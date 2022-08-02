ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City, NJ Continues To Receive Millions In Federal Funding

By Harry Hurley
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wpgtalkradio.com

Comments / 6

Mike Maskell
3d ago

wheres it going? to the small family with their mansion down an alley while there is poverty all around it.

Reply(1)
6
mike
3d ago

At the very least can AC clean up all the trash ALL OVER pacific ave…and PLEASE put back up missing street signs on pacific ave…at least 5-10 missing

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Superior Court Orders State To Pay Millions To Atlantic County

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson took the state of New Jersey to court and won a big judicial verdict. New Jersey Superior Court Judge Michael Blee has awarded significant damages to the County of Atlantic over the Payment in lieu of Taxes (PILOT) state legislation. As a result of Blee’s...
94.5 PST

Best Lobster We’ve Ever Had Is From Atlantic City, NJ

There’s an old expression that “you’re never a Hero in your own hometown.”. Former Atlantic City golfing legend, Leo Fraser, a former President of The Professional Golf Association (PGA) of America has his own interpretation of this misnomer. Fraser had a memorable saying, “You have to travel...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City fair offers employment and resource opportunities

The state judiciary is bringing resources and employment opportunities to Atlantic City on Thursday. The Employment and Resource Fair is hosted by the Atlantic/Cape May Vicinage. The event is coordinated by the vicinage’s probation division in Atlantic County, and will offer career opportunities, legal and recovery resources, and education assistance...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bayonne, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Atlantic City, NJ
Government
City
Atlantic City, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Field of Dreams Playground in Absecon NJ

The Field of Dreams Playground in Absecon is an accessible inclusive playground at Hackett Park at the Jonathan Pitney Recreation Complex. The playground was built in 2015 and with community support keeps getting better and better. It is one of the most popular Atlantic County parks and one of two accessible playgrounds we know of in Atlantic County.
New Jersey 101.5

This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ

For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Chris Christie
roi-nj.com

Jackson, promising gaming attorney at Fox Rothschild, dies in auto accident

Harry Jackson III, a promising lawyer in the Atlantic City office of Fox Rothschild and a proud member of the Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape Tribal Nation, died July 29 in a car crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Jackson, 33, had recently been promoted to partner, and was well-versed in gaming law. In...
WPG Talk Radio

Camden, NJ, Man Sentenced for Trafficking High-dose Oxycodone Pills

A man from Camden has been sentenced to 36 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and sell oxycodone pills, including high 60 and 80 mg. dose pills. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 49-year-old Erick Bell previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute oxycodone and distributing and possessing with intent to distribute quantities of oxycodone charges.
CAMDEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Sandy#Federal Funding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
thesunpapers.com

DiMarco announces Gloucester County will freeze spending

Gloucester County Board of Commissioners director Frank J. DiMarco will announce plans to freeze county spending for the next three years. After the adoption and tax rate cut in 2022, inflation and rising gas prices began to shock the nation. With the freezing of spending, people will see an immediate impact on county taxes for 2023.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Members of U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City’s Aviation Engineering Department spent the morning deep cleaning HH-52A 1…

Members of U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City’s Aviation Engineering Department spent the morning deep cleaning HH-52A 1462 at the Naval Air Station Wildwood Museum. 1462 entered Coast Guard service in 1969 and served at eight Coast Guard units before its retirement from Service in 1989 as one of the final operational HH-52’s in the Coast Guard inventory. Preserving history for the next generation is an important part of our Coast Guard legacy.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic City Council Approves Development Agreement with Boose Building

(Atlantic) The Atlantic City Council approved a resolution authorizing a development agreement with Boose Building Construction, L.C., and an internal advance for funding an economic development grant. Atlantic City Administrator John Lund says development agreements are standard features relating to economic development. He says a development agreement is necessary because...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy