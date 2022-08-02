ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narragansett, RI

Local priest taken off administrative leave, reassigned to church in Narragansett

By Cori Dubois
ABC6.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.abc6.com

Comments / 2

Joyce Daxon
3d ago

Why would this ever be allowed. Now we know why the church is in trouble 😡

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoLocalProv

Tobin Rescinds Priest Assignment After GoLocal Report

On Monday, GoLocal unveiled that priest Eric Silva has been assigned to a Narragansett church. Previously, Silva had been removed from two other churches earlier in the year for asking children "inappropriate questions" about sex. For much of the week, the head of the Diocese of Providence defended the assignment...
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

Diocese defends transfer of priest to Narragansett

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — A priest accused of asking sexually inappropriate questions to children in a parochial school in Cranston has been assigned to a Narragansett church starting this month. The move by the Diocese of Providence to place Father Eric Silva in an assistant pastor position at St. Thomas...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Barrington, RI
Barrington, RI
Society
Narragansett, RI
Society
City
Narragansett, RI
City
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Society
City
Cranston, RI
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - August 5, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes a CVB best, Green in the top ten, and Brady sinks to the bottom. Now, we are expanding the list, the political...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

No-contact advisory placed on pond in Kingston and reservoir in North Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Department of Environmental Management placed a no-contact advisory on a pond and part of a Reservoir on Friday. The Department of Health said Camp Hoffman on Larkin Pond in Kingston and the area of Wenscott Reservoir near...
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
WARWICK, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Administrative Leave#The Diocese Of Providence#St Thomas#Abc 6 News#The Survivors Network
ABC6.com

Man stabbed in Providence, shot in Cranston

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence and Cranston police have a joint investigation after a man was shot and stabbed Wednesday night. Cranston Police Maj. Todd Patalano said it is believed the man was stabbed in Providence and then shot in Cranston. The man, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Washington Examiner

'Trying to hide': Rhode Island mother sues school board over secret race committee

A Rhode Island mother has sued her school district , claiming it violated the state's open meeting laws by holding meetings for the district's racial advisory board in secret. Nicole Solas and the Goldwater Institute filed the lawsuit against the South Kingstown School Committee after the board refused to allow her to attend the meetings of its black, indigenous, people of color, or BIPOC, advisory board.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

‘Cumberland is back!’: Community sends off Little League State Champions

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Family, friends, and fans gave a championship send off to the Cumberland Little League team Thursday evening. The squad will head down to Bristol, Connecticut, Friday for the Metro Regional Tournament. Cumberland defeated Portsmouth Saturday evening. “Only 53 of those 6,500 teams will compete,” said...
CUMBERLAND, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
ABC6.com

2 people suffer severe burns after fire in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people suffered severe burns after a fire at a home in Woonsocket early Friday morning. Fire departments from Woonsocket, Lincoln, Cumberland and North Smithfield all responded to the three-family home around 5 AM. The unit in the back of the building was engulfed in...
WOONSOCKET, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Six Picks Events: What to do in RI this weekend (August 5-7)

With another heat wave expected, here’s our weekly preview of some cool events happening around RI this weekend. There’s something for everyone this weekend – check out “Six Picks Events” for August 5-7, 2022. All weekend: The Charlestown Seaford Festival returns to Ninigret Park for...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

New blood joins Johnston Democratic Town Committee

The special and sincere smile on Stephen “Steve” Mandarelli’s face was brighter than usual the other night inside the Johnston Democratic Town Committee (JDTC) Headquarters at 1505 Atwood Ave. That’s because, via a show of hands and Chants of “I,” Mandarelli was unanimously elected to represent District...
JOHNSTON, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Breaking Bread to Build Community: Residents Invited to Free Dinner Aug. 10

Above: Residents of East Greenwich and nearby communities gathered at the Varnum Armory for a community dinner in May 2018. To combat polarization, the Rhode Island Foundation is inviting people to share ideas over neighborly meals. Submitted post. The Rhode Island Foundation is inviting East Greenwich and Warwick residents to...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
ABC6.com

Providence caregiver accused of fraud against senior client

LITTLE COMPTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Little Compton police said Wednesday that a caregiver is being accused of taking advantage of a senior client. Police said an investigation started when they received a report from a caregiver that possible fraud is being against her in-home client. A second caregiver with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy