Read on hudsonvalley.news12.com
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Signs Legislation Requiring Establishment of Electric School Bus Program
Governor Phil Murphy today signed a bill (A1282) requiring the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to implement a three-year “Electric School Bus Program” to provide funding for the purchase of electric school buses and charging infrastructure across the state and to assess a variety of operational issues related to school bus electrification. The bill’s signing testifies to the Murphy Administration’s continued commitment to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, vehicle electrification, and the protection of children and families from harmful air pollutants, especially in environmental justice communities.
Amid teacher shortage, N.J. looks for ways to make it easier to become an educator
With school districts continuing to face serious teacher shortages, New Jersey officials on Wednesday considered several proposals to make it easier to become a teacher in the state. In a marathon 4.5 hour public meeting, the New Jersey Board of Education Wednesday reviewed a host of rule changes regarding standards...
N.J. school board member resigns amid backlash over student survey about gender identity
A member of Cedar Grove’s school board criticized for her role in distributing a gender identity survey to students last year resigned this week after more than 3,000 local residents signed a petition for her ouster. Christine Dye, who served on the Essex County district’s board of education for...
Welcome back to school … now here’s a test! NJ starts September with exams
TRENTON – The state’s education chief knows school administrators aren’t happy about it but says there are many good reasons why standardized tests will proceed as scheduled in September. The state administered the Start Strong assessments at the beginning of last school year as a substitute test...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs package of bills targeting predatory financial practices
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Friday signed three bills protecting New Jersey consumers from predatory financial practices. These new laws include measures that will toughen New Jersey’s antitrust laws. “New Jersey consumers are the heartbeat of our state’s economy and it is imperative that we protect them...
NJ school district mandates clear backpacks
SOUTH RIVER, NJ (PIX11) — A New Jersey school district is implementing new protocol requiring every student to have a transparent book bag in the coming academic year. South River High School students have been using clear backpacks since 2019, but now the policy has been extended to all grades to improve security measures, according to […]
Phil Murphy Wants New Jersey Teachers and Schools to Maintain Secret Blacklist of Problem Children
TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wants New Jersey teachers to make a...
Housing Crisis Solved for 3 Million New Jersey Residents Living Below Poverty Line Under New Legislation
New Jersey has made a breakthrough in the housing situation. A residential neighbourhood in East Brunswick, NJ.(photovs/iStock) New Jersey's caught plenty of attention this year with new laws and bills. While some are controversial and keeping residents in a transitional phase (walking back to your car for your reusable shopping bags has become the modern-day walk-of-shame,) one of New Jersey’s new laws isn’t getting enough attention.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gov. Hochul announces over 20 investigations into illegal guns in New York state
Hochul said a monthslong investigation led to police apprehending 30 ghost guns, with multiple arrests made.
NJ could see billions in benefits from Inflation Reduction Act
ELIZABETH, N.J. (PIX11) — New Jersey residents could expect to save about 10% on their monthly gas and prescription drug bills if the Inflation Reduction Act passes Congress. That is the claim being made by Sen. Cory Booker, (D) New Jersey. Booker also said there are lesser known items in the bill to address long-standing […]
wrnjradio.com
NJ Department of Labor awards $1.1M through first CARE grant to boost access to worker benefits, protections
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) has awarded $1.1 million through its inaugural Cultivating Access, Rights, and Equity (CARE) grant program to 13 grantees, including four collaboratives, totaling 28 organizations. The CARE grant was created to facilitate equitable outreach, education, and access...
newjerseymonitor.com
Plenty of ideas on how N.J. should spend $1B in leftover federal aid
About $1 billion remains in the state’s pot of federal coronavirus relief aid, and the state is looking for ideas on how to spend it. There’s no shortage of suggestions of ways state officials should disburse the unallocated American Rescue Plan funds: hazard pay, increasing funding for public schools, rental assistance, business grants.
Governor, Democrats push for revived Pa. economic stimulus check proposal
The Pa. Opportunity Program would issue stimulus checks of up to $2,000 to qualified households making $80,000 or less. Its stated aim is to help families still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and struggling with the effects of inflation.
It was once the largest nursing home in N.J., now just 15 residents remain in a facility soon to close
Time is running out for Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center in Andover. A week before its federal funding is to be terminated on Aug. 15 over shocking allegations of neglectful care, the facility has told its 250 employees in formal layoff notices that the facility will close on Monday, Aug. 8.
Accused of molesting student on last day, former NJ teacher takes plea deal
OCEAN CITY — A former teacher at Ocean City High School accused of molesting a student on the last day of school has been sentenced after taking a plea deal. Ricardo Valle, 35, was sentenced on July 25 to five years in state prison after pleading guilty to a single count of endangering the welfare of a child. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said that the educator admitted to "engaging in sexual conduct with a student."
NBC Philadelphia
Pennsylvanians, You Might Be Owed a Chunk of Nearly $4 Billion
A Philadelphia councilwoman is pushing to get millions back into the pockets of the city owed to them by the Pennsylvania, and the commonwealth may owe you too. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson announced in a news release Tuesday that the first annual report outlining unclaimed property owed to the City of Philadelphia by the State of Pennsylvania was given to the Chief Clerk of Philadelphia City Council.
$2,000 payment to Pennsylvanians gets a fresh push
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A push to give Pennsylvanians $2,000 direct payments continues in Harrisburg after Gov. Wolf and others reintroduced the PA Opportunity Program. The program was first proposed by Wolf back in Feb. but he said Republican leaders in the General Assembly wouldn’t get on board with funding it in this year’s budget. […]
How’s The Plastic Bag Ban Going In NJ? Could Apparently Be Better
New Jersey initiated the first ban on plastic shopping bags the Garden State has ever seen a few months back. Since it's been a while and residents should all be, at the very least, a tad more accustomed to having to bring our own bags with us into the grocery store, it's safe to say that we could probably do a little check-in to see how everybody's holding up without the old bags.
baristanet.com
COVID or NOVID? Are You Part of the Never Had COVID Club? (POLL)
Eighteen of 21 counties in New Jersey — or most of the state — are reporting a high risk for transmission of COVID. So why is it that some people — maybe you — have successfully avoided COVID through Delta, Omicron and now the latest BA.4 and BA.5 variants.
PSE&G tells NJ customers to be vigilant during ‘Summer of Scams’
Even as the utility may be getting calls for air conditioning issues this time of year, Public Service Electric & Gas said malicious actors are "turning up the heat" on their unwitting customers. PSE&G is making it a priority to educate its New Jersey users as a "Summer of Scams"...
Comments / 0