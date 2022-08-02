Read on www.newswest9.com
Midland College Pre-K Academy prepares for last school year in portables before expansion
MIDLAND, Texas — Lori Smith, Principal of Midland College's Pre-K Academy, walks through her teachers' classrooms. They're housed in portables that she'll be seeing for the last time this school year. "This will be our fourth school year and then our last school year in the portable, then we’ll...
20 Things To Do In Midland Tx
Set in the far reaches of rural west Texas, near the New Mexico border, Midland is a small city that most people have never heard of. Not only does it lack most of the attractions of major cities, but it is also far from any major airports, making it somewhat challenging to get to. However, just because it doesn’t attract visitors by the droves doesn’t mean that it is lacking in things to offer.
Local pools announce final summer hours as school approaches
TEXAS, USA — The 2022-2023 school year is gearing up to start, which means pools, spray grounds and splash pads around West Texas are counting down the days until they close for the season. For the City of Midland, the Doug Russel Swimming Pool and Washington Aquatic Center both...
ECISD holds annual convocation ceremony
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD held its annual convocation Tuesday night. About 4,000 district team members gathered at Ratliff stadium to celebrate the previous school year's accomplishments, while looking forward to the coming year. "We're going to celebrate their success," said ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri. "We've been...
ECISD addresses bus concerns
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Thousands of kids are getting ready to go back to school and many of them will be riding school buses once again. LaTonya Brooks is the new director of transportation for ECISD and says she is ready for the school year and Brooks and her staff have been preparing for foundational excellence on of the districts pillars.
Midland Mayor Patrick Payton will not run for re-election
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Mayor Patrick Payton will not be running for re-election in November, according to an employee in the Mayor's office. Payton was elected Mayor of Midland back in November of 2019. Candidates have until August 22 to put their name on the local ballot. We will...
Odessa Arts to host grant writing workshop on August 8
ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Arts will be holding a grant writing workshop on August 8 for organizations that are interested in applying for 2023 grants. The workshop will be happening from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center's Wolfcamp Room. An organization must attend one session to be eligible for a grant.
Odessa Lions Club pays for veteran’s funeral
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Downtown Odessa Lions Club is stepping up to make sure a local veteran gets a proper military funeral. The Lions Club was approached about a week ago and asked if they could help pay for a local veteran to be buried with full military honors.
Graduate speaks out about wanting Midland College AMT program to stay
MIDLAND, Texas — When Midland College announced it had decided to close down its Aviation Maintenance Technology program, many members of the community were not happy. “I was shocked and very disappointed,” said Ed Anderson, who graduated from the program years ago. “Because they have a fabulous facility,...
Health officials respond to rumors of MCH relocation
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s a topic that has residents of Ector and Midland County on edge: could its hospitals be moving?. “Repurpose and relocation,” said Medical Center Health System President & CEO Russell Tippin. “Those are very scary words.”. In an exclusive interview with CBS7 on...
The City of Odessa release the costs to repair the water breakage
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The city of Odessa released that the cost to repair the water line breakage from June, was over $600,000. That includes city workers and police doing overtime and outside contractors. Almost two months ago a 25 inch break in one of the water pipes and a faulty...
Senior Life Midland new kitchen
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A kitchen at Midland Memorial West Campus has sat unused for over five years. That is until this year when Meals on Wheels took over that kitchen in march while they waited for their new facility. The Meals on Wheels program feeds over 500 people every day,...
Odessa YMCA Learning Center to host job fair
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa YMCA Learning Center is hosting a job fair this Thursday, August 4th from 9 am to 2 pm at 1601 W 13th Street. The organization has a few part-time and full-time positions available including, childcare teachers, bus drivers, office clerks, and more. For those who plan on attending, be […]
Could Medical Center Hospital be relocated?
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Last week, our partners at the Odessa American published a story about meetings taking place regarding a new regional medical and research center. According to the OA, those meetings have also discussed a hospital change that could have negative effects on Odessa, including the relocation and repurposing of Medical Center Hospital.
Bellview Baptist Church to host school supplies drive
MIDLAND, Texas — Bellview Baptist Church will be holding its school supplies drive on August 3 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be a block party, food, school supplies, and backpacks for all. The event is completely free until it is all gone.
Local Residents Say This Is What They Would Miss About West Texas If They Ever Moved Away-Do You Agree?
It never fails, someone you know moves away and within a few months, they're saying I sure miss this restaurant or that business. Because let's face it, even though some of us complain on the daily that there ain't a dang thing to do in Midland-Odessa, there are still some things you would genuinely miss if you moved away.
Trinity School names West Texas native as head coach & program director
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – West Texas’ very own Tawanna Flowers is now the new girls’ basketball head coach and program director at Trinity School. Coach Flowers has several years of experience including her basketball career at Texas Tech. In a recent news release, Flowers grew up in Levelland, Texas and since the early 80’s she […]
This Texas city ranks among the most affordable cities in the US
HOUSTON – Renting continues to be a viable housing option as interest continue to rise, but not all Texas cities are priced the same – for sure. However, there is one Texas city that remains relatively affordable. A recent study ranks Odessa as the fourth most affordable metro...
Midland Animal Services looking for volunteers
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Animal Services is encouraging community members to join their volunteer program. There are many tasks available for volunteers to help with, such as walking dogs, running with dogs, petting cats, socializing puppies, giving baths, laying newspaper, answering phones, laundry, washing kennels and more. According to...
Midland Soup Kitchen holds free clothing giveaway
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Soup Kitchen has been holding its free clothing giveaway from Aug. 3-5. The event takes place each day from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on 1401 Orchard Lane in Midland. For more information about the event, people can go to the Midland Soup Kitchen...
