Audit reveals former Columbia County Sheriff's Office bookkeeper allegedly swiped $32K from law enforcement agency funds

Shreveport man arrested by Monroe Police, accused of arousing himself in public and in front of minors
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 7:59 PM, Monroe Police responded to a disturbance call at the Delta Mini Mart located on the 2100 block of Desiard Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they observed 38-year-old Donavan O. Valliere sitting on […]
hopeprescott.com
Waylon Smith Charged With Terroristic Theatening
On July 18, 2022 at approximately 11:51pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Waylon Smith, 26, Hope, AR. Mr. Smith was arrested and charged with terroristic threatening in the 1st degree. The arrest occurred in the 400 block of North Pritchard Street in Hope, AR. Smith was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Blocked road leads to drug arrest
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department arrested a Farmerville man Tuesday night after drugs were found in his vehicle. Sergeant Dylan Henry was on patrol about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when he came upon two vehicles stopped on Rough Edge Road impeding the flow of traffic. As the deputy approached, the vehicles moved. Sgt. Henry stopped one of the vehicles, a Jeep SUV.
ktoy1047.com
87-year-old man dead after police try to execute search warrant
Detectives had arrived at the residence around 4:00 p.m. in the 3700 block of Galleria Oaks Drive yesterday afternoon to execute the warrant when they heard a gunshot from the rear of the residence. According to TTPD Sgt. Shawn Vaughn, the elderly resident walked out of the back door of...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Disorderly conduct adds charges on way to detention center
At about 1 a.m. Sunday morning, Ruston Police responded to the E-Z Mart at 1500 S. Vienna Street regarding a woman with a knife. Responding officers found a woman sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The tires on the passenger side of the vehicle were flat with punctures in the side walls.
Shreveport carjacking suspect leads officers on dangerous multi-parish chase
Law enforcement officers in two parishes were led on a dangerous high-speed chase Wednesday after attempting to stop a stolen vehicle.
KSLA
87-year-old man kills himself when authorities come to execute search warrant
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — An 87-year-old man is dead, killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound as authorities were trying to execute a search warrant as part of a felony investigation. It happened late the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 4 at a residence in the 3700 block of Galleria Oaks...
Police: Man pointed gun at clerk, threatened to shoot up store
TEXARKANA, Texas — A man was arrested in Texas after police said he pointed a gun at a convenience store clerk and threatened to shoot the place up. The Texarkana Police Department said in a news release that officers arrested Scott Daniels, 46, on charges of deadly conduct, possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest. Police said that Daniels did not have enough money to buy a cigar at the convenience store, and when the clerk refused to buy it for him, he cursed at the clerk and then “asked the clerk how she would feel if he shot the place up.”
KTAL
Shreveport police asks public to help identify bank fraud suspects
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help investigators identify individuals responsible for fraudulent check deposits at a local credit union. Police say they were contacted by Barksdale Federal Credit Union to report individuals who deposited multiple fraudulent checks, which led to a substantial loss...
Shreveport woman arrested after child found in hot car in casino parking garage
A six-year-old is in the hospita,l and a woman is facing criminal charges after police say she left the child unattended in a car in a downtown Shreveport parking garage Wednesday.
klax-tv.com
Postal Employee shot while delivering mail
SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael Jarred Gentry, 33, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced today by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. on a charge of second degree murder. Gentry was sentenced to 480 months (40 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman caught burglarizing post office
A Ruston woman was taken into custody Sunday morning after an alert witness saw her allegedly stealing packages from the U.S. Post Office on East Georgia Avenue. Ruston Police responded to a call from the witness who reported seeing a woman come from the rear of the post office carrying packages and then returning to the back of the building. While an officer was speaking with the witness, the women returned to the front of the post office with more packages.
Arkansas man allegedly used 2-year-old son as human shield following police pursuit
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, El Dorado Police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the area of Champagnolle Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers made contact with the driver at which time the driver sped away heading north on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Authorities were able to catch up to […]
KTAL
Police ID suspect in multiple Shreveport business burglaries
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are searching for a man they say was responsible for two business burglaries in May. Police say 31-year-old Christopher Boykin used a brick to shatter the front glass of the business in the 100 block of East Kings Highway and steal items on May 4.
KTBS
Webster deputies step in after another unpermitted trail ride scheduled
MINDEN, La. – Less than a week after an unpermitted trail ride turned violent in Cotton Valley, the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office learned about yet another unpermitted trail ride being advertised for this weekend. Sheriff Jason Parker said if it hadn’t been for a concerned citizen who sent...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Standoff ends with arrest of wanted Bienville man
Monday night Bienville Parish deputies arrested Phillip A. Page, 39, of La. Highway 4 in Bienville, on arrest warrants charging him with second degree kidnapping and aggravated second degree battery which stemmed from an incident on July 8. According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Department, Page and a female accomplice...
KTAL
Shreveport man sentenced to 40 years in slaying of mail carrier
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man will serve 40 years in prison without parole for the fatal shooting of a local mail carrier. Michael Gentry, 33, pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder in the June 20, 2019, death of 52-year-old Antonio Williams, a United States Postal Service letter carrier who was delivering mail at a South Highlands apartment complex on Dudley Drive when he was killed.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Escapee arrested in Lincoln
A Ouachita Parish escapee was apprehended Friday evening at a Lincoln Parish residence. Deputies from the Lincoln and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Departments went to a Belton Road address after receiving information escapee Anthony Garner was at the residence. Garner had escaped earlier Friday from a correctional facility in Ouachita Parish.
magnoliareporter.com
Union County has 184th COVID-19 death
Active COVID-19 cases dropped in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties on Wednesday, but rose in Lafayette and Nevada counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There was one additional COVID-19 death in Union County. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,902. Total Active Cases: 119, down one...
ktoy1047.com
Body found in Hope pond identified
The body was found Monday in a pond off of Highway 29 North in Hope. Police have identified the man as 55-year-old Christopher Chancellor. Chancellor was originally from Texarkana but had been living in the Hope area for several months at the time of his death.
