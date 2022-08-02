ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Possible Kidnapping

Last night at approximately 2045hrs a Bridgeport Police Officer was flagged down in the area of Park Ave and John St. The party indicated seeing a street fight at the corners of Fairfield Ave and Park Ave. A call was received into the Bridgeport ECC regarding a party that witnessed a female being pulled into a vehicle.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

Youth leadership day brings community together to reduce violence in the Bronx

In Joyce Kilmer park, The Bronx Leadership & Organizing Center held its first-ever youth leadership day to counteract youth violence in the borough. "We want the kids to know that they are leaders in the community and we're here to support them," said Aleciah Anthony, director of community engagement of the Bronx Defenders.
BRONX, NY
Register Citizen

Police: Man, 36, wounded in Norwalk shooting

NORWALK — A man was shot in his legs Thursday night near South Main Street, according to police. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls just before 11 p.m. Thursday, reporting gunfire near South Main and Merritt streets. In the area, officers found a crime scene, Lt. Terrence Blake said in a news release.
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CT
State
Connecticut State
i95 ROCK

Connecticut State Police Launch Special Ops to Deter Aggressive Drivers

When I think about a Police Department's Special Operations Unit, I picture a group of highly trained officers going into a sketchy situation to take out a group of bad people. Has the way that people are driving around Connecticut lately turned a few aggressive drivers into criminals? One of our State Police Troops has announced a Special Operation plan to deter aggressive driving on two of the busiest roads in our state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Bridgeport PD search for missing baby, teen mother

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing baby and his 15-year-old mother. Oliver Ortiz is 5 months old and was reported missing the last week of July. The child is described as having black hair and brown eyes. Police said they believe the baby […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Hamden High Grad Dies In Car Crash

Just a month after graduating from Hamden High School, Elias Hnini, a soccer player ​“with a heart of gold,” died in a car crash on Orchard Street. That crash took place at around midnight on Sunday, according to city police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway. Shumway told the...
WTNH

15-year-old shot, injured in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A 15-year-old was shot on Pershing Street in Hartford on Thursday morning. Just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to Pershing Street on a ShotSpotter activation for a suspected shooting. Once they arrived, officers said they found the victim, a 15-year-old boy. The boy was transported to a local hospital […]
HARTFORD, CT
News 12

NYPD: 6-year-old girl punched, robbed by boys in Brooklyn

The NYPD says it is looking for three teen boys who stole a 6-year-old girl's scooter on Throop Avenue and Bartlett Street. According to investigators, the incident took place on July 28 at around 5:30 p.m. Police say one of the three boys punched her in the chest while the other two took off with her Razor scooter. They believe the boys are between 14-16 years old.
BROOKLYN, NY
Eyewitness News

Police search for missing mother and child from Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Police in Bridgeport said early Thursday that they are searching for a missing mother and child. According to police, 15-year-old Emily Benitez and her infant son were reported missing just after midnight. Emily Benitez was reported missing by the family’s Department of Children and Families case...
WTNH.com

Stretch Your Dollar: Freebie Friday

(WTNH) – It’s the end of the week, which means you may be looking for something to do this weekend that won’t break the bank. Free concerts are back in Hartford, they started this week. So, mark your calendar for next week, they’re held on Thursday nights at the Old State House Lawn from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
HARTFORD, CT

