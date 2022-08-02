ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

First ballots to be cast Tuesday morning in Missouri’s August primary election

By Ben Fein
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Residents in Missouri will have the opportunity to cast their ballots on Tuesday in Missouri's primary election, as multiple contested races are set to appear on the ballot.

Statewide and local races are set to appear on the ballot for those in Columbia, as Columbia's City Council run-off between candidate Roy Lovelady and incumbent Karl Skala are competing for the Ward Three seat after tying in April.

Polling locations are set to open at 6 a.m. Tuesday, as there will be three central polling locations where any resident in Boone County may cast their ballots.

Those locations include:

  • Boone County Government Center at 801 E. Walnut
  • Friendship Baptist Church at 1707 Smiley Ln.
  • Woodcrest Chapel at 2201 W. Nifong Blvd.

Boone County residents will also have a polling location based on their home address, which can be located on the Boone County Clerk's website . Missourians may also check their voter registration status on the clerk's website.

Voters should be prepared to bring a form of ID, however Missouri's newest voter ID law which passed in June , will not be in effect.

