14 people charged criminally in Ashland County Common Pleas in July

huroninsider.com
Two charged following bar fight in downtown Sandusky
SANDUSKY – Two individuals were charged early Sunday morning following a fight at Daly’s Pub in Sandusky. According to the report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to the bar at 12:40AM for the second time that morning, for a report of a fight. About 15 minutes earlier, police issued a warning s for disorderly behavior to Trae Caffey, 27, of Sandusky.
13abc.com
Former Erie County Sheriff Sergeant charged with deprivation of rights
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - First Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Baeppler has announced that a former Sergeant with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office has been charged in in a one-count indictment with deprivation of rights. The indictment states that Adam Bess, 34, of Sandusky is accused of choking a...
cleveland19.com
2 Sandusky residents charged in relation to previously missing 12-year-old
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Sandusky Police have charged Taylor Lavigne, 29, and Tyler Litz, 27, for their roles in the case of Austin Lauer - a 12 year-old autistic boy from Lorain who was missing for nearly two weeks. [ Police say criminal charges possible in case of missing autistic...
Fremont taco stand owner arrested on drug charges
FREMONT, Ohio — A Fremont taco stand owner is facing drug charges after his business and residence were raided Wednesday. The Sandusky and Ottawa County Drug Task Force executed search warrants at the Vasquez Taco Stand at the corner of West State Street and Clover Street and a residence in the 600 block of South Park Avenue. Both properties are owned by Octavio Vasquez.
Morning Journal
Oberlin man facing rape charges involving minor
An Oberlin man pleaded not guilty to several felony charges involving allegations of sexual abuse against a minor female. A Lorain County grand jury secretly indicted Nicholas Boyd, 36, of Pleasant Street, on multiple felonies on June 30, according to court records. The indictment includes nine felony counts of rape,...
cleveland19.com
Married couple charged with murdering man in Seven Hills appear in court
PARMA Ohio (WOIO) - The man and woman charged with a murder Monday at a home in Seven Hills were arraigned in Parma Municipal Court Wednesday morning. Seven Hills police officers were called to a home in the 7700 block of McCreary Road around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The victim, Maurice...
Ohio man shot by police; homemade bomb found inside house
OHIO- Tuscarawas Sheriff’s Deputies shot a 36-year-old man after a five-hour standoff on Wednesday morning in Newcomerstown, Ohio. According to Sheriff Orvis Campbell, police were called to an incident that began between suspect John P. Mozena III and father John P. Mozena II. The father told police that the suspect had shot in his direction […]
cleveland19.com
Massillon police arrest man making threats at high school football practice
MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Massillon police said officers arrested a 40-year-old man on July 28 after he started picking fights with parents at a high school football practice. According to police, officers were called out just before 8 p.m. to Washington High School because a man, later identified as Kevin Howell, was making threats.
Ohio police K-9 stabbed: How is the dog doing?
A Lorain Police K-9 is recovering at home and is expected to eventually return to duty after he was stabbed while on the job.
Knox Pages
Aug. 1 Knox County Grand Jury indicts 5
MOUNT VERNON — A Texas man was among those indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury on Aug. 1, 2022. Joel T. Lindeman of Mission, Texas, was indicted on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and interference with custody, a fifth-degree felony. Don't Miss...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield police find little citizen cooperation in Wednesday night shooting investigation
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield police Asst. Chief Jason Bammann was fairly blunt Thursday morning. It's hard to solve a shooting incident when no one wants to talk about it. At least three people were shot Wednesday around 8 p.m. in an apparent gun battle in the 300 block of South Diamond Street that included 11 separate gunshots, according to the MPD's ShotSpotter technology.
Sandusky man arrested twice in one day for OVI
A Sandusky man was arrested twice in one day for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
wtuz.com
TCC Science Teacher Charged in Matter Involving a Minor
A teacher was let go by the Catholic Diocese of Columbus after an indictment in the Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court. Riley Stone, 27, of Dover, is facing one count each of gross sexual imposition, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, and illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.
At least 3 injured in Mansfield shooting
MANSFIELD, Ohio — At least three people are injured after being shot in Mansfield Wednesday night. The shooting happened on the 300 block of South Diamond Street around 8 p.m., according to the Mansfield Division of Police. At the scene, officers found a woman inside a gray Hyundai sedan...
Morning Journal
Huron County: Reward offered for information on fire at Medusa Road youth farm
Authorities are offering up to a $5,000 reward for information on the fire that destroyed a building on a budding farm for youth in Townsend Township. Construction has begun and was continuing at the animal-assisted learning farm for teenagers at 4418 Medusa Road in rural Huron County. Donna Hammann, founder...
crawfordcountynow.com
Three people arrested after drug bust
BUCYRUS—As the result of an ongoing investigation by the Bucyrus Police Department and Metrich, Officers, Deputies, and the Crawford Special Response Team served a search warrant in the 700 block of Wilber Street. The search warrant yielded drugs, drug paraphernalia, cash, and a bulletproof vest. Two men and one...
Victims return to scene, more gun fire erupts
Three people were shot in Mansfield after police say it appears some type of fight broke out, a woman was shot, and then two victims returned to the scene and more gunfire erupted.
richlandsource.com
Returning alleged murderer from Arizona carried $7,000 price tag, says Mansfield police chief
MANSFIELD -- The long arm of the law sometimes is accompanied by a healthy cost. A recent effort to return an accused murderer from Arizona back to Mansfield came with a price tag of more than $7,000, according to police Chief Keith Porch. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is...
Galion Inquirer
Galion swears in two police officers
GALION — The City of Galion held a city council meeting last week in which multiple city employees were sworn into new roles. Officers Collin Fox and Zachary Gregory are set to be two of Galion’s newest police officers. “Zach had worked previously for Crestline and he (Collin)...
Akron man accused of buying home with drug money
An Akron man has been accused of using drug money and a fraud scheme to buy a new home in Akron and a Tesla vehicle.
