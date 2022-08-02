Read on foxnebraska.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxnebraska.com
No one giving answers or investigating death of a child after roof collapsed on him
YORK, Neb. — The night of July 3 completely changed the life of a family traveling through Nebraska from Wisconsin to Colorado. Ten-year old Ben Prince died after the ceiling above the swimming pool at the Hampton Inn in York, where his family was staying, collapsed on top of him. The issue is that there is no one investigating this case.
foxnebraska.com
GIPD Investigator to be laid to rest on Wednesday
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A fallen Grand Island Police Investigator will be laid to rest on Wednesday. GIPD Investigator Christopher Marcello was a 23-year veteran with the Army National Guard before he began his career with GIPD in 2013. He passed away due to natural causes last week. The...
foxnebraska.com
GI Rural Fire Department sends help to fight fire near Gering
GERING, Neb. — Volunteer firefighters from the Grand Island Rural Fire Department are home after assisting with the Carter Canyon Fire near Gering, a fire claiming thousands of acres and destroying several buildings. Because they're a volunteer fire department, they couldn't send as many people as they hoped. Sending...
foxnebraska.com
Loup City Fire Department splits response with two fires ongoing at same time
LOUP COUNTY, Neb. — Fire crews were busy in Sherman County with two different fires to battle at the same time. According to the Loup City Fire Department, one blaze burned a barn and shed to the ground, while another in Ashton also had to be put out. One...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxnebraska.com
U.S. Department of Labor cites GI company after inspection prompted by employee's death
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The U.S. Department of Labor has cited a Grand Island waste disposal company after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration alleges they disregarded federal regulations that led to a worker’s death. The agency cited Mid-Nebraska Disposal for 18 violations – two willful, 15 serious,...
foxnebraska.com
Members of a Hastings church visited Puerto Rico on a mission
HASTINGS, Neb. — Members of the Hastings First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church recently visited Puerto Rico on a mission. They visited the city of Rincon on the west coast and worked on creating a community garden, and did construction work to help people impacted by the 2017 Hurricane Maria.
foxnebraska.com
Simply Sunflower -- Valley County family captures sunshine in a bottle
VALLEY COUNTY, Neb. — Capturing sunshine in a bottle -- it always feels sunny on the Koelling family farm as they chase golden rays. While they grow corn, soybeans, wheat, and cattle, this Valley County farm stands out. “There's about one and a half million sunflowers,” Alan said.
foxnebraska.com
Lady A cancels tour, including Nebraska State Fair concert
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Lady A has announced they have canceled their Request Line Tour for 2022. The band was scheduled to perform Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Nebraska State Fair. "We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour until next year," the band said in a statement....
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxnebraska.com
Pet of the Week: Scout
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Scout at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi there! I'm Scout! I am a pretty easy-going guy. I am a little shy at first, but once I am comfortable, I open up quickly! Come in and meet me today!"
foxnebraska.com
Hastings YMCA breaks ground on expansion project
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings YMCA broke ground Thursday on a nearly $20 million expansion to help consolidate operations in one location. The project received $5 million in shovel-ready project funding from the state and the CEO said the $9 million raised locally is a Hastings record. About 15...
foxnebraska.com
Farmers learn about carbon market potential
CLAY CENTER, Neb. — Some see dollar signs in the soil as farmers not only raise a crop to sell but some growers may be rewarded for adopting conservation practices. “The Microsofts, Googles of the world have a carbon footprint and they want to offset that and they're willing to provide money and hopefully it ends up in the growers pocket,” said John Shanahan with Agoro Carbon Alliance.
Comments / 0