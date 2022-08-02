ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russian claims of destroying Ukrainian HIMARS false -Pentagon

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NaGdb_0h1V4uD200

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Pentagon on Tuesday denied Russian claims that the country had destroyed six U.S.-made HIMARS missile systems since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, according to Interfax, said on Tuesday that Russia had destroyed the HIMARS after Moscow deployed tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24.

"We are aware of these latest claims by Minister Shoigu and they are again patently false," Todd Breasseale, the Pentagon's acting spokesman, said.

"What is happening, however, is that the Ukrainians are employing with devastating accuracy and effectiveness, each of the fully accounted for precision missile systems the U.S., our Allies, and partners have provided them to defend against Russia’s brutal, criminal invasion," Breasseale added.

Russia regularly claims it has hit HIMARS, but has yet to show proof.

Shoigu said Russia had also destroyed five anti-ship Harpoon missile launch systems and 33 M777 howitzers since Moscow deployed tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine.

Reuters could not verify the accuracy of the reports.

Ukraine officials have said they operate up to a dozen HIMARS systems, whose accuracy and long range have allowed Kyiv to reduce Russia's artillery advantage.

Reporting by Reuters Additional reporting by Idrees Ali in Washington Editing by Andrew Heavens and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 239

Neverendingwhistle
3d ago

Go and collect your dead soldiers and give them a decent burial. You neglect your responsibilities, one of the many reasons the international world order DO NOT believe you.

Reply(27)
64
Guest
3d ago

Russia is getting it's az kicked. they expected to have total control Ukraine by now with possible further invasions of other former Soviet republics. they failed, costing Russia decades of international progress. No one will ever trust Russia again. no the USA's actions around the world have been any better but that doesn't excuse the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Reply(8)
60
Greg T.
2d ago

That's because the Russians are getting very hurt in this war, and they can only make lies about itMay God Bless Ukraine each and every day ☺️🙏💯

Reply(3)
26
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Ukraine War#Russian#Defense#Interfax#Ukrainians#Reuters Additional
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

531K+
Followers
346K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy