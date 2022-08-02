ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Midland Tx

Set in the far reaches of rural west Texas, near the New Mexico border, Midland is a small city that most people have never heard of. Not only does it lack most of the attractions of major cities, but it is also far from any major airports, making it somewhat challenging to get to. However, just because it doesn’t attract visitors by the droves doesn’t mean that it is lacking in things to offer.
NewsWest 9

ECISD holds annual convocation ceremony

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD held its annual convocation Tuesday night. About 4,000 district team members gathered at Ratliff stadium to celebrate the previous school year's accomplishments, while looking forward to the coming year. "We're going to celebrate their success," said ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri. "We've been...
yourbasin.com

ECISD addresses bus concerns

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Thousands of kids are getting ready to go back to school and many of them will be riding school buses once again. LaTonya Brooks is the new director of transportation for ECISD and says she is ready for the school year and Brooks and her staff have been preparing for foundational excellence on of the districts pillars.
NewsWest 9

Midland Mayor Patrick Payton will not run for re-election

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Mayor Patrick Payton will not be running for re-election in November, according to an employee in the Mayor's office. Payton was elected Mayor of Midland back in November of 2019. Candidates have until August 22 to put their name on the local ballot. We will...
NewsWest 9

Odessa Arts to host grant writing workshop on August 8

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Arts will be holding a grant writing workshop on August 8 for organizations that are interested in applying for 2023 grants. The workshop will be happening from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center's Wolfcamp Room. An organization must attend one session to be eligible for a grant.
cbs7.com

Odessa Lions Club pays for veteran’s funeral

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Downtown Odessa Lions Club is stepping up to make sure a local veteran gets a proper military funeral. The Lions Club was approached about a week ago and asked if they could help pay for a local veteran to be buried with full military honors.
cbs7.com

Health officials respond to rumors of MCH relocation

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s a topic that has residents of Ector and Midland County on edge: could its hospitals be moving?. “Repurpose and relocation,” said Medical Center Health System President & CEO Russell Tippin. “Those are very scary words.”. In an exclusive interview with CBS7 on...
cbs7.com

The City of Odessa release the costs to repair the water breakage

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The city of Odessa released that the cost to repair the water line breakage from June, was over $600,000. That includes city workers and police doing overtime and outside contractors. Almost two months ago a 25 inch break in one of the water pipes and a faulty...
cbs7.com

Senior Life Midland new kitchen

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A kitchen at Midland Memorial West Campus has sat unused for over five years. That is until this year when Meals on Wheels took over that kitchen in march while they waited for their new facility. The Meals on Wheels program feeds over 500 people every day,...
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa YMCA Learning Center to host job fair

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa YMCA Learning Center is hosting a job fair this Thursday, August 4th from 9 am to 2 pm at 1601 W 13th Street. The organization has a few part-time and full-time positions available including, childcare teachers, bus drivers, office clerks, and more. For those who plan on attending, be […]
cbs7.com

Could Medical Center Hospital be relocated?

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Last week, our partners at the Odessa American published a story about meetings taking place regarding a new regional medical and research center. According to the OA, those meetings have also discussed a hospital change that could have negative effects on Odessa, including the relocation and repurposing of Medical Center Hospital.
Click2Houston.com

This Texas city ranks among the most affordable cities in the US

HOUSTON – Renting continues to be a viable housing option as interest continue to rise, but not all Texas cities are priced the same – for sure. However, there is one Texas city that remains relatively affordable. A recent study ranks Odessa as the fourth most affordable metro...
NewsWest 9

Midland Animal Services looking for volunteers

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Animal Services is encouraging community members to join their volunteer program. There are many tasks available for volunteers to help with, such as walking dogs, running with dogs, petting cats, socializing puppies, giving baths, laying newspaper, answering phones, laundry, washing kennels and more. According to...
NewsWest 9

Midland Soup Kitchen holds free clothing giveaway

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Soup Kitchen has been holding its free clothing giveaway from Aug. 3-5. The event takes place each day from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on 1401 Orchard Lane in Midland. For more information about the event, people can go to the Midland Soup Kitchen...
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

