Chester County Leadership: Michael Rounds, President of Williamson College of the Trades

Chester County Leadership: Bud Hansen, President and CEO, Normandy Farm Hotel & Conference Center
Image via Normandy Farms. Bud Hansen, president and CEO of Normandy Farm, spoke to VISTA Today about his close relationship with his dad and how he learned to love golf from an early age. He also talked about sharing a love of sports with his wife and kids, and why their house is where their kids love to hang out.
delawaretoday.com
Historic Odessa Is a Journey to the Past in the First State
Historic Odessa secured an endowment to sustain many historic sites and future programs including tours and school field trips. Tucked just a few minutes from the hustle of Middletown lies a town preserved in time. Odessa, located in southern New Castle County, is named after the Ukrainian port city of the same name. The name was changed in the 19th century. Previously the town was known as Cantwell’s Bridge.
After Successfully Qualifying, Downingtown Teen Expected to Be Youngest Participant at U.S. Amateur
Nick Gross, a 15-year-old Downingtown native, recently qualified for the United States Amateur and is expected to be the youngest participant in the elite competition, writes Neil Geoghegan for the Daily Local News. “There is a good chance I am going to be the youngest,” said Gross. “It is somewhat...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Manny Moe and Jack statue getting new home
(Photo courtesy of John Medkeff, Jr.) The Manny, Moe and Jack statue that spent decades atop of Prices Corner Pep Boys store is getting a new home. A spokesperson for the company said the statue is in “safe keeping” and will be “getting a new home at one of Pep Boys’ Distribution Centers.”
Collar-County Calling: Revised Early Sept. Timeline will Usher in Area Code 835 Sooner Than Expected
"What is that new area code again?"Image via iStock. Phila.’s collar counties are getting the newly minted area code 835 sooner than expected. Cell phone fingers may have to acclimate to the new digits in pockets of the region on Sept. 2. Erin McCarthy connected with the details for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Philly Skydiver Jumps into His 40th Birthday by Attempting New Record for Charity
A Philadelphia skydiving instructor celebrated his 40th birthday by attempting to break a new record at a Perkasie airport for charity. Sharifa Jackson wrote about the charitable feat for 6ABC. Chris Howard, an instructor at Skydive Philadelphia, made it his goal to jump from a plane 101 times on Wednesday....
N.C. Wyeth’s Washington Painting for Sale by College Despite Protest
N.C. Wyeth's Washington painting at Thomas Edison State University. A decision by Thomas Edison State University in New Jersey to sell the NC Wyeth’s famous painting of George Washington’s visit to Trenton in 1789 has generated protest from the Trenton Historical Society, writes Isaac Avilucea for The Trentonian.
PennDOT to Repair US 1 in Delaware and Chester Counties
CHADDS FORD, PA — U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists will encounter a lane close in both directions between Chadds Ford School Drive/Fairville Road and U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) on Monday, August 8, through Friday, August 12, for median attenuator installation under a project to repair and resurface approximately six miles of the highway in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County, and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Great Scott! Newly discovered 1953 time capsule ready to take Del. community back in time
1953 Time Capsule Found! Things are getting heavy in New Castle County, Delaware as the newly discovered time capsule is ready to take a neighborhood back in time.
Former Exton Resident Wowed the World as ‘Clown Prince of Baseball’
Max Patkin.Image via Wikipedia. An essential character around the Philadelphia area for most of his life, Max Patkin enjoyed a long career as an entertainer in baseball, writes Irwin Cohen for JewishPress.com.
This Beautiful Botanic Bathroom in PA Is One of The All-Time BEST in the U.S.
Did you know there was an award for "America's Best Bathroom"? Neither did I. That is, until I saw this article online earlier today on NBC 10 Philadelphia that Delaware Botanic Gardens at Pepper Creek in Dagsboro, DE just made the list of the Top 10 finalists for the title of "America's Best Bathroom 2022."
The Delaware Valley is Named One of the Top Regions in the Country for Life Sciences Careers
As reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal, a recent study from CBRE, a commercial real estate services firm, has ranked the Philadelphia Region as number eight on their list of the best cities for life sciences talent.
delawarepublic.org
Enlighten Me: Preserving the 180-year-old Buttonwood home
Buttonwood is a 180-year-old riverfront “summer home” in the City of New Castle and is associated with a 19th century Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice. But it has fallen into disrepair and faces several obstacles to avoiding demolition by neglect. In this week’s Enlighten Me, contributor Larry Nagengast...
Claymont eyed for new park with marina, amphitheater
A marina, an amphitheater and 4.4 miles of trails are among the features suggested in a proposal for a large new park in Claymont. “We have a team ready … to make it a first-rate amenity,” said Brett Saddler, executive director of the Claymont Renaissance Development Corp., referring to a group of Delawareans with expertise in the environment, recreation ... Read More
outdoors.org
Ridley Creek Concert Hike - The Core: Clapton
Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
VISTA Careers — County of Chester
The County of Chester is an Equal Opportunity Employer that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and offers full-time employees competitive and flexible benefits packages that include health, long-term disability, dental, and life insurance, and more. Human Resources Director. This position will establish and maintain positive, trusting, and highly...
Get Up Close and Personal With a Philadelphia Sports Legend
WEST CHESTER, PA — Philadelphia sports fans have a real treat coming up at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center. Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, September 7th. Didinger is coming to...
Cape Gazette
LLC sued over handling of prominent Lewes Beach lot
A Wilmington-based real estate development company has filed a lawsuit against White Bucks LLC and its principal owners Rick Quill, Joe Johnson and Karla Johnson, claiming the defendants agreed to sell a prominent Lewes Beach lot before pursuing a higher sale price from the city. Apennine Acquisition Co. LLC says...
WDEL 1150AM
Governor Carney signs mental health measures into law
In the backyard of Sean's House in Newark, with Chris Locke standing over his shoulder, Governor John Carney on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, signed into law three bills aimed at improving mental health services, especially for youth in Delaware. The new laws establish a mental health services unit for middle...
Copy of Fortune: Highest Concentration of Remote Jobs is in Big Cities
Do you want your next job to be one where you can work from home? Then as contradictory as it might sound, you might want to move to a major city like New York, Los Angeles or stay right here in Philadelphia. As Fortune explained in a recent article, it...
