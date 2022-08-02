Dunwoody Village–More Activities Than Ever at New Community Center

Read on vista.today
Murder-Suicide Investigated in Senior Housing High-rise & Neighboring Central Park Says APDNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
How to spend a weekend in Atlanta, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerAtlanta, GA
West Chester-Based Tech Company Assists Underprivileged Communities in Chester County
Ensuring safe housing, food, and education are some of the most important things a community can offer. The Community, Youth and Women’s Alliance of Chester County (CYWA) offers all those things and more.
The Landenberg Store — Local Historic and Cultural Landmark for 150 Years — Up for Sale
Bill and Beth Skalish, owners of Landenberg Village, since 2005. The Landenberg Store has been a mainstay in the small town for the past 150 years, serving the residents through two world wars, a Great Depression, and several economic downturns, writes Richard Gaw for the Chester County Press. The store...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Charming Farmhouse with Historical Flair in West Chester
A charming farmhouse on 0.95 acres with six bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms is available for sale in West Chester. This handsome 1758 residence was originally built by early settler John Townsend and is noted as a home of historic value by Westtown Township. . . The stone...
Malvern Bank Opens Sponsorship, Donation Opportunities for Annual Charity Polo Match in Toughkenamon
Since its establishment in 2008, the Malvern Federal Charitable Foundation has donated more than $878,500 to charitable organizations in its service areas. For 2022 fundraising, the Foundation will launch the second annual Charity Polo Match on Sept. 25 at the Brandywine Polo Club in Toughkenamon. Malvern Bank established an equestrian...
VISTA Careers — County of Chester
The County of Chester is an Equal Opportunity Employer that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and offers full-time employees competitive and flexible benefits packages that include health, long-term disability, dental, and life insurance, and more. Human Resources Director. This position will establish and maintain positive, trusting, and highly...
Friends Association is Collecting Back to School Supplies Aug. 9
Stop by the West Chester Public Library on August 9 from 10 am to 3 pm where the Friends Association will be collecting items for its Back-to-School Drive. The library is located at 415 N. Church Street in West Chester. The Friends Association needs your help to ensure every child...
Sen. Comitta Visits Upper Main Line YMCA to Announce Educational Program Funding
State Senator Carolyn Comitta visits the YMCA’s new “Zoo & STEM on Wheels” van with Brian Raicich, Executive Director of the Upper Main Line YMCA. Children and young people attending summer camps at the YMCA of the Greater Brandywine will now have access to even more innovative environmental education and STEM programs thanks to funding secured by state Senator Carolyn Comitta.
Berwyn Colonial Farmhouse Mansion Offers Old-School Style with Modern Layout, Amenities
While it was built in 2004, this colonial mansion in Berwyn for sale offers an old-school style reminiscent of the late 1700s and early 1800s farmhouses combined with a modern layout and amenities, writes Sandy Smith for Philadelphia Magazine. The spacious six-bedroom, four-full, four-half-bathroom home sits on a 17-acre-plus lot....
Express Employment Professionals Hiring for Key Positions in Chester County
Image via Express Employment Professionals. The Specialized Recruiting Group, a division of Express Employment Professionals, is hiring a number of key positions for locations across Chester County.
Phoenixville’s CCWMG — Renowned for Retainer-Based Financial Planning — Welcomes New Managing Director
Creative Capital Wealth Management Group, which employs a retainer-based planning model that is making waves in the industry, is currently in growth mode. Wayne resident Derek Dobin, who boasts 20-plus years of experience in finance and engineering, is the latest addition to the Phoenixville firm’s roster of professionals who utilize a team approach to help clients with a wide variety of needs as they maneuver through a complex financial-services world.
Exton’s Hankin Apartments Named Number One Management Company in Nation
Hankin Apartments, an Exton-based property management company, has been named the #1 Management Company with 10-24 communities in the entire country and Canada for the second time. This ranking comes from the SatisFacts epIQ Index’s Top Management Companies and Communities Biannual Report, which measures overall resident satisfaction. Hankin Apartments...
Elyse Lupin, Pres., Founder of Elysium Marketing Group, Joins Center for Loss and Bereavement Board
Elyse Lupin — President and Founder of Elysium Marketing Group (Ambler) — has joined the board for The Center for Loss and Bereavement in Skippack. Lupin is on both the community relations and marketing committees, where she will use her extensive marketing background to build awareness of the grief counseling services the organization provides.
Collar-County Calling: Revised Early Sept. Timeline will Usher in Area Code 835 Sooner Than Expected
"What is that new area code again?"Image via iStock. Phila.’s collar counties are getting the newly minted area code 835 sooner than expected. Cell phone fingers may have to acclimate to the new digits in pockets of the region on Sept. 2. Erin McCarthy connected with the details for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
The Delaware Valley is Named One of the Top Regions in the Country for Life Sciences Careers
As reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal, a recent study from CBRE, a commercial real estate services firm, has ranked the Philadelphia Region as number eight on their list of the best cities for life sciences talent.
Global Real Estate Company Acquires Wayne Property for $57 Million
Conshohocken real estate firm Maguire Hayden has sold 466 Devon Park Drive in Wayne to Hines, a global real estate company headquartered in Houston, for $57 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 155,200-square-foot building was once owned by Merck. The pharmaceutical giant sold it to Maguire...
N.C. Wyeth’s Washington Painting for Sale by College Despite Protest
N.C. Wyeth's Washington painting at Thomas Edison State University. A decision by Thomas Edison State University in New Jersey to sell the NC Wyeth’s famous painting of George Washington’s visit to Trenton in 1789 has generated protest from the Trenton Historical Society, writes Isaac Avilucea for The Trentonian.
‘This Is a Crisis:’ Western Chester County First Responders Sound Alarm Bells Regarding Closure of Medic 93
First responders gathering for discussion of Medic 93 services. Western Chester County first responders gathered for an informational meeting in Parkesburg last week to discuss the impending closure of Tower Health’s Medic 93 and the effects that the loss of its advanced life support will have on the region, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News.
Chesco’s Monarch Butterflies Are Departing — Like Fluttery Vacationers — for Winters in the Warmth
An Aug. 17 event in Royersford will include a mass release of Monarch Butterflies.Image via iStock. What does a Monarch Butterfly have in common with certain Chester County residents? They not only hate the cold weather, they migrate to warmer climates to avoid it. But considering the fragile insects’ exit to Mexico and beyond isn’t here just yet, opportunities remain to appreciate and support them, writes Franki Rudnesky in PhillyVoice.
Beloved Great Valley High School Grad Remembered as Always Striving to Make a Difference
Alivia ‘Liv’ Juliana, a Malvern native and Great Valley High School graduate, was an inspiration to all who knew her, writes Neil Geoghegan for the Daily Local News. During her 19 years of life, Juliana always strived to make a difference. “Liv made a difference every day,” said...
Growing a ‘Consistent, High-Quality Mushroom’ at Core of Success for Family-Owned Company in Landenberg
Based in Landenberg, Buona Foods is a third-generation, family-owned mushroom company that has been packing and shipping a full line of retail and foodservice mushrooms for nearly half a century, writes Keith Loria for the Produce News. The company operates three farms and a packinghouse in Kennett Square, the mushroom...
