'It's really depressing': How consumers are grappling with inflation and wondering when it will end

Read on www.theadvocate.com
Related
Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items
Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
Seniors feel forgotten by state stimulus efforts to combat inflation: ‘We’re not important enough to be considered’
Seniors across the country say they feel “excluded” from state stimulus efforts to combat inflation. Between her increased rent and rising gas and grocery prices, Caren Spencer, 76, has little money left over at the end of each month. She’s pared back her cable package and rarely shops; she’s considering cutting the monthly donations she makes to a couple of charities just to get by herself.
Inflation Is (Still) at a Record High, but a Few Items Are Actually Getting Cheaper
Inflation in the U.S. has notched — say it with us — another four-decade high. Consumer prices increased a staggering 9.1% in the 12 months ending in June, which is the largest increase since November 1981, according to new data from the Labor Department. This past May, the inflation rate was 8.6%; just since then, prices have risen 1.3%.
Inflation hurts, but we're in real trouble when people can't get a job
The Fed has said cooling inflation will likely involve a rise in unemployment as the labor market softens. Higher unemployment, however, is the "first and foremost" risk to the economy, Goldman Sachs said. Letting the US lose jobs is "pure waste," while inflation is simply "redistribution," another economist said. It's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Essence
Americans Will Be Paying At Least $5000 More On Living Costs This Year Thanks To Inflation
Bloomberg economists say that American household should have extra $5200 in their budget for inflated prices of everyday necessities. If you haven’t noticed, everything is more expensive. So much so, experts are saying you need to have at least $5,200 more on hand to keep up. In 2020 the...
The Federal Reserve just moved to make your credit cards, mortgages, and car loans more expensive in hopes you'll spend less and help cool inflation
The Fed raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday, repeating the hike seen in June. The increase triples the size of the Fed's usual hike and marks an aggressive effort to cool inflation. Higher rates makes all kinds of debt, from credit cards to mortgages, more expensive. The...
Millions of State Stimulus Checks Are Coming Soon — But Will They Make Inflation Worse?
While you shouldn't expect to get a fourth stimulus check from the federal government, more money may still be on the way. Several states, including California and Colorado, have announced plans to send out relief payments to millions of residents in the coming months. But amid the excitement, there's also...
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
IN THIS ARTICLE
An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation
A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
How To Claim Stimulus Checks Before Deadline: Here Are The States Giving Out Up To $1,500 To Combat Inflation
In an effort to lessen the impact that decades-high inflation is having on household budgets, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced last week that low-income families in the state will get checks worth $450 per child.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
AT&T says more people are paying their phone bills late. It's another sign that rising wages and pandemic savings are no match for inflation.
AT&T is seeing an uptick in late payments, the company said in its recent earnings call. This is yet another example of how inflation is increasingly weighing on US consumers. While consumer spending and the job market are still strong, other signs point to a slowing economy. If you can't...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here’s How Soon Grocery Prices Could Go Down, According to Experts
According to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, global food prices have increased by 65% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic -- and haven risen by 12% this year since the...
This one thing is pushing up the price of almost everything you buy
Diesel moves nearly everything that is grown, processed or manufactured across the U.S. and around the globe. And its price is still sky high.
AOL Corp
Inflation: 'No quick relief in rent increases,' economist explains
Inflation has been a persistent nightmare, and rising rents nationwide are partly to blame. Unfortunately for renters, things are unlikely to get better this year. "No quick relief in rent increases," Alan Detmeister, a senior economist at UBS, told Yahoo Finance. "Probably not getting too much worse after the early next year [or] probably peaking early next year but then a long slow, downward pace on rent increases and still staying high through at least the end of 2024."
Bombshell Jobs Report: All Pandemic Jobs Lost Restored, Flipping Recession Script And Fueling Inflation, Fed Fears
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower by 0.8% Friday morning after the Labor Department reported encouraging U.S. jobs market numbers from July. The U.S. added 528,000 jobs in July, beating consensus economist estimates of 258,000 jobs. The U.S. unemployment rate dropped from 3.6% to 3.5%, returning to...
Record inflation sends California minimum wage to $15.50 in 2023
(The Center Square) – Rising inflation will push California’s minimum wage to $15.50 for all employers starting Jan. 1, 2023, the state’s Department of Finance announced Wednesday. California increased its minimum wage to $15 an hour on Jan. 1, 2022 for employers with 26 or more workers...
Stimulus Update: Fed Rate Hikes Could Slow Inflation and Help Make Up for Absent Stimulus Checks
Relief may be forthcoming -- just not in the form of a stimulus payment. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.75% this week for the second month in a row. It's a move designed to cool inflation -- and give struggling consumers a break. On July 27, the Federal...
Vox
The inflation prices that broke us
Peter Lewis recognizes that eggs aren’t the biggest expenditure in the world. But amid today’s levels of inflation, the price increase on the consumer staple really gets to him. “I tend to buy the same things every week, and for some reason, with eggs, I just eat a lot of them, and I notice the prices on them,” he says. The 18 extra-large eggs he buys were $3.18 in early 2021; now, they’re $5.12. Over the weekend, Lewis spent nearly $100 at his local Walmart on food for him and his wife, an amount he doesn’t believe he’s ever hit before. “It’s not like we’re buying a whole shopping cart.”
Report: Home Prices Cool at Record Pace in June Amid High Inflation & Mortgage Rates
Housing demand dropped significantly in June amid rising mortgage rates and inflation, which led to home prices cooling at a record pace. That's according to mortgage software, data and analytics firm, Black Knight. A new report from the company found that although home prices continued to rise in June, the rate at which they rose slowed at the fastest pace on record. Andy Walden, VP of Enterprise Research & Strategy at Black Knight, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Comments / 0