14 people charged criminally in Ashland County Common Pleas in July

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield police Asst. Chief Jason Bammann was fairly blunt Thursday morning. It's hard to solve a shooting incident when no one wants to talk about it. At least three people were shot Wednesday around 8 p.m. in an apparent gun battle in the 300 block of South Diamond Street that included 11 separate gunshots, according to the MPD's ShotSpotter technology.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO