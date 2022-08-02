ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Audit reveals former Columbia County Sheriff's Office bookkeeper allegedly swiped $32K from law enforcement agency funds

By J.D. Bailey, special to magnoliareporter.com
magnoliareporter.com
 3 days ago
Read on www.magnoliareporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
hopeprescott.com

Waylon Smith Charged With Terroristic Theatening

On July 18, 2022 at approximately 11:51pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Waylon Smith, 26, Hope, AR. Mr. Smith was arrested and charged with terroristic threatening in the 1st degree. The arrest occurred in the 400 block of North Pritchard Street in Hope, AR. Smith was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
lincolnparishjournal.com

Blocked road leads to drug arrest

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department arrested a Farmerville man Tuesday night after drugs were found in his vehicle. Sergeant Dylan Henry was on patrol about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when he came upon two vehicles stopped on Rough Edge Road impeding the flow of traffic. As the deputy approached, the vehicles moved. Sgt. Henry stopped one of the vehicles, a Jeep SUV.
FARMERVILLE, LA
ktoy1047.com

87-year-old man dead after police try to execute search warrant

Detectives had arrived at the residence around 4:00 p.m. in the 3700 block of Galleria Oaks Drive yesterday afternoon to execute the warrant when they heard a gunshot from the rear of the residence. According to TTPD Sgt. Shawn Vaughn, the elderly resident walked out of the back door of...
TEXARKANA, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swiped#Law Enforcement Agency#County Judge#Computer Fraud#Ccso#The Arkansas State Police
lincolnparishjournal.com

Disorderly conduct adds charges on way to detention center

At about 1 a.m. Sunday morning, Ruston Police responded to the E-Z Mart at 1500 S. Vienna Street regarding a woman with a knife. Responding officers found a woman sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The tires on the passenger side of the vehicle were flat with punctures in the side walls.
RUSTON, LA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police: Man pointed gun at clerk, threatened to shoot up store

TEXARKANA, Texas — A man was arrested in Texas after police said he pointed a gun at a convenience store clerk and threatened to shoot the place up. The Texarkana Police Department said in a news release that officers arrested Scott Daniels, 46, on charges of deadly conduct, possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest. Police said that Daniels did not have enough money to buy a cigar at the convenience store, and when the clerk refused to buy it for him, he cursed at the clerk and then “asked the clerk how she would feel if he shot the place up.”
TEXARKANA, TX
KTAL

Shreveport police asks public to help identify bank fraud suspects

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help investigators identify individuals responsible for fraudulent check deposits at a local credit union. Police say they were contacted by Barksdale Federal Credit Union to report individuals who deposited multiple fraudulent checks, which led to a substantial loss...
SHREVEPORT, LA
klax-tv.com

Postal Employee shot while delivering mail

SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael Jarred Gentry, 33, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced today by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. on a charge of second degree murder. Gentry was sentenced to 480 months (40 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman caught burglarizing post office

A Ruston woman was taken into custody Sunday morning after an alert witness saw her allegedly stealing packages from the U.S. Post Office on East Georgia Avenue. Ruston Police responded to a call from the witness who reported seeing a woman come from the rear of the post office carrying packages and then returning to the back of the building. While an officer was speaking with the witness, the women returned to the front of the post office with more packages.
KTAL

Police ID suspect in multiple Shreveport business burglaries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are searching for a man they say was responsible for two business burglaries in May. Police say 31-year-old Christopher Boykin used a brick to shatter the front glass of the business in the 100 block of East Kings Highway and steal items on May 4.
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Standoff ends with arrest of wanted Bienville man

Monday night Bienville Parish deputies arrested Phillip A. Page, 39, of La. Highway 4 in Bienville, on arrest warrants charging him with second degree kidnapping and aggravated second degree battery which stemmed from an incident on July 8. According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Department, Page and a female accomplice...
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
KTAL

Shreveport man sentenced to 40 years in slaying of mail carrier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man will serve 40 years in prison without parole for the fatal shooting of a local mail carrier. Michael Gentry, 33, pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder in the June 20, 2019, death of 52-year-old Antonio Williams, a United States Postal Service letter carrier who was delivering mail at a South Highlands apartment complex on Dudley Drive when he was killed.
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Escapee arrested in Lincoln

A Ouachita Parish escapee was apprehended Friday evening at a Lincoln Parish residence. Deputies from the Lincoln and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Departments went to a Belton Road address after receiving information escapee Anthony Garner was at the residence. Garner had escaped earlier Friday from a correctional facility in Ouachita Parish.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Union County has 184th COVID-19 death

Active COVID-19 cases dropped in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties on Wednesday, but rose in Lafayette and Nevada counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There was one additional COVID-19 death in Union County. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,902. Total Active Cases: 119, down one...
UNION COUNTY, AR
ktoy1047.com

Body found in Hope pond identified

The body was found Monday in a pond off of Highway 29 North in Hope. Police have identified the man as 55-year-old Christopher Chancellor. Chancellor was originally from Texarkana but had been living in the Hope area for several months at the time of his death.
HOPE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy