What you need to know for Ohio’s primary election day

By Daniel Griffin
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Tuesday marks Ohio’s second primary election of 2022, which will set the table for November’s ballot.

Polling locations throughout the state will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Voters across Ohio will be selecting their party’s nominee for Ohio House of Representatives and Ohio Senate as well as members of the state central committee. After a May election that saw U.S. Senate and governor candidates picked, a second primary was needed due to delays in the Ohio redistricting process.

RESULTS HERE: See the 2022 Ohio August primary election results

For a list of candidates running to represent central Ohio in the Statehouse, click here . For more details on the election, click here .

Polling location changes

Due to the unique nature of a primary election in August, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is encouraging voters to check their polling location before going to vote Tuesday.

In a statement, LaRose said some of Ohio’s county boards of elections may have decided to consolidate polling locations due to some polls, such as schools preparing for the school year, being unavailable Tuesday. However, he doesn’t expect the same to happen for November’s general election.

To check your polling location, click here .

Your Local Election Headquarters

Absentee voting by mail

Absentee ballots returned by mail needed to be postmarked by Monday, Aug. 1. However, completed absentee ballots can be dropped off at your county board of elections before polls close at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

If you requested an absentee ballot but choose to vote in person on election day, you will have to vote with a provisional ballot.

LaRose said late Monday that 109,132 absentee ballots were requested either by mail or in person for the primary and that 142,989 total votes have been cast statewide.

Resources

The Ohio Secretary of State’s website has some options to make your trip to the polls easier:

Identification Requirements

When each voter arrives at their polling place to vote, they must give their full name and current address and provide proof of identity, according to the Ohio Secretary of State.

The forms of ID that may be used by a voter who appears at a polling place to vote on Election Day include:

  • An unexpired Ohio driver’s license or state ID card with present or former address so long as the voter’s present residential address is printed in the official list of registered voters for that precinct
  • A military ID
  • An original or copy of a current* utility bill with the voter’s name and present address
  • An original or copy of a current* bank statement with the voter’s name and present address
  • An original or copy of a current* government check with the voter’s name and present address
  • An original or copy of a current* paycheck with the voter’s name and present address
  • An original or copy of a current* other government document (other than a notice of voter registration mailed by a board of elections) that shows the voter’s name and present address.

*Current is defined by the Ohio Secretary of State’s office as within the last 12 months.

Local information

Click or search for your county to go to the board of elections website where more information on voting including polling locations, ballot measures, and races can be found:

Central Ohio:

All of Ohio:

