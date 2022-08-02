Read on connecticut.news12.com
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in Connecticut
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsShelton, CT
Bridgeport News: Possible Kidnapping
Last night at approximately 2045hrs a Bridgeport Police Officer was flagged down in the area of Park Ave and John St. The party indicated seeing a street fight at the corners of Fairfield Ave and Park Ave. A call was received into the Bridgeport ECC regarding a party that witnessed a female being pulled into a vehicle.
News 12
Youth leadership day brings community together to reduce violence in the Bronx
In Joyce Kilmer park, The Bronx Leadership & Organizing Center held its first-ever youth leadership day to counteract youth violence in the borough. "We want the kids to know that they are leaders in the community and we're here to support them," said Aleciah Anthony, director of community engagement of the Bronx Defenders.
Register Citizen
Police: Man, 36, wounded in Norwalk shooting
NORWALK — A man was shot in his legs Thursday night near South Main Street, according to police. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls just before 11 p.m. Thursday, reporting gunfire near South Main and Merritt streets. In the area, officers found a crime scene, Lt. Terrence Blake said in a news release.
Norwalk Police Investigating Shooting on South Main Street
Norwalk, CT Police Department Shooting Incident – South Main Street On August 4, 2022, at...
WRGB
Diversity czar for Connecticut school district slammed for retweets attacking White people
FAIRFIELD, CONN. (TND) — Digna Marte, the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) director at Fairfield Public Schools (FPS) in Connecticut, is in hot water over controversial retweets about White people. There were two retweets in particular, including one that said the U.S. "is coming apart at the seams" and...
Register Citizen
Community news: Darien’s Person-to-Person invites chef to be speaker at fundraising luncheon, and more
The nonprofit Person-to-Person is holding its Transforming Lives Luncheon on Oct. 27 at the Hilton Stamford Hotel, 1 First Stamford Place, with chef Lidia Bastianich as the featured guest speaker. Bastianich will be joined on the podium by Debra Ponzek, owner of Aux Delices. The luncheon is a fundraiser to...
NBC Connecticut
‘We Miss Him, But We Honor Him': Hamden Police Officer Dies 2 Days After Retirement
The community is remembering a police officer who made a difference in his hometown of Hamden. Just two days after Michael Pantera retired, authorities say he died in a car crash. “It was a very difficult moment to learn of this. And to say I was shocked is an understatement,”...
Newburgh family struggles with rat infestation in apartment
The city of Newburgh and a housing agency say they’re trying to figure out what’s causing a sudden infestation of giant rats at an apartment building in the city.
Connecticut State Police Launch Special Ops to Deter Aggressive Drivers
When I think about a Police Department's Special Operations Unit, I picture a group of highly trained officers going into a sketchy situation to take out a group of bad people. Has the way that people are driving around Connecticut lately turned a few aggressive drivers into criminals? One of our State Police Troops has announced a Special Operation plan to deter aggressive driving on two of the busiest roads in our state.
Police: Arrest made in Peekskill shooting Friday night
Peekskill police say a 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to Friday night’s shooting on Main Street.
Register Citizen
How someone sold a Newtown property without the owner knowing, warrant shows
NEWTOWN — A Connecticut man was able to sell a lakefront property he didn’t own to an unsuspecting buyer because his name was strikingly similar to the rightful owner’s, investigators claim in an arrest warrant. In a court filing, Newtown police allege that Edwin Robert Lewis III...
Bridgeport PD search for missing baby, teen mother
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing baby and his 15-year-old mother. Oliver Ortiz is 5 months old and was reported missing the last week of July. The child is described as having black hair and brown eyes. Police said they believe the baby […]
2 men wanted in Bronx apartment robbery, returning for second sweep
Police are searching for two men accused of robbing a Bronx apartment, and then returning for a second sweep.
Police in Orange seek suspects in violent carjacking
Police in Orange are investigating a violent carjacking.
Hamden High Grad Dies In Car Crash
Just a month after graduating from Hamden High School, Elias Hnini, a soccer player “with a heart of gold,” died in a car crash on Orchard Street. That crash took place at around midnight on Sunday, according to city police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway. Shumway told the...
15-year-old shot, injured in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A 15-year-old was shot on Pershing Street in Hartford on Thursday morning. Just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to Pershing Street on a ShotSpotter activation for a suspected shooting. Once they arrived, officers said they found the victim, a 15-year-old boy. The boy was transported to a local hospital […]
News 12
NYPD: 6-year-old girl punched, robbed by boys in Brooklyn
The NYPD says it is looking for three teen boys who stole a 6-year-old girl's scooter on Throop Avenue and Bartlett Street. According to investigators, the incident took place on July 28 at around 5:30 p.m. Police say one of the three boys punched her in the chest while the other two took off with her Razor scooter. They believe the boys are between 14-16 years old.
Paterson officials honor husband and wife who saved life of biker
The city of Paterson has honored a husband and wife for saving the life of a biker who was struck by a car.
Eyewitness News
Police search for missing mother and child from Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Police in Bridgeport said early Thursday that they are searching for a missing mother and child. According to police, 15-year-old Emily Benitez and her infant son were reported missing just after midnight. Emily Benitez was reported missing by the family’s Department of Children and Families case...
WTNH.com
Stretch Your Dollar: Freebie Friday
(WTNH) – It’s the end of the week, which means you may be looking for something to do this weekend that won’t break the bank. Free concerts are back in Hartford, they started this week. So, mark your calendar for next week, they’re held on Thursday nights at the Old State House Lawn from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
