Sen. Comitta Visits Upper Main Line YMCA to Announce Educational Program Funding

Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Valley Forge Academy Extends Admissions Deadline to Sept. 9
Image via Valley Forge Military Academy & College. Valley Forge Military Academy has extended its admissions deadline to September 9th as scholarships are available for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.
Express Employment Professionals Hiring for Key Positions in Chester County
Image via Express Employment Professionals. The Specialized Recruiting Group, a division of Express Employment Professionals, is hiring a number of key positions for locations across Chester County.
Malvern Bank Opens Sponsorship, Donation Opportunities for Annual Charity Polo Match in Toughkenamon
Since its establishment in 2008, the Malvern Federal Charitable Foundation has donated more than $878,500 to charitable organizations in its service areas. For 2022 fundraising, the Foundation will launch the second annual Charity Polo Match on Sept. 25 at the Brandywine Polo Club in Toughkenamon.
Dunwoody Village–More Activities Than Ever at New Community Center
A night of dancing to kick off phase 1 of the new community center at Dunwoody Village.Image via Dunwoody Village Facebook page. Dunwoody Village in Newtown Square has been a premier continuing care retirement community for almost 50 years, but it continues to look for ways to enrich residents’ daily lives, as evidenced by a new community center, writes Matt Cosentino for Suburban Life Magazine.
VISTA Careers – Penn State Great Valley
Image via Penn State Great Valley. Located in Malvern, Penn State Great Valley is a special mission campus and graduate school of the Pennsylvania State University. Its academic programs include engineering, information science, MBA, data analytics, finance, and leadership.
West Chester-Based Tech Company Assists Underprivileged Communities in Chester County
Ensuring safe housing, food, and education are some of the most important things a community can offer. The Community, Youth and Women’s Alliance of Chester County (CYWA) offers all those things and more.
