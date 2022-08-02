Titan Machinery (TITN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Read on www.zacks.com
Is Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none...
Univar's (UNVR) Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates in Q2
UNVR - Free Report) recorded profits of $162.9 million or 96 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, up from $153.2 million or 90 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, earnings per share were $1.00, up from 57 cents in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 90 cents.
Envista (NVST) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
NVST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.53 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.35%. A...
Natera (NTRA) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
NTRA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.50 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.47. This compares to loss of $1.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Stratasys (SSYS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
SSYS - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 2 cents per share, which compared favorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents per share. The bottom line improved significantly from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 2 cents per share. The company’s revenues jumped...
Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Q2 Earnings Beat, Comps Up 2% Y/Y
SFM - Free Report) maintained its positive earnings surprise streak in second-quarter 2022. The renowned grocery retailer delivered quarterly earnings of 57 cents a share that surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents — marking the 12th straight beat. Impressively, the bottom line increased from 52 cents reported in the year-ago period.
Block Q2 Preview: Can Shares Continue Soaring?
SQ - Free Report) . Formerly known as Square, Block is a technology company focusing on financial services and digital payments. In addition, Block is scheduled to release quarterly results after market close on Thursday, August 4th. The company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) with an overall VGM...
Amryt Pharma PLC Sponsored ADR (AMYT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
AMYT - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.02 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.04. This compares to loss of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Astec (ASTE) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
ASTE - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 19 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 50 cents. The bottom line compares to our estimate of 50 cents for the quarter. The figure plunged 59% year on year, as inflated costs outpaced sales volume, price and mix.
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 5th
SU - Free Report) : This integrated energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days. Suncor Energy Inc. Price and Consensus. Suncor Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Suncor Energy Inc. Quote. Suncor has...
Will Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
EVBN - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of...
InterDigital (IDCC) Q2 Earnings Beat on Solid Top-Line Growth
IDCC - Free Report) reported healthy second-quarter 2022 results, with both the bottom line and top line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company expects this growth momentum to continue in the forthcoming quarters with a multi-year, worldwide, non-inclusive, fee-bearing license agreement with Amazon. Net Income. Net income in...
Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
NUS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.53%. A...
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Entegris (ENTG) Stock?
ENTG - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Aug 19, 2022 $90.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Wayfair (W) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
W - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.94 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.89. This compares to earnings of $1.89 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NLight (LASR) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
LASR - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this laser maker would...
Shake Shack (SHAK) Q2 Earnings Top, Q3 View Disappoints, Stock Down
SHAK - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missed the same. Following the results, the company’s shares declined 6.2% on Aug 4. Investor sentiment was hurt as the company’s second-quarter revenues missed the consensus estimate and the third-quarter guidance also came in below the street estimates.
Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
AAOI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.28 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.30. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
ZYME - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.97 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.93. This compares to loss of $1.31 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
CommScope (COMM) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates on Solid Revenues
COMM - Free Report) reported strong second-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line and the top line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. With solid order trends, the company expects this growth momentum to continue despite supply chain headwinds, backed by industry tailwinds such as 5G and mobile network densification, indoor coverage and expansion of optical fiber networks.
