizona’s primaries will tell us about the GOP divide

By Julia Manchester
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MBOUR_0h1V89oy00
Tweet

The proxy battle between President Trump and establishment Republican figures will come to a head in Tuesday’s Arizona primaries, providing an indication of the direction the GOP might take going forward.

The two wings of the Republican Party have provided contrasting messages in the lead-up to Arizona’s primaries, with Trump and his endorsed candidates zeroing in on his unfounded claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him and establishment-backed Republicans focusing on kitchen table issues and being an alternative to Democratic Party control.

This has played out most publicly in Arizona’s GOP gubernatorial primary, where Trump has backed former television news anchor Kari Lake, while former Vice President Mike Pence and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) have thrown their support behind businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson.

“This certainly feels like ground zero,” said one Republican operative with ties to Arizona, who is supportive of Lake.

The operative added that Pence’s involvement made the dynamic on Tuesday “much more of a larger atmospheric fight.”

“It certainly does feel like old guard vs. new guard,” the operative said.

A survey released last week by the Arizona-based OH Predictive Insights showed Trump-backed candidates leading the pack ahead of Tuesday’s primaries. Lake led Robson 51 percent to 33 percent, while Republican attorney general candidate Abraham Hamadeh led his closest GOP competitor, Rodney Glassman, 31 percent to 16 percent.

Meanwhile, in the GOP Senate primary, front-runner Blake Masters led his closest GOP opponent, Jim Lamon, 36 percent to 21 percent. Both Masters and Lamon have said they would have objected to the certification of the 2020 presidential election if they were serving in the Senate.

“The Trump folks are showing that they have some pretty good momentum,” said Mike Noble, chief research and managing partner at OH Predictive insights.

Other Republicans point out that while there are differences over whether to message on the future or the 2020 presidential election results, there are no major policy differences between the GOP candidates.

“They would all be what you call America First candidates,” said Chuck Warren, a national Republican strategist who has done work in Arizona. “The funny thing about election cycles now is we call people RINOs [Republicans In Name Only] who we agree with 95 percent of the time.”

“You have a bunch of Republicans in Arizona who call Ducey a RINO though the man got passed through a 2.5-percent flat tax,” Warren continued. “I don’t know what planet that’s a RINO on.”

Instead, the race has turned into a contrast between Republicans wanting to zero in on election integrity and the 2020 election results and Republicans looking toward future policy implementation. Pence urged Republicans to not “look back” during an address to young conservatives in Washington last week, arguing that the party’s candidates “need to do more than criticize and complain” to win future elections.

But for Trump and his supporters, the 2020 election results in a key state like Arizona is deeply personal.

“Arizona was unequivocally the launching pad for Trump, for his ascension into the White House, and many of his allies are here in Arizona,” Noble said.

Two years ago, Biden won the state, where Trump made a number of stops during the campaign, by less than a point. Under pressure from Trump, the state’s GOP-controlled Senate ordered a so-called audit of the election results. However, the suit ultimately affirmed Biden’s win in the state.

“It’s a race about the future of the Republican Party,” said Arizona Republican consultant Chuck Coughlin. “And whether or not we’re going to look backward and focus on a demonstrably false narrative that motivates the base, a hardcore part of the base, or if the party’s going to choose to look forward and talk about winning elections in the future.”

Strategists and consultants on both sides of the aisle argue that the only way to win a statewide election in Arizona is to appeal to unaffiliated voters, leading many to question whether Lake and other Republicans who push back on the 2020 election results would be able to win a general election. Many have pointed to the state’s Democratic Sens. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Kyrsten Sinema’s (D-Ariz.) electoral successes in the state by running to the middle, while Trump-backed former Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.), who was appointed to her seat, lost.

“If I’m a Democrat, that’s what I make the election about,” Coughlin said. “It’s such a demonstrably clear path for them to win in the fall. That seems to be the electoral cul-de-sac that Republicans like Lake, and [secretary of state candidate Mark] Finchem, and our GOP Chairwoman [Kelli Ward] out here are driving the Republican Party.”

While Democrats may have the receipts on Lake’s comments on the 2020 presidential election if she wins, it does not mean she and candidates like her are doomed in a general.

“I think what they do is just attempt to make the opponent, Hobbs in this case, completely unacceptable to a majority of the electorate,” Coughlin said, referring to likely Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D).

“They’ll bang away at abortion, they’ll bang away at guns, they’ll bang away at every cultural issue imaginable,” he continued, referring to Democrats.

Still, many Republicans are unsure of what the party does going forward if Lake wins.

“Let’s say Kari Lake pulls it off tomorrow and she wins,” said Lorna Romero, an Arizona-based GOP strategist who worked on the late Sen. John McCain’s (R-Ariz.) 2016 reelection bid. “I think it’s going to be a bigger issue of what do Republicans do between now and the general election. Is there some kind of bringing the party together behind her candidacy, or is there going to be some elements of the party where they were just so turned off by her primary election campaign and some of the rhetoric?”

