Marketing Costs Are Rising—But That Doesn’t Mean You Have to Cut Back

What Does the Toothpick Rule Have to Do With Marketing Measurement Strategies?
In U.S. politics, bribing is not allowed—at least not publicly. For years lobbyists would win time with elected officials by taking them out for dinner. Offer them a free, dry-aged rib eye, and their attention was yours for the next few hours—a cozy arrangement that led to a glut of steakhouses within a few blocks of the Capitol.
Just Eat Takeaway's Marketing Spend Grows by 40% as Orders Slow
Food delivery business Just Eat Takeaway saw its marketing expenses grow by 40% to $421.64 million (414 million euros) during the first half of the year. As delivery orders decreased by 7%, it announced it is actively exploring a partial or full sale of U.S. asset Grubhub, which it only acquired a year ago.
Want to Do Good in Advertising? The UN Has a Plan for That
Our planet, and the people living on it, can’t afford to wait. To build a better world, we urgently need unity, clarity and momentum. That’s where the United Nations comes in.
Crispin Porter Bogusky Moves Into the Stagwell Media Network, the Holding Company's Fastest Growing Group
Stagwell is expanding its media network by moving more of its agencies under the Stagwell Media Network (SMN) structural umbrella, including Forsman & Bodenfors, Crispin Porter Bogusky, Vitro and Observatory. The change is effective today and comes as SMN posted 33% net revenue growth in the second quarter, making it Stagwell’s fastest-growing network.
64% of CPGs Will Increase Retail Media Spending in 2023
CPG brands currently invest about a fifth of their marketing budgets in retail media networks and 64% expect to increase their retail media spend in the coming year. But as their spending grows, so does their expectation for a return on these investments. These figures come from an exclusive Wakefield...
FreshDirect Selects BAM Strategy to Launch its New Loyalty Program
Online grocery shopping company FreshDirect has appointed BAM Strategy, a Montreal-based digital agency, as a strategic partner to build the company’s first-ever loyalty program. The goal of the project is to attract new customers and provide more value to existing ones, while also driving sales and retention. The appointment...
Learn-and-Earn: Securing a Future in Web3 for All
With the rise of the Web3 ecosystem, internet users have a new opportunity to gain employable skills as well as the transformative potential to enhance economic mobility. Rakia Reynolds, founder of Skai Blue Media, joined Adweek’s Women Trailblazers Summit to share the importance of high-quality education around crypto and how she continues to break barriers by innovating Web3 accessibility for the underserved.
