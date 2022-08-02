Swing state Arizona is getting a lot of attention on Primary Day

Read on www.apr.org
Related
Is Alabama expanding Medicaid? What to know about $4 million effort to help postpartum moms
Alabama mothers could see state-funded health insurance coverage extended from 60 days to 12 months postpartum beginning in October. The state is starting a pilot project to extend the amount of time new mothers receive full insurance benefits from Medicaid. The $4 million effort was included in the state’s general fund budget for fiscal year 2023, which Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law in April.
apr.org
Florida's DeSantis suspends state attorney who pledged not to enforce abortion bans
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has suspended a state attorney from the Tampa area for, quote, "picking and choosing" which laws to enforce. He cited the top prosecutor's recent pledge not to enforce abortion bans. Stephanie Colombini from member station WUSF reports. STEPHANIE COLOMBINI, BYLINE: The Hillsborough County state attorney, Andrew...
Politics, more Games, loose kangaroo: Down in Alabama
Both of Alabama’s U.S. Senators voted against the PACT Act. The Alabama state Republican executive committee might vote on a resolution on closing the state’s primaries. The Birmingham City Council made a financial commitment to the 2025 World Police and Fire Games. Another kangaroo has been reportedly on...
drivinvibin.com
Locals Call This the Most Scenic Drive in Alabama
Tourist maps may not officially list it, but a cruise through Hartselle, AL, is a scenic drive you’ll remember. This is a place that Lynyrd Skynyrd may have had in mind with their immortal song, “Sweet Home Alabama.”. Find out what’s so sweet about the roads in and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama Flags at Half-Staff Until Sunset August 4th
Calhoun County, AL – Governor Kay Ivey has ordered flags lowered in honor of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski. In accordance with the presidential proclamation she directed flags to be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset today, August 4th in honor of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski who passed tragically yesterday. Governor Ivey also remembered the two young members of her staff who lost their lives a well.
apr.org
Former Puerto Rico governor arrested on bribery charges
The FBI arrested the former governor of Puerto Rico, Wanda Vazquez, Thursday on federal bribery charges. It's related to the financing of her 2020 campaign. Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America. News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association...
In Alabama town plagued by raw sewage, EPA promises relief
The heads of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Agriculture came to Lowndes County to announce Tuesday a pilot program to help rural communities that face serious sewage problems like those here.
Vincent police, Space Command, QB arrest, hurricane season: Down in Alabama
A city is blowing up over an off-color joke. The commander of U.S. Space Command is appearing in Huntsville next week. An Auburn quarterback was arrested. A cow slowed down I-65 traffic. New expectations are out for hurricane season. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LIST: The shortest-serving governors in Alabama history
Quite a few of the 59 people who have served as Governor of Alabama did so for less than a year – some even less than six months.
Augusta Free Press
Alabama Poker – Compare the Best Real Money Poker Sites in AL
Making sure that you get the ultimate Alabama poker experience all starts with understanding which offshore casino sites are legal to play at. Here we explore the best online poker casinos for players living in this state as well as everything they have to offer Alabama gamblers. So, if you’ve...
wvtm13.com
U.S. Air Force struggling to recruit, including in Alabama
HOOVER, Ala. — Finding qualified people to join the United States military is becoming difficult for recruiters across the country, including in Alabama. Watch the video above to learn more.
tallasseetribune.com
Notasulga winery picked for best ten Alabama wineries
Whippoorwill Vineyard in Notasulga is a family owned and operated farm winery where everything is done by hand. The business got its start in 2005, when Tim Watkins and Chad Ledbetter planted some muscadines on Bobby Watkins land. Whippoorwill Vineyard has now been named number seven in a top ten...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bama Rush TikTok 2022: What to know about Alabama’s ‘season 2′
Last year, a TikTok trend let millions inside the sparkle-skirt-wearing world of Alabama Panhellenic culture. The grueling process of Panhellenic sorority recruitment at The University of Alabama has recently gained the attention of a nationwide audience, thanks to what some have called an online “takeover” of hopeful rushees on TikTok, an online video platform.
Alabama employers hope to improve staff shortages through job fair
SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — Employers at Wallace Community College in Selma say they’ve been struggling to hire lately but hope job fair events like the one hosted Thursday will help turn that around. Roughly 80 employers across 15 industries came out to recruit, including the Alabama Department of Youth Services. Personnel Assistant Byron Jackson says […]
alreporter.com
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
25 best places to retire in Alabama
The average age of retirement in the U.S. is 63 and for many, a change of scenery is in order once those full-time work days are over. To help with those decisions, ranking site Niche has listed the top 25 places in Alabama for retirees. The rankings are based on the number of residents age 65 years old and over who moved into the area in the last year; average sunny days per year; cost of living and crime and safety grades; and access to doctors, restaurants and affordable housing.
Alabama features Trump, Lionel Richie on new voter ID posters
Former President Donald Trump and pop superstar Lionel Richie are featured on two new posters urging Alabamians to remember to bring their photo IDs with them to the poll to vote. Trump’s poster urges voters to “become a part of something huge,” while Richie’s says that registering to vote and...
Alabama electronic voting machine lawsuit set for Montgomery court hearing
A Montgomery judge has scheduled a hearing for August 30 on the state attorney general’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by former gubernatorial candidate Lindy Blanchard and others alleging that Alabama’s electronic vote-counting machines are susceptible to hacking and should not be used in the election in November.
thebamabuzz.com
Family-owned Alabama business 1818 Farms scores new TV network deal + celebrates 10-year anniversary
Located in historic Mooresville, 1818 Farms hosts tours, workshops + events and produces wonderful handmade gifts all from their family farm. Recently, they celebrated their 10-year business anniversary and have exciting news about a new TV network deal. Read on for the details. Celebrating 10 years. What started out as...
Alabama Dollar Generals Are Dangerous For Customers And Employees
Dollar General stores Are popping up everywhere. Don't get me wrong I love the Dollar General as much as the next guy, But how close do they really have to be. In this case, it's less than an eighth of a mile. My only problem with that is that I...
Comments / 1