“It’s a question of do they put that aside and support her, or does Katie Hobbs actually pull those voters into Democrats?” she added.

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Commentary: That Big Red Wave? It Didn't Reach the Shores of Washington State

So much for that rumored big red conservative wave. So much also for the conspiracy theorists, the election deniers (most of them, anyway), and the MAGA right-wingers. All of these things were not faring well, at all, in Tuesday's vote count in the Washington primary. Overall, voters in this state seemed to be repudiating the conventional wisdom that this would be the first good year for Republicans around here since 2014.
WASHINGTON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

First debate delivers telling first impressions of candidates for Oregon governor

Candidates for governor are in a league of their own. Debates matter in these contests. Heads turn when the power hitters come to bat. And, unlike in the primaries, these are not events when the voters who show up are all wearing team caps. So, it’s the unaffiliated voters, now more numerous than ever in Oregon, who I imagined in the shadows of the first debate in the governor’s race last week.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
103.7 THE LOON

Do You Think Gov. Walz Handled This Question At Farmfest The Right Way?

Yesterday was the first day of Farmfest in Southern Minnesota. If you've never been to Farmfest before it is where producers, politicians, and rural lifestyle meets to talk all things ag. It's also, generally speaking, one of the first events for those running for office to form an impression with those living outside the Twin Cities metro. Yesterday Gov Walz, and his Republican opponent Dr. Scott Jensen, squared off in their first debate. While the Governor was at Farmfest he took some questions of those assembled. One man asked the Governor about the events that unfolded after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, to which the Governor didn't get the chance to reply.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Amarillo Pioneer

Editorial: Don't Hyperfocus on Abbott v. O'Rourke

It’s midterm election season in Texas again, which means that Beto O’Rourke is once again running for office, local Republicans are once again fighting mad, and well meaning activists are again defending a mediocre Republican’s record, claiming it to be much more conservative than it actually is.
TEXAS STATE
waer.org

As gubernatorial election looms, Hochul says she's making changes to reduce crime

Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is cracking down on violence and crime in New York State. One of her main efforts is stopping the flow of illegal guns through the state. New York State Police confiscated over two times the number of illegal guns this year compared to last year. These guns are usually sourced from states with less strict gun laws, then trafficked through upstate cities like Syracuse, and they eventually make their way to New York City. Hochul said she included $2.5 million in the state budget to support a police unit specializing in gun trafficking.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tom Handy

Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a Deal

Texas National Guard conducting securityScreenshot from Twitter. Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star a year ago since he felt President Joe Biden was not supportive of the Texas-Mexican border crisis. Since then, Governor Abbott has bused illegal immigrants to places such as Washington, D.C.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Martha Mcsally
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Kelli Ward
Person
Mike Noble
Person
Doug Ducey
kptv.com

Oregon will vote on one of the strictest gun laws in the nation this November

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon voters will decide on Measure 114 this Nov. 8, which would require anyone buying a gun to apply for a permit first. The measure would require anyone applying for a permit to:. Pay a fee. Submit a photo ID. Be fingerprinted. Complete an approved safety...
Must Read Alaska

Save the date: AFP-Alaska is rolling back price of gas to $2.38 — what it was when Biden took office

When Joe Biden was sworn into office in 2021 the average price of gas in America was $2.38. On Aug. 9, Americans for Prosperity-Alaska is going to give Anchorage drivers some financial help by rolling back the price of gas to that amount during a one-day event at a locally owned gas station. The gas station at which the event will take place has not yet been disclosed.
ANCHORAGE, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Republican Party#Election State#Gop Senate#Republicans#Gop#The Republican Party
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Northern Minnesota pipeline work breaches aquifer

(St. Paul, MN) -- Work on a northern Minnesota pipeline is responsible for breaching an aquifer. Environmentalists say construction of Enbridge Energy's Line Three oil pipeline across Minnesota has cause ground water to bubble from a rupture that was supposed to have been fixed. Advocates and tribal members gathered Thursday...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Department of Transportation urges caution during Sturgis Rally

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota transportation officials are urging caution and awareness on the roads with the big Sturgis Motorcycle Rally upcoming this weekend. The rally is held in Sturgis, South Dakota but thousands of bikers from across North Dakota and across the country will make their way to western South Dakota for the festivities.
STURGIS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KCCI.com

Former Iowa governor lobbying officials over renewable energy projects

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad is meeting with local officials across the state over large-scale renewable energy projects like those planned in Coggon and Palo, KCRG reports. Those meetings, which officials told us felt like a listening session, are part of the governor’s new...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
The Hill

The Hill

655K+
Followers
77K+
Post
492M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy