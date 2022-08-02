ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunwoody, GA

Dunwoody Village–More Activities Than Ever at New Community Center

By David Bjorkgren
VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on vista.today

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berlin, PA
City
Berlin, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Government
City
Newtown Square, PA
City
Newtown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Newtown Square, PA
Government
City
Dunwoody, GA
Local
Georgia Government
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers — County of Chester

The County of Chester is an Equal Opportunity Employer that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and offers full-time employees competitive and flexible benefits packages that include health, long-term disability, dental, and life insurance, and more. Human Resources Director. This position will establish and maintain positive, trusting, and highly...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Sen. Comitta Visits Upper Main Line YMCA to Announce Educational Program Funding

State Senator Carolyn Comitta visits the YMCA’s new “Zoo & STEM on Wheels” van with Brian Raicich, Executive Director of the Upper Main Line YMCA. Children and young people attending summer camps at the YMCA of the Greater Brandywine will now have access to even more innovative environmental education and STEM programs thanks to funding secured by state Senator Carolyn Comitta.
BERWYN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Community#Fitness#Art#Bistro#New Community Center#Suburban Life Magazine
VISTA.Today

Phoenixville’s CCWMG — Renowned for Retainer-Based Financial Planning — Welcomes New Managing Director

Creative Capital Wealth Management Group, which employs a retainer-based planning model that is making waves in the industry, is currently in growth mode. Wayne resident Derek Dobin, who boasts 20-plus years of experience in finance and engineering, is the latest addition to the Phoenixville firm’s roster of professionals who utilize a team approach to help clients with a wide variety of needs as they maneuver through a complex financial-services world.
VISTA.Today

Exton’s Hankin Apartments Named Number One Management Company in Nation

Hankin Apartments, an Exton-based property management company, has been named the #1 Management Company with 10-24 communities in the entire country and Canada for the second time. This ranking comes from the SatisFacts epIQ Index’s Top Management Companies and Communities Biannual Report, which measures overall resident satisfaction. Hankin Apartments...
EXTON, PA
VISTA.Today

Elyse Lupin, Pres., Founder of Elysium Marketing Group, Joins Center for Loss and Bereavement Board

Elyse Lupin — President and Founder of Elysium Marketing Group (Ambler) — has joined the board for The Center for Loss and Bereavement in Skippack. Lupin is on both the community relations and marketing committees, where she will use her extensive marketing background to build awareness of the grief counseling services the organization provides.
SKIPPACK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Arts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Paintings
VISTA.Today

Global Real Estate Company Acquires Wayne Property for $57 Million

Conshohocken real estate firm Maguire Hayden has sold 466 Devon Park Drive in Wayne to Hines, a global real estate company headquartered in Houston, for $57 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 155,200-square-foot building was once owned by Merck. The pharmaceutical giant sold it to Maguire...
WAYNE, PA
VISTA.Today

‘This Is a Crisis:’ Western Chester County First Responders Sound Alarm Bells Regarding Closure of Medic 93

First responders gathering for discussion of Medic 93 services. Western Chester County first responders gathered for an informational meeting in Parkesburg last week to discuss the impending closure of Tower Health’s Medic 93 and the effects that the loss of its advanced life support will have on the region, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Chesco’s Monarch Butterflies Are Departing — Like Fluttery Vacationers — for Winters in the Warmth

An Aug. 17 event in Royersford will include a mass release of Monarch Butterflies.Image via iStock. What does a Monarch Butterfly have in common with certain Chester County residents? They not only hate the cold weather, they migrate to warmer climates to avoid it. But considering the fragile insects’ exit to Mexico and beyond isn’t here just yet, opportunities remain to appreciate and support them, writes Franki Rudnesky in PhillyVoice.
ROYERSFORD, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy