VISTA Careers – Penn State Great Valley

West Chester-Based Tech Company Assists Underprivileged Communities in Chester County
Ensuring safe housing, food, and education are some of the most important things a community can offer. The Community, Youth and Women’s Alliance of Chester County (CYWA) offers all those things and more.
The Delaware Valley is Named One of the Top Regions in the Country for Life Sciences Careers
As reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal, a recent study from CBRE, a commercial real estate services firm, has ranked the Philadelphia Region as number eight on their list of the best cities for life sciences talent.
Chester County Leadership: Bud Hansen, President and CEO, Normandy Farm Hotel & Conference Center
Bud Hansen, president and CEO of Normandy Farm, spoke to VISTA Today about his close relationship with his dad and how he learned to love golf from an early age. He also talked about sharing a love of sports with his wife and kids, and why their house is where their kids love to hang out.
Beloved Great Valley High School Grad Remembered as Always Striving to Make a Difference
Liv2BeKing golfing participants.Image via Pete Bannan, Daily Local News. Alivia ‘Liv’ Juliana, a Malvern native and Great Valley High School graduate, was an inspiration to all who knew her, writes Neil Geoghegan for the Daily Local News.
Elyse Lupin, Pres., Founder of Elysium Marketing Group, Joins Center for Loss and Bereavement Board
Elyse Lupin — President and Founder of Elysium Marketing Group (Ambler) — has joined the board for The Center for Loss and Bereavement in Skippack. Lupin is on both the community relations and marketing committees, where she will use her extensive marketing background to build awareness of the grief counseling services the organization provides.
After Successfully Qualifying, Downingtown Teen Expected to Be Youngest Participant at U.S. Amateur
Nick Gross, a 15-year-old Downingtown native, recently qualified for the United States Amateur and is expected to be the youngest participant in the elite competition, writes Neil Geoghegan for the Daily Local News. “There is a good chance I am going to be the youngest,” said Gross. “It is somewhat...
Express Employment Professionals Hiring for Key Positions in Chester County
Image via Express Employment Professionals. The Specialized Recruiting Group, a division of Express Employment Professionals, is hiring a number of key positions for locations across Chester County.
Phoenixville’s CCWMG — Renowned for Retainer-Based Financial Planning — Welcomes New Managing Director
Derek Dobin.Image via Creative Capital Wealth Management Group. Creative Capital Wealth Management Group, which employs a retainer-based planning model that is making waves in the industry, is currently in growth mode.
Malvern Bank Opens Sponsorship, Donation Opportunities for Annual Charity Polo Match in Toughkenamon
Since its establishment in 2008, the Malvern Federal Charitable Foundation has donated more than $878,500 to charitable organizations in its service areas. For 2022 fundraising, the Foundation will launch the second annual Charity Polo Match on Sept. 25 at the Brandywine Polo Club in Toughkenamon.
Sen. Comitta Visits Upper Main Line YMCA to Announce Educational Program Funding
State Senator Carolyn Comitta visits the YMCA’s new “Zoo & STEM on Wheels” van with Brian Raicich, Executive Director of the Upper Main Line YMCA. Children and young people attending summer camps at the YMCA of the Greater Brandywine will now have access to even more innovative environmental education and STEM programs thanks to funding secured by state Senator Carolyn Comitta.
The Landenberg Store — Local Historic and Cultural Landmark for 150 Years — Up for Sale
Bill and Beth Skalish, owners of Landenberg Village, since 2005. The Landenberg Store has been a mainstay in the small town for the past 150 years, serving the residents through two world wars, a Great Depression, and several economic downturns, writes Richard Gaw for the Chester County Press. The store...
N.C. Wyeth’s Washington Painting for Sale by College Despite Protest
N.C. Wyeth's Washington painting at Thomas Edison State University. A decision by Thomas Edison State University in New Jersey to sell the NC Wyeth’s famous painting of George Washington’s visit to Trenton in 1789 has generated protest from the Trenton Historical Society, writes Isaac Avilucea for The Trentonian.
Two Chester County Companies Among Nation’s Best Workplaces for Women
A recent study from Forbes lists 14 Philadelphia-area companies as being among the nation’s best workplaces for women, and two of them are in Chester County, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Lengthening it from 100 companies to 400 companies around the United States, Forbes’ Best Employers...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Charming Farmhouse with Historical Flair in West Chester
A charming farmhouse on 0.95 acres with six bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms is available for sale in West Chester. This handsome 1758 residence was originally built by early settler John Townsend and is noted as a home of historic value by Westtown Township. . . The stone...
Collar-County Calling: Revised Early Sept. Timeline will Usher in Area Code 835 Sooner Than Expected
"What is that new area code again?"Image via iStock. Phila.’s collar counties are getting the newly minted area code 835 sooner than expected. Cell phone fingers may have to acclimate to the new digits in pockets of the region on Sept. 2. Erin McCarthy connected with the details for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
‘We’re Here to Ensure Prosperity’: Citadel Credit Union Launches Business Banking
Citadel Credit Union has officially launched its new Business Banking division — complete with a full suite of products, a new team, and the kickoff of a multichannel marketing campaign entitled “Better Business Banking Has Arrived.”. In January, Citadel, which recently reached $5 billion in assets, onboarded a...
West Chester’s Verrica Pharmaceuticals Nets $8 Million Payment from Its Partner in Japan
West Chester-based Verrica Pharmaceuticals has received a trigger payment of $8 million from its product development partner in Japan after a provision from their licensing deal kicked in, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The payment followed Torii Pharmaceuticals’ first dosing of a patient in Japan for a...
Growing a ‘Consistent, High-Quality Mushroom’ at Core of Success for Family-Owned Company in Landenberg
Based in Landenberg, Buona Foods is a third-generation, family-owned mushroom company that has been packing and shipping a full line of retail and foodservice mushrooms for nearly half a century, writes Keith Loria for the Produce News.
Dunwoody Village–More Activities Than Ever at New Community Center
A night of dancing to kick off phase 1 of the new community center at Dunwoody Village. Dunwoody Village in Newtown Square has been a premier continuing care retirement community for almost 50 years, but it continues to look for ways to enrich residents’ daily lives, as evidenced by a new community center, writes Matt Cosentino for Suburban Life Magazine.
Philly Skydiver Jumps into His 40th Birthday by Attempting New Record for Charity
A Philadelphia skydiving instructor celebrated his 40th birthday by attempting to break a new record at a Perkasie airport for charity. Sharifa Jackson wrote about the charitable feat for 6ABC. Chris Howard, an instructor at Skydive Philadelphia, made it his goal to jump from a plane 101 times on Wednesday....
